Best Bite Beauty product

Bite Beauty products are only available on the company’s website, Sephora and LipLab locations.

Which Bite Beauty products are best?

Everyone loves to indulge in clean and natural products for their beauty routine. Bite Beauty sells eye, face and lip formulas that are clean and vegan, going beyond the high standards of the cosmetic industry. Their products are vibrant and long-lasting, providing everything you need to pull off your everyday makeup look.

Bite Beauty’s Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon is their most popular product, a lip crayon that comes in over 15 colors that don’t disappoint. This makeup is easily applied, comfortable and hydrating, guaranteed to stay on throughout the day no matter how dry or oily your skin may be.

What to know before you buy a Bite Beauty product

What is Bite Beauty?

Bite Beauty is a cosmetic company renowned for its lip products. Its lip line is expansive and includes gloss, primer, crayon, stain, tint, serum, mask, scrub and therapy products. They have customizable lip products at locations called Lip Labs.

They also sell face makeup: primer, foundation, blush and powder, and recently began selling eye makeup such as mascara and eyeliner. If you’re looking to make a bulk purchase, there are cosmetic sets available.

Ethics

Bite Beauty has a high reputation in the makeup world. All its products are ethically sourced, and the company opposes forced labor, child labor and abusive workplace practices. Most of their products are vegan and are not derived from any animal-related ingredients. It doesn’t test on animals or outsource to third parties that engage in unethical practices.

Their Lip Lab product line is not vegan and has some animal-derived ingredients, but the finished product is not tested on animals.

Ingredients

Makeup connoisseurs love Bite Beauty products because it refuses to use over 20 harmful ingredients commonly found in cheaper makeup products. These products include allergens, parabens, sulfates and possible carcinogens.

Some lipsticks contain animal products, but all Bite Beauty items are gluten-free.

What to look for in a quality Bite Beauty product

Long-lasting

Long-lasting is a quality to look for in any makeup brand, not just Bite Beauty products. Lip products typically need reapplication throughout the day, but they should hold up for a few hours at the minimum.

Special labels

Bite Beauty identifies some of its products with specific labels like The New Face of Clean and Supercharged Performance. The New Face of Clean is guaranteed vegan and cruelty-free with natural products. Supercharged Performance is made with vivid coloring and has extra scents and vitamins.

Sephora, the primary retailer for Bite Beauty, provides a seal of approval for products that are safe for the environment and your health. They’re labeled Clean at Sephora and mark makeup products that are guaranteed top-of-the-line.

Positive reviews

As with all beauty products, reading testimonials is the best way to gauge quality. Everyone’s body is different, and great makeup works well on people of varying skin conditions. Dry skin needs a product that won’t crack, while oily skin needs a product that isn’t shiny. Checking the reviews and reading how people describe their natural state and reaction to a makeup product provides insight as to how your body will react.

How much you can expect to spend on a Bite Beauty product

Bite Beauty products range from $20-$44 but are occasionally discounted during storewide sales.

Bite Beauty product FAQ

What are superfood makeup products?

A. Makeup advertised as superfood is packed with natural ingredients. These natural ingredients contain vitamins and nutrients that are healthy and safe for your body. Acai berry, avocado oil, cacao, chia seeds, coconut water, green tea, kale, mango butter, moringa and pomegranate oil are some of the most popular superfood ingredients.

Are Bite Beauty products fragrance-free?

A. They aren’t fragrance-free but mostly use natural scents. Synthetically scented products contain less than 1% artificial fragrance.

How do you guarantee a Bite Beauty product is authentic?

A. Purchase from the Bite Beauty website, Sephora (in-store or online) or Liplab. If you need to contact the company for an issue regarding authenticity, it has an official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

What’s the best Bite Beauty product to buy?

Top Bite Beauty product

Bite Beauty Power Move Creamy Matte Lip Crayon

What you need to know: This vegan lip crayon is sustainably made and comes in over 15 colors for all skin tones.

What you’ll love: This product is Clean at Sephora and is vegan, cruelty- and gluten-free. In a consumer study on 31 people, 100% of users said this lip crayon was comfortable, easy to apply and nourishing. It contains hydrating and nutrient-packed pomegranate extract, mango butter and orange peel wax.

What you should consider: Some colors don’t stay on as well as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Bite Beauty product for the money

Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain

What you need to know: This hydrating lip stain is waterproof and long-lasting while being made of safe and healthy ingredients.

What you’ll love: This unique product is precise like lipstick, hydrating like lip balm and long-lasting like lip stain, making it a three-in-one purchase. It’s Clean at Sephora and contains all healthy ingredients: passionflower oil, coconut oil and sunflower seed wax. It’s waterproof and guaranteed to stay on with minimal reapplications.

What you should consider: The stain is difficult to remove at the end of the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Bite Beauty Line & Define Vegan Lip Primer

What you need to know: This vegan lip primer is sustainably made and is long-lasting with vegan and gluten-free ingredients.

What you’ll love: It’s made with jackfruit extract, kiwi seed oil and peppermint oil that’s rich in nutrients and gives the cosmetic a pleasant fragrance. The full ingredients are listed and are vegan, cruelty- and gluten-free. It’s verified Clean at Sephora.

What you should consider: The liner has a small tip and is tedious to apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

