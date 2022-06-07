Which microwave stand is best?

The idea behind a separate stand for your microwave is to add storage space while freeing up valuable room on the counter. Most microwave stands are built to hold more than just your microwave, usually with shelves below; some of them come with wheels and are called microwave carts. If you’re looking for a really sturdy rack that holds more than 100 pounds of appliances and gear, take a look at the O&K Furniture Four-Tier Baker’s Rack.

What to know before you buy a microwave stand

The size of your microwave oven

The most important measurements to have when shopping for a microwave oven stand are the exterior dimensions of your microwave. Standard microwave ovens with 1 to 2 cubic feet of capacity are about 20 to 25 inches wide and 16 to 20 inches deep. Keep in mind that when the door is open, the depth doubles.

You want a stand slightly wider and deeper than your microwave so it is stable and the door opens and closes easily. You also need a stand sturdy enough to support the weight of your microwave oven. The lightest microwaves weigh about 30 pounds and the biggest weigh more than 80 pounds.

Where will you place your stand?

Stands usually are placed against an open wall. Make sure the one you choose fits in the space you have, and that your location is near an electrical outlet.

Use different search terms

When you look for microwave stands, look also for baker’s racks, storage racks and utility racks. All are four-legged storage shelves and most are taller than they are wide. If you choose a tall microwave stand, you will want to consider using hardware to attach it to your wall to prevent tipping over.

What to look for in a quality microwave stand

What else might you want to place on your microwave stand?

S tands with multiple shelves let you maximize your storage space. The shelf for your microwave should be at a height convenient for users — typically 30 to 36 inches, about the height of your countertops. Shelves above and below are useful for storing other small appliances, such as air fryers, slow cookers, blenders, mixers, juicers and coffee makers.

let you maximize your storage space. The shelf for your microwave should be at a height convenient for users — typically 30 to 36 inches, about the height of your countertops. Shelves above and below are useful for storing other small appliances, such as air fryers, slow cookers, blenders, mixers, juicers and coffee makers. Tall racks can also be used to hang pots and pans above your microwave. You might also consider cabinetry with doors to keep your accessories out of sight.

Kitchen carts

Kitchen carts are another type of microwave stand, but are generally used as extra work surfaces, like a floating kitchen island you put wherever it’s needed most. Carts have limited utility as microwave stands because your power cord needs to stay plugged into an outlet to work. Some cooks do like microwave carts on wheels, though, because they are easily moved a few feet when sweeping and mopping the floor.

Avoid general-purpose kitchen carts with features that are unusable when holding your microwave. You will never use a butcher block top if your microwave is sitting on it and you will never use a cart that folds up, either.

Choose a style that suits you

Open metal racks look good in modern and minimalist kitchens.

look good in modern and minimalist kitchens. Wooden cabinetry is a natural choice for farmhouse and rustic kitchens.

How much you can expect to spend on a microwave stand

Small, lightweight microwave stands can be found for as little as $40. Most stands cost from $60-$200, with commercial-quality and full-fashion stands costing $500 and more.

Microwave stand FAQ

How sturdy does a microwave stand need to be?

A. A safe stand is one that does not wobble, but stands firmly and solidly when you open and close the door. It is better to be safe than sorry, so look for a stand that’s solidly built and assembles with substantial hardware..

Will I need help assembling my stand when it arrives?

A. Most do-it-yourselfers have no difficulty assembling microwave stands that come with the needed tools. If you have any doubt, ask a friend to help you with assembly.

What’s the best microwave stand to buy?

Top microwave stand

O&K Furniture Four-Tier Baker’s Rack

What you need to know: This sturdy iron and wood rack has four shelves for your microwave and lots more.

What you’ll love: This sturdy powder-coated frame holds up to 110 pounds of kitchen appliances and accessories. The adjustable feet keep it level on uneven floors. The two lower shelves are 24 inches wide and 16 inches deep and the two upper shelves are equally wide but 5 and 10 inches deep. Instructions and necessary assembly tools are included.

What you should consider: Some customers reported missing pieces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microwave stand for the money

AZL 1 LIfe Concept Three-Tier Kitchen Microwave Cart

What you need to know: This moveable workstation has four wheels, two of which have step-on locks to keep it in place.

What you’ll love:​​ The construction is solid and sturdy, with a metal frame and engineered wood shelves that resist scratches and high temperatures. Assembly is easy and the tools you need are included. It comes in walnut and white or brown and black.

What you should consider: It’s for microwaves that are less than 23 inches wide and weigh less than 55 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hodedah Tall Standing Kitchen Cabinet with Large Open Space for Microwave

What you need to know: The enclosed top and bottom spaces on this 77-inch-tall cabinet give you plenty of room to store kitchen essentials, too.

What you’ll love: The microwave shelf is larger than most, at 31 inches wide and 17 inches deep. The upper cabinet has two interior shelves behind glass doors so you can see what’s inside. Storage below the microwave includes a full-width drawer and more storage space behind cabinet doors.

What you should consider: Some customers say assembly is difficult because all the pieces are not clearly labeled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Van Allan writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.