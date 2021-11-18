You want your leftovers to stay fresh and delicious after you’ve spent a long time prepping and cooking a tasty material, and good Rubbermaid food storage containers can help you make sure that your food still tastes amazing for a few days after you’ve made it.

Which Rubbermaid food storage container is best?

You want your leftovers to stay fresh and delicious after you’ve spent a long time prepping and cooking a tasty material, and good Rubbermaid food storage containers can help you make sure that your food still tastes amazing for a few days after you’ve made it. The best Rubbermaid food storage containers have an excellent airtight quality that protects your fresh food and keeps dry food from getting damp or infested with pests. The Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Food Containers are first-class Rubbermaid food storage containers.

What to know before you buy a Rubbermaid food storage container

Benefits of plastic food storage containers

There are several advantages to using plastic food storage containers. These plastic containers are typically microwave-safe, durable, affordable and less likely to chip or break. They also usually come in a diverse array of sizes and shapes.

How to wash food storage containers

Some food storage containers have labels that say they are dishwasher safe, but they often don’t seal quite as well after multiple hot cycles through the dishwasher. That’s why it’s important to simply wash your food storage containers by hand when you can to avoid damaging your food storage containers over time.

Prep vegetables in advance

You can prepare your veggies in advance to make it faster and easier to cook your weeknight meals. Simply chop up some raw vegetables, including carrots, onions, bell peppers, celery, zucchini, potatoes, broccoli and more, then store them for up to five days in an airtight Rubbermaid food storage container.

What to look for in a quality Rubbermaid food storage container

Size

It’s crucial to own Rubbermaid food storage containers in a wide range of different sizes to make packing meals and storing your food more simple. If you only have big Rubbermaid food storage containers, it’s not very space-efficient to save a tiny amount of salad dressing in a giant container. And it’s difficult to store an entire pot of stew in small single-portion food containers. That’s why you need Rubbermaid food storage containers in various sizes.

Shape

You also need to find Rubbermaid food storage containers that come in different shapes, including square, rectangular, round and oval containers.

Stackability

There are some Rubbermaid food storage containers that are easily stackable with special ridges around the edges of the lids.

How much you can expect to spend on a Rubbermaid food storage container

Rubbermaid food storage containers range in price from about $0.25-$8 per container. The most basic Rubbermaid food storage containers cost about $0.25-$1 per container, while most mid-range Rubbermaid food storage containers go for $1-$4 a container and the most high-end Rubbermaid food storage containers vary in price from about $4-$8 for each container.

Rubbermaid food storage container FAQ

Is there a way to prevent staining your Rubbermaid food storage containers?

A. There are specific foods, like curries with turmeric, tomato-heavy dishes and brightly colored ingredients such as beets, that can more easily stain plastic Rubbermaid food storage containers.

You should spray some cooking spray into the food storage container before you add in the food items that might stain the container. You can also use glass food storage containers to store these dishes that are more likely to stain the container.

Should you search for microwave-safe Rubbermaid food storage containers?

A. Even some food storage containers that claim they are microwave-safe are more likely to quickly degrade if you regularly place the food storage containers in the microwave. That’s why it’s important to transfer the food and contents of the food storage container to a microwaveable bowl or plate when it’s possible.

That being said, it can be helpful to have some Rubbermaid food storage containers that are microwave-safe on hand in case you need them.

What’s the best Rubbermaid food storage container to buy?

Top Rubbermaid food storage container

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage Food Containers

What you need to know: These Rubbermaid food storage containers feature a Tritan plastic construction that looks and feels like glass.

What you’ll love: These durable Rubbermaid food storage containers come with lids with reliable airtight latches for seals that are leak-resistant. The containers are also composed of BPA-free plastic that is almost as transparent as glass so that you can see the content easily.

What you should consider: If you microwave these containers on full power, some of them might warp.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Rubbermaid food storage container for the money

Rubbermaid Easy Find Food Storage Containers

What you need to know: This large set of food storage containers from Rubbermaid comes in versatile sizes that help you store all of your food.

What you’ll love: These inexpensive and BPA-free Rubbermaid food storage containers snap together for simple storage. The set features 21 food storage containers in a variety of sizes with lids that close as tightly as possible to keep your food tasting fresh.

What you should consider: This set of food storage containers from Rubbermaid can easily warp in the microwave.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Rubbermaid Antimicrobial Food Storage Container

What you need to know: This food storage container set is made with SilverShield technology, which resists bacterial growth and reduces odors.

What you’ll love: This set provides 16 different sizes of containers. The lids can attach to multiple containers, making the set simple to stack and store. They are microwave-safe for reheating.

What you should consider: These containers have more of a gray tone to them, so some users may like the clear containers better.

Where to buy: Sold by Beth Bath & Beyond

