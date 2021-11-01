Best tongue cleaner

Tongue cleaners can help you achieve better oral hygiene and fresher breath while keeping your tongue in excellent shape.

Everyone knows flossing and brushing your teeth are essential for healthy gums and teeth, but cleaning or scraping your tongue on a daily basis is just as crucial. Tongue cleaners can help you achieve better oral hygiene and fresher breath while keeping your tongue in excellent shape. If you are looking for a top tongue cleaner or scraper on the market, the Mastermedi Tongue Scraper is one of the best choices.

What to know before you buy a tongue cleaner

Benefits

There are many benefits to using a tongue cleaner on a regular basis. For example, a tongue cleaner can help improve your oral health, allow you to enjoy more complex flavors, fight bad breath, decrease bacterial growth and remove buildup from your tongue.

Types

There are a few kinds of tongue cleaners: the two-in-one tongue cleaner, the tongue brush and the tongue scraper. The tongue scraper usually has a flat and thin surface that gently goes over your tongue and collects any buildup or residue.

The tongue brush has soft, thick bristles that help loosen buildup and debris. Tongue brushes are great at dislodging buildup, but they are not quite as effective as tongue scrapers at removing debris. Two-in-one tongue cleaners include both a tongue scraper and a tongue brush. These models usually work best as a tongue brush with some scraping capabilities.

Shape

Tongue cleaners have a fairly simple design, but the shape of the tongue cleaner can differ from one model to another. Some tongue cleaners feature one piece of metal that forms an arch at the top and a couple of handles at the bottom of the cleaner, while other models include a scraper head on the top and a single handle. The most simple tongue cleaners are made of flexible, straight plastic you can bend into an arch for tongue scraping.

What to look for in a quality tongue cleaner

Size

Your tongue cleaner needs to be long enough to reach the back of your tongue to clean it effectively. Measuring your tongue can be difficult, but the average tongue is about 4 inches long, so select a tongue cleaner that’s at least 4 inches long or longer. Keep in mind that if the tongue cleaner head is too wide, it can be uncomfortable to use.

Materials

Most tongue cleaners are made of plastic, stainless steel or copper. Metal tongue cleaners work best for removing debris, since they have a sharp and firm surface. However, you might find plastic tongue brushes and cleaners more comfortable if you have a sensitive tongue or you’re new to tongue scraping.

Easy-grip handles

There are a lot of plastic tongue cleaners on the market with ergonomic handles. These handles have either a rubber coating or a textured surface for a better grip.

How much you can expect to spend on a tongue cleaner

Tongue cleaners range in price from about $6-$20 depending on the construction materials and the design. The most basic and budget-friendly plastic tongue cleaners go for $6-$12 for a multipack, while midrange tongue cleaners cost about $4-$7 for a single product and $8-$20 for a multipack. The most high-end tongue cleaners go for about $4-$12 for one tongue scraper.

Tongue cleaner FAQ

How often should you clean your tongue with a tongue cleaner?

A. It’s recommended to clean your tongue once or twice per day. You can make tongue cleaning part of your daily dental routine by cleaning or scraping after every brush and floss.

When should you replace your tongue cleaner?

A. Treat plastic tongue cleaners the same way as you do your toothbrush. Replace tongue cleaners every three or four months. Stainless steel and copper tongue cleaners don’t get as much wear and tear, so they have a much longer shelf life.

Can a child use a tongue cleaner?

A. Yes. Just make sure to supervise every tongue cleaning, demonstrate the correct technique and choose the right size of tongue cleaner for your child.

What’s the best tongue cleaner to buy?

Top tongue cleaner

Mastermedi Tongue Scraper

What you need to know: These versatile tongue cleaners and scrapers from Mastermedi incorporate a brush with a scraper head.

What you’ll love: This tongue cleaner has a flat head with fine and soft bristles to loosen buildup, as well as a built-in tongue scraper to get rid of any debris. The tongue cleaner is dishwasher safe, comfortable, gentle and simple to clean.

What you should consider: You must replace this tongue cleaner every three months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tongue cleaner for your money

Orabrush Tongue Cleaner and Tongue Scraper

What you need to know: This affordable tongue brush from Orabrush efficiently gets rid of odor-causing bacteria on your tongue.

What you’ll love: This tongue cleaner and scraper comes with firm bristles that help remove bacteria from the crevices of the tongue, as well as a flathead design that prevents gagging. It includes a Tung gel that leaves a minty smell in your mouth.

What you should consider: Some customers have said the bristles are too painful and hard on the tongue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HealthAndYoga Tongue Cleaner Scraper

What you need to know: This tongue cleaner and scraper from HealthAndYoga is composed of surgical-grade stainless steel.

What you’ll love: This FDA-registered tongue cleaner and scraper features a comfort grip and a heavy-duty gauge to make sure the tongue scraper is smooth on your tongue. The cleaner works well for bad breath and plaque removal.

What you should consider: Some customers said the residue falls off the tongue scraper before you can run it under the faucet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

