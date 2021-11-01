Best Kiehl’s skin care product

Like many skin care products, Kiehl’s skin care products are nearly always required to be stored in cool places to maintain their longevity and effectiveness, so don’t forget to put them away when you’re done with them.

Which Kiehl’s skin care product is best?

Kiehl’s skin care is one of the better known brands of skin care, with a wide range of products. They use all-natural ingredients and proudly engage in multiple philanthropic activities, including pet adoptions, children’s care, environmental impacts and scientific research.

One of the best available Kiehl’s skin care products is the Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate. This overnight oil seeps into the skin while you sleep, giving you a fresh and rejuvenated look that lasts.

What to know before you buy a Kiehl’s skin care product

Types of Kiehl’s skin care products

Kiehl’s skin care features many different products, but the main options are moisturizers, toners, cleansers, eye creams and face serums.

Moisturizer: Kiehl’s skin care moisturizers are popular products for all consumers because nearly every body and skin type benefits from them. These moisturizers add back the various liquids and oils that may have been lost throughout a given day. They are especially effective for those who spend a considerable amount of time outside.

Cleanser: Kiehl's skin care cleansers are products which greatly enhance the cleaning effect of a simple scrub with warm water and a washcloth. They use ingredients that help to dissolve, loosen, extract or absorb the various impurities which collect or are secreted throughout the day. They should be gentle products. If they cause irritation, then you should search for a different cleanser.

Toner: Kiehl's skin care toners are like the cherry on top of a cleanser; they are rarely used outside of following the application of a cleanser. They attempt to catch any of the more stubborn imperfections that might have resisted the scrub and the cleanser, most often by shrinking your pores. This can force out the most deeply embedded dirt and oils.

Eye cream: One of the most delicate skins on a human body is the little patch of skin underneath your eyes. As such, Kiehl's skin care eye creams are made of the gentlest ingredients with the least aggressive effects. Many Kiehl's skin care eye creams are also specially designed to target certain effects like puffy eyes, dark circles and lines and wrinkles.

Face serum: Kiehl's skin care face serums are some of their strongest and most expensive available products. They're concentrated enough to rarely require more than a single drop or two per application and aggressively address dryness and wrinkles, among other face-related concerns.

What to look for in a quality Kiehl’s skin care product

Ingredients

Kiehl’s skin care is committed to using as many natural ingredients as possible and is one of the most open brands when it comes to listing all ingredients on any given product’s packaging. If you are searching for a specific ingredient to use in your products or are avoiding one for any reason, Kiehl’s skin care products make it easy.

How much you can expect to spend on a Kiehl’s skin care product

As Kiehl’s skin care products cover such a large variety of options, so too are their prices widely varied. Nearly all of Kiehl’s skin care products are available between $35-$70.

Kiehl’s skin care FAQ

How many skin types are there, and what are each type’s features?

A. The main three skin types are dry, oily and combination skin.

Dry: Dry skin is usually flaky and itchy; products for dry skin usually contain lots of healthy oils to make up for dry skin’s decreased amount of natural oils.

Oily: Oily skin is the opposite; it produces more natural oils than the body needs and has more of a shine or sheen than many consumers desire. Products without oils or that absorb oils are best for oily skin.

Combination: Combination skin usually has separate areas of the body which produce more, less or average amounts of natural oils; most products are usable by those with combination skins.

Other: The last two skin types are "normal" (also called "baseline") and mature. Baseline skins produce an average amount of the body's natural oils while mature skins are those with increased amounts of wrinkles and lines (which may require more specific products).

Are Kiehl’s skin care products vegan or cruelty-free?

A. Unfortunately not, for both questions. There are no Kiehl’s skin care products with vegan labeling and while Kiehl’s skin care does not perform animal testing on a wide scale, they do when required by international laws, such as those in China.

What’s the best Kiehl’s skin care product to buy?

Top Kiehl’s skin care product

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate

What you need to know: This is one of the easiest Kiehl’s skin care products to use — simply apply it before bed and wake up with a fresh face.

What you’ll love: One bottle of Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate lasts for a long time; you only need to use a drop or two for each application.

What you should consider: This product is not intended for use by those with oily skin — it can lead to breakouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Top Kiehl’s skin care product for the money

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

What you need to know: This is an excellent product for those with dry skin.

What you’ll love: Absorption of this facial cream is fast and leaves no greasy feeling behind.

What you should consider: This product is not intended for use by those with sensitive skin; it can cause irritation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Clean Foaming Face Wash

What you need to know: This simple, light product for gentle cleaning doesn’t dry out your skin.

What you’ll love: You don’t need to use much of this Kiehl’s foaming face wash per application, so a bottle lasts a good while.

What you should consider: Excess foam can easily build up inside the mechanisms of the dispenser if you aren’t careful, clogging it up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Macy’s, Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

