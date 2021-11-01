The best way to keep your recipe organization consistent is to follow a template. They will be much faster to write and read with an established system.

Which recipe box is best?

If you love to gather recipes from all over the internet, your family and your community, you may have trouble keeping them organized in one place. Recipe boxes are an easy fix to keep all of your references together and quick to find. They can become treasured family heirlooms that hold pieces of personal history. You can organize them by meal type or in alphabetical order.

The best recipe box for long-lasting use is the Outshine Wooden Recipe Box.

What to know before you buy a recipe box

Kitchen color

A good recipe box should add aesthetic value to your kitchen, or at the very least, it shouldn’t clash too horribly. There are a number of different prints and patterns available. You can find them in just about every color, but white and black will go with any kitchen. There are many with wood or metallic accents as well.

Amount of recipes

How many recipes you anticipate having will help you determine what size recipe box you need. Some recipe boxes can fit up to 200 cards. If you’re planning on filling it up and passing it down through generations, it should be big and durable enough to hold all of the pieces of cardstock. It may be best to get one bigger than you think you need, in case you end up collecting more recipes.

Organization style

You can organize your recipes in a number of ways, but some boxes make it easier than others. Many boxes include recipe cards and divider slots that keep them separated and easy to find. This will also help you determine how big of a box you need. You might even consider color-coding your recipes by ingredients, steps and cooking time.

What to look for in a quality recipe box

Recipe cards

While not all recipe boxes come with cards, many do. There are a few different types to look for. You can find ones that are lined or unlined. There are some that have designated places to write ingredients and steps, and others that leave it to your own organization. These often also have dividers that help you organize alphabetically or by meal type. These tend to match the pattern or color scheme of the box itself.

Material

A lot of recipe boxes are made of tin or plastic, but there are many other options such as polished or stained wood. Tin is a good idea in messy kitchens because you don’t have to worry about the material getting wet or dirty. Wood ones are really nice, especially if you plan on passing them down to your children. Included recipe cards are usually made out of thick cardstock.

Features

Some recipe boxes have special details that make them easier to use. One example is a top slot that makes it easy to put away when you’re done using them. Some have labels for the front so you don’t forget where your recipes are. One of the most useful features is a grooved lid that you can brace your card against to keep it from getting messy while you’re cooking. There are also quite a few that come with durable dividers to keep your recipes organized.

How much you can expect to spend on a recipe box

Recipe boxes can cost $15-$30 depending on the size of the box and the quality of the material.

Recipe box FAQ

What size recipe cards should you get for your box?

A. 4 x 6 cards are standard for most recipe boxes, but if you’re unsure what will fit best, you can measure the box or even bring it with you to the store to pick them out.

Do recipe boxes make good gifts?

A. Recipe boxes make great gifts for weddings and housewarmings. They’re a great way to help friends start a new history in their home.

Should you laminate your recipe cards?

A. If you are worried about your cards getting damaged or want them to last for several generations, it may be best to give them that extra layer of protection. If you’re just worried about them getting dirty, get a box with a place to put your cards while cooking to keep them out of the way.

What’s the best recipe box to buy?

Top recipe box

Outshine Wooden Recipe Box

What you need to know: This is a beautifully painted wooden recipe box with included bonuses for easy cooking experiences.

What you’ll love: It’s available in two aesthetically pleasing versions. It comes with 100 recipe cards, dividers and a conversion chart. It can hold up to 200 cards. It has a slant top to prop up your recipe cards so you can easily read them and keep them clean.

What you should consider: Some customers received scratched products or lids with loose screws.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top recipe box for the money

Polite Society Tin Recipe Box

What you need to know: This is a multi-use tin box for easy organization in the kitchen or anywhere else in the house.

What you’ll love: It’s available in multiple prints and includes 24 cards and 12 dividers. The recipe cards are made of high-quality paper and the box has a gold finish interior. It’s a long-lasting box for a good value.

What you should consider: Some customers received dented products or the wrong pattern on the exterior.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oceanstar Bamboo Recipe Box

What you need to know: A beautiful wooden recipe box, it comes with tabbed dividers and a card stand.

What you’ll love: This is a durable box with a magnetic lid. It has a clear grooved lid for keeping recipe cards in place and away from messes. It holds up to 200 cards. It’s easy to clean with a cloth. It’s aesthetically pleasing and will go with any kitchen.

What you should consider: Some customers received a broken product or experienced it breaking within the first few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

