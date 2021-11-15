Don’t worry too much about what brand of freezer bag to buy as most of them are negligibly different; instead, focus on finding the quantity and size you need with the sealing method you prefer.

Which freezer bag is best?

You can use storage bags for a multitude of purposes, including keeping leftovers, portioning out food for dieting, as gadgets for crushing graham crackers and piping icing. When it comes specifically to freezer storage, make sure you get a storage bag that’s designed for it.

The best freezer bag is the Ziploc Freezer Bags With New Grip ‘n Seal Technology. This multipack has enough freezer bags to keep you stocked for ages, plus Ziploc is the number-one brand in storage bags.

What to know before you buy a freezer bag

Seal type

Grip and zipper: The grip and zipper method is the simplest way for sealing a freezer bag, although it is not airtight. Some grip and zipper freezer bags use two zipper tracks instead of one for a more secure seal.

Reusable vs. disposable

Most freezer bags are disposable. This makes them easy to use and lowers their cost per bag. If you’re constantly using freezer bags, this can quickly incur a much greater cost over time, plus contributes to a negative environmental impact. Reusable bags are a greater cost upfront and lack the same ease of use as disposable bags, especially as nearly all reusable freezer bags need to be hand-washed. They save a great deal of money over time and do not negatively impact the environment.

What to look for in a quality freezer bag

Quantity

The amount of bags that come in one package generally is just for determining the cost per bag, although having enough bags for your intentions is just as important. Be on the lookout for combo packs that include several packages worth of a given-sized freezer bag for extra savings.

Size

Most freezer bags come in sizes of gallons or quarts. Depending on the brand, other sizes may include pint and 2 gallons as well as varying sizes of “sandwich” and “snack.” Larger bags cost a little more, but usually not enough to notice.

How much you can expect to spend on a freezer bag

When purchasing freezer bags, note the cost per bag, not the cost per package. Most disposable freezer bags cost $.10-$.20 per bag, with larger quantities and better brands costing more. Reusable freezer bags cost more per bag, $.50-$3, but will save you more than enough money in the long run.

Freezer bag FAQ

What is the difference between a regular storage bag and a freezer bag?

A. Regular storage bags and freezer bags are almost identical. They come in the same materials, sealing types, and sizes as regular bags except for one variable: They’re thicker. The thickness serves various purposes. It makes them more insulated against the cold, which helps them avoid frostburn and keep foods in better condition for longer. It also makes them better resist punctures and tears from the sharp edges frozen foods can generate.

Can you use regular storage bags in the freezer and freezer bags outside of the freezer?

A. You can use regular bags in the freezer and freezer bags for dry storage, but you’ll experience some inefficiencies. Regular storage bags in the freezer are quicker to allow frostburn and generally don’t keep food as fresh. Freezer bags cost a little more on average, so using them outside the freezer is economically unsound.

What’s the best freezer bag to buy?

Top freezer bag

Ziploc Freezer Bags With New Grip ‘n Seal Technology

What you need to know: This double pack of gallon-sized Ziploc freezer bags contains enough bags to keep you stocked for ages.

What you’ll love: They are high-quality and easy to use.

What you should consider: These Ziploc freezer bags seal using the grip and zipper method, which isn’t as easy or as rigid as other methods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top freezer bag for the money

Tangibay Reusable Food Storage Bags

What you need to know: Save money and the environment as well with this multi-sized pack of reusable freezer bags.

What you’ll love: This set of reusable freezer bags covers all the size options you could need and are color-coded for easy organization. They’re easy to hand-wash and simply need to air-dry afterward.

What you should consider: If you have a lot of food to store in your freezer, you’ll need to buy multiple packs, or packs of different sizes and quantities to have the storage capacity you need.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hefty Slider Freezer Storage Bags

What you need to know: These quart-sized Hefty freezer bags are perfect for separating properly portioned amounts of food, especially meat.

What you’ll love: The slider sealing method is the easiest method for ensuring nothing gets in or out of your freezer bag. The expandable bottom makes organized storage in your freezer easy.

What you should consider: The quart size means you’ll go through these bags quicker if you have a large amount of food to store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

