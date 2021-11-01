It’s very important to remember to thoroughly rinse your mouth after using whitening mouthwash, as the chemicals used to whiten your teeth can increase your teeth’s sensitivity if left in contact for an extended period.

Which whitening mouthwashes are best?

Many people wish their teeth were a brighter, cleaner white just like their favorite movie stars and social media icons. Many consumers turn to complex and expensive dental procedures to achieve this. What they don’t realize is that it’s possible and less expensive to achieve great results with the right oral care products. When you add whitening mouthwash to your oral health care routine, you can see improved results. Coming from a well-known oral health care brand, the best whitening mouthwash is the Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash with Extra Whitening.

What to know before you buy a whitening mouthwash

Methods

Whitening mouthwashes use one of two methods to whiten your teeth: with peroxide or by building a barrier.

Peroxide: This is the most common method used by whitening mouthwash. Peroxide works by eliminating the stains on your enamel by breaking down the substances which cause those stains. Because of peroxide’s strength, it can cause sensitivity from excessive or extended use.

Barrier building: Nonperoxide-based whitening mouthwashes don’t break anything down; instead, they build a barrier around the enamel of your teeth which serves to fight off new stains and maintain any underlying whiteness. They’re best used in conjunction with other whitening products instead of only on their own.

Pros and cons

Here are a few pros and cons to help you if you’re struggling to decide whether or not to buy a whitening mouthwash:

Pros: Using any type of mouthwash is a strongly recommended practice for oral health, and whitening mouthwashes only add an extra perk to that process. There are plenty of different formulas that target different aspects of whitening and even multiple flavors, so it’s easy to pick one that works best for you. Plus, they’re incredibly affordable at an average price of $5 for a good-sized, top-branded bottle.

Using any type of mouthwash is a strongly recommended practice for oral health, and whitening mouthwashes only add an extra perk to that process. There are plenty of different formulas that target different aspects of whitening and even multiple flavors, so it’s easy to pick one that works best for you. Plus, they’re incredibly affordable at an average price of $5 for a good-sized, top-branded bottle. Cons: Some whitening mouthwashes are likely to cause tooth sensitivity with excessive or extended use. Whitening mouthwashes that don’t are usually less effective at whitening. Many consumers find that the ingredients that make a mouthwash have whitening features adversely affect the flavor or add unpleasant sensations. It can also take time for the whitening mouthwash to have noticeable results, which can discourage new consumers.

What to look for in a quality whitening mouthwash

Flavor

Most whitening mouthwashes come in mint flavors as a sort of international standard. However, many alternate flavors are available, with different fruits being one of the most popular. Any given flavor should not alter the effectiveness of the whitening mouthwash.

Size and cap

Most whitening mouthwashes are available in sizes between 16-32 ounces, but the real packing to look for is a whitening mouthwash with a large cap, as these caps can be used to measure out an appropriate amount of whitening mouthwash.

How much you can expect to spend on a whitening mouthwash

Considering the low cost of almost any bottle and brand of whitening mouthwash there’s little excuse not to add it to your oral health care routine. The cheapest, though not recommended, bottles of whitening mouthwash can cost only $3 while the better/best brands rarely exceed $6.

Whitening mouthwash FAQ

Will peroxide-based whitening mouthwash always cause teeth sensitivity?

No, it won’t always cause sensitivity to your teeth but it is more likely to than nonperoxide-based whitening mouthwash. If you begin to feel sensitivities like pain or an uncomfortable tingling, immediately stop using your peroxide-based whitening mouthwash for up to a week before resuming usage. If the sensitivity continues or recurs after a certain amount of time then it’s recommended to use a peroxide-free whitening mouthwash.

Is it safe to use more than one teeth whitening product at once?

Not only is it safe, but it’s also highly recommended for the best and fastest results. The three most popular over-the-counter teeth whitening products are whitening toothpaste, whitening mouthwash and whitening strips and all can be used in tandem.

How often should I treat my teeth with whitening products?

Dentists recommend that teeth are cleaned and treated at least twice a day, in the morning when you wake up and at night before bed. Many also suggest you brush your teeth after every meal. Simply use your various teeth whitening products during these times. Just pay close attention to any growing teeth sensitivity and stop using your whitening products if sensitivity persists.

What causes the stains on my teeth?

Unfortunately almost everything that enters your mouth can either stain or wear away the enamel of your teeth. Almost any food and drink will stain or erode your enamel, but dark and acidic food and drinks, especially coffee, will do the most damage. Smoking also causes your tooth enamel to yellow as the chemicals in the smoke attach to your teeth. Even aging can lead to your enamel losing its luster.

What’s the best whitening mouthwash to buy?

Top whitening mouthwash

Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash with Extra Whitening

What you need to know: A few weeks of use with this Crest whitening mouthwash is all it takes to see improvement.

What you’ll love: A nonburning formula and minty flavor make this a more enjoyable whitening mouthwash than many others.

What you should consider: Swishing this whitening mouthwash around your mouth generates enough bubbles to feel odd to some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top whitening mouthwash for the money

Colgate Optic White High Impact White Mouthwash

What you need to know: This is another great choice for anyone who wants to improve their oral health and teeth whiteness.

What you’ll love: This whitening mouthwash also helps prevent additional staining while removing old stains.

What you should consider: This whitening mouthwash has a strong flavor, which some consumers may find overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

ACT Whitening + Anticavity Fluoride Mouthwash

What you need to know: This is an alcohol-free whitening mouthwash for those who prefer to exclude that ingredient.

What you’ll love: This whitening mouthwash helps to strengthen the teeth instead of simply cleaning them.

What you should consider: This whitening mouthwash combines the above mouthwashes’ flaws: it’s got a strong flavor and generates a lot of bubbles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.