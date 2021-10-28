There’s more to oral health than just brushing your pearly whites. Don’t forget to clean your tongue and do your best to floss.

Which toothbrush for braces is best?

Getting braces can be hard enough all by itself. Don’t let yourself have a bad tooth-brushing time while you wait for them to do their job. There are plenty of options, in all price ranges, so there’s no reason not to make a short-term investment to protect your long-term one.

The best toothbrush for braces is the Oral-B White Pro 100 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. Oral-B is the best brand around in terms of oral health and this electric offering is no exception, thanks to its multiple brush modes and changeable brush head.

What to know before you buy a toothbrush for braces

Manual vs. electric

Toothbrushes for braces come in two styles: manual and electric.

Manual: Manual toothbrushes for braces are very similar to standard toothbrushes, with the only difference a small design change in the toothbrush’s head and bristles. They also usually have a “pick” on the opposite end of the toothbrush for getting rid of anything stuck in the hardware.

Electric: Electric toothbrushes for braces are more than just powered-up versions of manual toothbrushes. They frequently have special modes and settings that better tackle the brushing challenge posed by a mouth containing braces. Many are rechargeable, too.

Pick vs. water flosser

Standard flossing is nearly impossible with braces, which is why toothbrushes for braces usually have a physical pick — either separate or attached — or are bundled with a water flosser.

Pick: Picks are exactly what they sound like: a small point, curved or straight, used to remove large, solid particles from around the braces.

Water flosser: A water flosser uses pressurized jets of water to “floss” your teeth and can be effective for non-braced teeth as well.

What to look for in a quality toothbrush for braces

Accessories

The higher the cost of a toothbrush for braces, the more likely it is to include one or more accessories. Common inclusions are picks and brush heads, with the occasional travel bag thrown in.

Brushing modes

A quality electric toothbrush for braces may offer several brushing modes, including a standard mode, a sensitive one that’s easier on the teeth and gums; and a gum-massaging mode. It also may have a mode for brushing your tongue.

How much you can expect to spend on a toothbrush for braces

Toothbrushes for braces fall right in the same price ranges as regular toothbrushes. Most of the available toothbrushes for braces are found between $10 and $40; they can be electric or not, have extra modes, come with extra pieces and anything else which sets one toothbrush apart from another. Anything more than $40 and you’ll start seeing big time electric toothbrushes with tons of features and accessories. But at the end of the day it’s all about how you brush; if you’re doing it right then a plastic toothbrush for less than $10 is just as good as a $50 option.

Toothbrush for braces FAQ

What makes a toothbrush “for braces?”

A. It’s all in the design. Toothbrushes meant for use on teeth with braces can be shaped differently as well as have variably sized brush heads with different types of bristles. Many also have some kind of pick, manual or water-based, to remove anything the bristles can’t.

Do you need to use a special type of toothpaste?

A. Nope! It doesn’t matter what type of toothpaste you use as long as you’re following all the toothbrushing best practices as well as flossing and scrubbing your tongue. If you’re concerned about any particular health issue with your teeth, select a toothpaste designed to better tackle that issue, like teeth whitening or gingivitis.

How often do you need to replace the head of the toothbrush for braces?

A. It’s difficult to estimate this, but metal braces can wear down a toothbrush head quicker than non-metal or no braces. Many toothbrushes for braces with replaceable heads give an estimated time to replacement, but the best rule is follow your gut: if your toothbrush head looks like it needs a swap, do it.

Can you charge an electric toothbrush for braces too long?

A. Electric models with rechargeable batteries each have their own charge time. It’s important not to overcharge; doing so can drastically decrease the length of time the toothbrush will stay charged, which might necessitate purchasing a new one.

What’s the best toothbrush for braces to buy?

Top toothbrush for braces

Oral-B White Pro 100 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

What you need to know: Oral-B is the top oral health brand and this toothbrush for braces is the top of its class.

What you’ll love: Multiple modes make it easy to ensure the health of your teeth.

What you should consider: It takes a considerable amount of time to charge this toothbrush for braces, so don’t forget to plug it in when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top toothbrush for braces for the money

TEPE Universal Care Soft Slim Toothbrush

What you need to know: This toothbrush for braces combines a unique, high-functioning design with one of the lowest prices available.

What you’ll love: The unique angle of this toothbrush for braces is perfect for retro-lined and lingual braces.

What you should consider: Some users reported dissatisfaction with the softness of the bristles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Waterpik Complete Care Electric Toothbrush + Water Flosser

What you need to know: This beefy rig leaves no room for nasty plaque to hide in your mouth.

What you’ll love: There is no shortage of modes and settings in this toothbrush for braces, so you can truly customize your experience.

What you should consider: This is a big investment and if you forget to unplug it once charged, it can ruin the battery.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.