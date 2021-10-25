Best pregnancy stretch mark cream

Pregnant women can help decrease their chances of getting stretch marks by using a pregnancy stretch mark cream.

Which pregnancy stretch mark cream is best?

Stretch marks are narrow streaks or stripes on the skin that are often caused by pregnancy, weight gain, rapid growth spurts or puberty. They can appear anywhere on the body where the skin is forced to rapidly expand. Stretch marks typically appear on the stomach in pregnant women, but they are also common on the breasts, back, lower back, hips, upper arms, calves and thighs.

Also known as striae, stretch marks appear when the skin is torn or stretched by rapid growth. Pregnant women can decrease their chances of getting stretch marks by using a pregnancy stretch mark cream. These creams can soothe and hydrate your stretched, irritated and dry skin.

What to know before you buy a pregnancy stretch mark cream

What causes stretch marks

Your genetics can impact whether or not you develop stretch marks during pregnancy. For example, those who have sensitive, freckled, pale or easily sunburned skin are much more likely to get stretch marks during pregnancy than others. Stretch marks are most common during pregnancy, but they can also appear on skin that is thin or damaged by the use of topical steroid creams.

Harmful ingredients

There are some ingredients and products that are dangerous to use during pregnancy or while breastfeeding, since the ingredients can be harmful to your baby. These ingredients include retinol, hydroquinone, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, parabens, aluminum chloride and essential oils.

Make sure to choose wisely when selecting a pregnancy stretch mark cream. It’s important to speak to your healthcare provider before adding a stretch mark cream to your routine, as you want to make sure that any ingredients that you apply to your skin are safe for both you and your baby.

What to look for in a quality pregnancy stretch mark cream

Formula

Pregnancy stretch mark treatments come in body butters, creams, oils and lotions, and the consistency of the treatment varies depending on the formula. For example, body butters tend to have the thickest consistency, while lotions and oils provide the thinnest consistency and creams fall somewhere in the middle.

Size

Many pregnancy stretch mark creams come in large, 32 ounce jars, since this provides the best value per ounce. You don’t need to repurchase these economy-size jars of cream as often, and they may last your entire pregnancy. That being said, you might also want to purchase a 2 ounce travel bottle for on-the-go use.

Fragrance

Most stretch mark creams have a mild floral fragrance, but if you are pregnant or feeling nauseous, a fragrance-free formula might be the best option for you. It’s also a good idea to patch test your stretch mark cream before use to ensure that the fragrance won’t irritate your skin.

How much you can expect to spend on a pregnancy stretch mark cream

The more basic pregnancy stretch mark creams go for about $8-$15, while mid-range pregnancy stretch creams vary in price from $20-$35. High-end pregnancy stretch mark creams can go for $50 or more.

Pregnancy stretch mark cream FAQ

How long after pregnancy does it take for stretch marks to fade?

A. Stretch marks never completely go away, but they will fade over time. That being said, keeping your skin hydrated with a moisturizing pregnancy stretch mark cream can help decrease irritation and keep your scars less noticeable. Similar to other kinds of scarring, topical creams can diminish the visibility of scars and reduce any redness.

Will stretch marks appear if you lose weight?

A. Stretch marks are caused by the stretching of the skin. Lesions can appear when you rapidly gain weight and become more visible after you lose weight. Many teenagers also notice stretch marks after they go through a significant growth spurt during puberty. Creams, lotions and corticosteroid pills can decrease the skin’s ability to stretch, and these medications can actually cause stretch marks as the skin loses elasticity.

What’s the best pregnancy stretch mark cream to buy?

Top pregnancy stretch mark cream

Toullgo Stretch Mark Cream

What you need to know: This Toullgo stretch mark cream helps remove stretch marks and treat scars.

What you’ll love: This popular stretch mark cream works on both oily and dry skin, repairs defects from scars, clears and regenerates marks and reduces the appearance of stretch marks during puberty and pregnancy. For best results, use it daily after showering.

What you should consider: The light lavender scent of this stretch mark removal cream might be too strong for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top pregnancy stretch mark cream for the money

Mommy Knows Best Stretch Marks & Scars Removal Cream

What you need to know: This affordable pregnancy stretch mark cream will give you the most bang for your buck.

What you’ll love: This natural and budget-friendly pregnancy stretch mark cream includes natural ingredients like mango butter, jojoba butter, shea butter and coco butter to prevent and reduce the appearance of stretch marks on the skin. This product is safe to use during and after pregnancy.

What you should consider: Customers say that this stretch mark cream doesn’t help eliminate scars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Era Organics Stretch Marks & Scar Treatment Oil

What you need to know: This organic stretch mark and scar treatment oil helps prevent stretch marks and eliminate scars.

What you’ll love: This Era Organics pregnancy stretch mark cream comes with anti-aging oil to revitalize the skin by treating rosacea, burns and acne. The blends of organic oils help keep the skin hydrated, nourish the skin and eliminate any wrinkles and scars.

What you should consider: Some customers say they wish this pregnancy stretch mark cream would come in a larger bottle so it would last longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

