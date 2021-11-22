Best beauty advent calendar

Which beauty advent calendar is best?

Beauty advent calendars are more than just a great gift: They’re also a festive way to celebrate the holiday season while experimenting with a wider variety of beauty products than you might ordinarily buy. With the huge number of beauty advent calendars available nowadays, it’s easy to find the exact type you’re looking for, allowing for exploration of a new brand, product or style in a festive format. A top pick for a beauty advent calendar is the L’Occitane Signature Holiday Advent Calendar, which contains a great variety of beloved L’Occitane products sure to fit on any beauty maven’s wish list.

What to know before you buy a beauty advent calendar

Advent calendars

Advent calendars date back to the 19th century, when they were first used by German Lutherans to count down the days of Advent leading up to Christmas. They’ve been used ever since, though they’re lost much of their religious connotation in the intervening years. Modern advent calendars usually take the form of a cardboard box with windows revealing the items within — traditionally chocolate — for each day. A new item is revealed each day, usually for 12 or 24 days.

Total value

Beauty advent calendars have become a popular gift option in the last decade, and many brands and stores have released them. They’re a great choice for those who want to experiment with luxury brands without fully committing to a slew of expensive products, or a great gift option for product junkies who you’re not sure what to buy for. They’re often a good deal as well, featuring products that add up to a higher value than the cost of the calendar.

Packaging

Most beauty advent calendars come in relatively simple packaging — usually the common cardboard box or sheet style, with the products placed within. If you’re ordering online, this packaging isn’t the most robust, and can easily be damaged during shipping. Make sure the seller packages the item well, and that the packaging is solid and of good quality to begin with.

What to look for in a quality beauty advent calendar

Types of products

Generally, beauty advent calendars either feature a variety of products from a single brand or store, or focus on one particular type of product. Both of these types can be quality calendars with an impressive array, but keep in mind how many products the calendar includes. For example, 24 days of one singular product type may get boring — or it may be a great way to home in on a new makeup or beauty-product favorite.

Brands

Many beauty advent calendars focus on products from just one brand, so it’s important to make sure it’s a brand that the recipient likes. Many brands of all types, from high-end to lower-end, release beauty advent calendars, so there’s no shortage of choices. Do your research before selecting the calendar of your choice.

Quality

Make sure to look for a beauty advent calendar from a trusted brand, as knockoffs and low-quality calendars abound. Even within brands, not all products will be of the same caliber. It’s best to look at reviews and do research before shelling out for a large advent calendar that may or may not meet your standards.

How much you can expect to spend on a beauty advent calendar

Beauty advent calendars can range in price from as low as $20 or $30 to over $100, although most midrange advent calendars fall between $40 and $70.

Beauty advent calendar FAQ

Are beauty advent calendars a good value?

A. They can be, especially if you or the gift recipient is the type of person who wants to try out a series of new products. They may not be a good value for someone who prefers to stick with tried-and-true products, however.

Can you check the beauty advent calendar’s ingredients without spoiling the products within?

A. Most beauty advent calendars contain a list of the products contained within, including all the ingredients, so they won’t be a total surprise. These will usually be out of order, however, allowing consumers to easily check for allergens or other problematic ingredients without revealing exactly which product will be revealed on each day.

What’s the best beauty advent calendar to buy?

Top beauty advent calendar

L’Occitane Signature Holiday Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This holiday advent calendar is full of 24 of L’Occitane’s signature hand creams, lotions, oils, balms and hair products.

What you’ll love: L’Occitane is a trusted brand, and its products are beloved for high quality and great scents. This is a well balanced set of skin and haircare products.

What you should consider: Many reviewers disliked the packaging and struggled with the condition in which the item was delivered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beauty advent calendar for the money

NYX Diamonds & Ice 12-Day Lipstick Countdown

What you need to know: This set of 12 NYX lip products includes styles from lip gloss to matte lipstick in a huge variety of shades.

What you’ll love: NYX products are vegan and cruelty-free, and if you love lip products, this set has a great variety. It’s also affordable.

What you should consider: The set only contains lip products, so those looking for a more varied product selection may want to look elsewhere.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Trader Joe’s 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

What you need to know: This 12-day beauty calendar has a wide array of products from Trader Joe’s beauty and skin care line.

What you’ll love: It includes some special holiday themed scents and has a wide variety of products, including lip products, oils, body products, hand creams and masks.

What you should consider: Some of the products are advent calendar-only and can’t be purchased full-sized.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Arabella Matthews writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.