Best spice jar

The first spice jars were discovered in ancient Egypt and were made around 3500 BCE. These days, spice jars hold a wide variety of colorful flavors that enhance every cuisine.

Which spice jars are best?

A pinch of this, a dash of that: properly seasoned and spiced food is what makes for a delicious meal. Adding a little spice to your dishes is easy when you have everything at hand, and spice jars make that possible. The best spice jars protect their contents, preserving them at the height of their flavor.

If you want a durable, beautiful set of spice jars with an easy, built-in storage option, the Gneiss Spice Magnetic Spice Jars are the best choice for you.

What to know before you buy spice jars

Clear vs. opaque

Spice jars come in all shapes and sizes. Clear spice jars allow you to easily see what is contained within. But the downside of a clear jar is that it does not protect spices from sunlight. Sunlight can cause spices to lose their intensity over time.

An opaque glass jar solves this problem by blocking all light. Of course, the downside of this type of jar is that you cannot easily see what is inside and will need a label.

Where you’ll keep them

Are you planning on storing your spice jars out where you can easily reach them? Or would you prefer to keep them on a counter, in a drawer or a cabinet?

Spice jars can be purchased in sets that mount to the wall, and they can also fit into specially-designed racks for the counter. Which you select will depend on how much space you have and where they will be most convenient for you when cooking.

Capacity

Spices are one of those ingredients where a little often goes a long way, but you’ll still need a decent amount of spices if you cook regularly. They should not be so big that the spices lose their flavor before you use them, though.

The spice jar sweet spot seems to be around 4 ounces.

What to look for in quality spice jars

Labels

Labels are crucial, especially if you’ve chosen opaque spice jars. These labels should be easily removable, so that your jars can be washed when needed, but they should not peel off on their own. Some spice jars use chalkboard labels that can wipe clean for reuse.

Airtight lids

In addition to sunlight, the other enemy of spices is air. Look for spice jars with airtight lids that keep airflow down as much air as possible. This can help keep them fresher, longer.

Durable glass

Accidents happen, and your spice jars should be made of durable glass for just this reason. It is unrealistic to think that every spice jar will survive a fall to the floor, but the more durable the jar, the better chance they have.

Multiple lids

In addition to an airtight regular lid, some spice jars come with an extra lid that has holes punched in it. Use this as a shaker for a final dusting of spice on your culinary creation.

How much you can expect to spend on spice jars

Spice jars can be had at a wide variety of prices, most of which depend on the number and the quality of the jars. Expect to spend between $20-$100.

Spice jars FAQ

What else can you use spice jars for?

A. Spice jars can be used for a variety of tasks, some in the kitchen and some around the house.

Fill with flour to keep dough from sticking to the counter when you knead bread.

Create your own herb or spice blends.

Fill with cinnamon sugar.

Use as a powdered sugar duster for baked goods.

Take baby powder-filled spice jars to the beach to clean off sand.

Store small pins, buttons and other bits in a spice jar.

Add powdered laundry detergent to spice jars when you travel.

How do you care for spice jars?

A. The majority of spice jars can be washed in the top rack of the dishwasher, with lids being hand washed.

If you find that your spice jars are holding on to any lingering smells, try this trick.

Put ½ teaspoon of baking soda and fill the jar halfway with water.

Attach the shaker lid (if you have one) and then the regular lid.

Shake the jar for 30 seconds, then let sit overnight.

The next day, rinse the jar and lids completely and allow the lids and the jar to dry completely.

What are the best spice jars to buy?

Top spice jars

Gneiss Spice Magnetic Spice Jars

What you need to know: When you’re ready to invest in a durable set of spice jars, these are the best spice jars for you.

What you’ll love: These 24 hexagonal spice jars have a magnetic backing. They fit together like a honeycomb for an eye-catching display. The included labels are clear and waterproof.

What you should consider: This set is very expensive, but there are other options for smaller sets in a similar design.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spice jars for the money

SimpleHouseware Spice Jars

What you need to know: This set of 24 square-sided jars is simple and classic.

What you’ll love: This set of spice jars includes both a metal top and a plastic shaker top. Labels are both pre-printed and blank. They are easy to clean and hold 4 ounces of each spice.

What you should consider: They need to be stored out of sunlight in a drawer or cabinet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spode Blue Italian Spice Jar

What you need to know: These opaque jars beautifully block out light to keep spices fresher for longer.

What you’ll love: These blue and white jars were meant to be displayed. Each jar is labeled with the spice it contains: mixed herbs, parsley, peppercorns, rosemary, cinnamon and basil.

What you should consider: Because they are pre-labeled, you cannot have any other spice in the jars. These jars are also not airtight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

