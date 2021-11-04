Best microneedle derma roller

Derma rollers with needles longer than 2 millimeters should be avoided for home use, as you risk injuring yourself.

Which microneedle derma roller is best?

If you are tired of using lotions or creams on your face day after day without getting the results you want, it may be time to try another tactic. Microneedle derma rollers are popular skincare tools that may help reduce the appearance of scars, fine lines and wrinkles. They can also give skin more elasticity and a more youthful appearance by promoting the production of collagen and elastic.

Before running out and buying a derma roller though, there are several things you should consider. The top choice Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Version 2.0 has 0.25-millimeter needles for evening out skin tone and shrinking pores.

What to know before you buy a microneedle derma roller

Needle size

One of the most important considerations when choosing a microneedle derma roller is needle size. Different needle depths work best for different applications.

If your goal is to even out your skin tone or shrink enlarged pores, a shorter needle is suitable. Those usually measure 0.25-0.5 millimeters.

On the other hand, if you are trying to get rid of wrinkles, cellulite or scars, you will need a needle that goes deeper, measuring between 1-1.5 millimeters. A 1.5-millimeter needle is also recommended for helping regrow hair.

The length of the needle is also dependent on the area where you will use the derma roller. Sensitive areas with thin skin, such as certain areas of the face, are generally best treated with shorter needles. The opposite is true for areas of the body with thicker skin.

Needle material

Most quality derma rollers have needles that are either titanium or stainless steel, each of which offers its own benefits.

Stainless steel needles are more hygienic and easier to sanitize, which is why most surgical tools are made from it. Stainless steel needles also come very sharp. However they can lose that sharpness quickly, meaning you’ll need to replace them more often.

Needle count

The needle count doesn’t affect the effectiveness of a derma roller, but it does affect its efficiency. Larger rollers with more needles can cover greater areas of skin more quickly. Additionally, those with more needles can get the job done with fewer passes—even if packed onto a small roller—saving you time on your treatments.

Features to look for in a quality microneedle derma roller

Handle

Not all microneedle derma rollers have the same design. Depending on your hand shape and size, you may find certain models more comfortable to hold than others. As a general rule of thumb, those with ergonomic curves or non-circular handles will be easier to grip securely during use.

Detachable heads

Some derma rollers come with multiple heads that can be attached and detached from the handle as needed. The extra heads may feature needles of different sizes, or the rollers themselves may simply be different sizes. This allows you to swap out for certain types of treatments or when treating different body parts.

Storage case

It is important to keep derma rollers hygienic, which means keeping them protected from dust and dirt as much as possible. One of the best ways of doing this is by keeping them in a storage case when not in use.

A storage case is also useful for taking your microneedle derma roller on-the-go. Not all rollers include a storage case, so make sure to read the product details of any model you are considering.

How much you can expect to spend on a microneedle derma roller

The majority of microneedle derma rollers cost between $5-$35, with titanium models generally priced higher than similar stainless steel models.

Microneedle derma roller FAQ

Are microneedle derma rollers safe?

A. Microneedles are considered safe for home use because the needles are so small. That said, it is vital that you always sterilize your microneedle derma roller before each use. You should also start out with a shorter needle to see how well your skin tolerates it before moving onto longer needles that penetrate more deeply.

How do I clean my microneedle derma roller?

A. The best way to sterilize your microneedle derma roller is by submerging it in 70% isopropyl alcohol for at least five minutes. This is the recommended amount of time to ensure that you have killed all pathogens. You can also use hydrogen peroxide if you prefer it or don’t have isopropyl alcohol. Afterwards, leave it out to air dry for 5-10 minutes before using so that all of the alcohol or hydrogen peroxide has time to evaporate.

What is the best microneedle derma roller to buy?

Top microneedle derma roller

Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Version 2.0

What you need to know: A smart choice for beginners, this derma roller has 0.25-millimeter needles which are gentle enough for most people and effective for many uses.

What you’ll love: Its stainless steel needles are extremely sharp and the head is removable so you don’t need to replace the whole thing when they begin to dull.

What you should consider: It isn’t suitable for removing scars and cellulite, nor for hair regrowth purposes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top microneedle derma roller for the money

YaFex Derma Roller Kit 3-pack

What you need to know: Offering plenty of bang for your buck, this kit comes with three sizes.

What you’ll love: This value set comes in 0.2, 0.25 and 0.3 millimeters, so you can find which is best for you at an affordable price.

What you should consider: Some users said the needles weren’t as sharp as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Koi Beauty Professional Derma Roller

What you need to know: This high-quality option is made with titanium and is available in several needle lengths to suit every need.

What you’ll love: Its cone-shaped needles create clean holes, unlike some triangular models, and it’s head is specifically designed to aid in serum absorption.

What you should consider: Some people have received units that don’t roll smoothly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

