Best rose gold nail polish

Rose gold nail polish adds a fashion-forward, modern look to your manicure with a hue that flatters most skin colors and tones.

Which rose gold nail polishes are best?

For an on-trend manicure that looks great for day or night and for casual and formal occasions, rose gold nail polish comes in versatile shades that look good on just about everyone. From the highly sparkly to the subtly metallic, rose gold helps you put modern twists on old classics like the French manicure.

For a fashion-forward rose gold nail polish at a good price, Orly Deep Wonder Collection Nail Lacquer in Lucid Dream is vibrant and has a subtle shimmer.

What to know before you buy a rose gold nail polish

Nail health

Nails that have recently had on acrylics or are dry and brittle need a nail polish that offers more TLC than average. Seek out a moisturizing formula rich in natural ingredients, particularly on a metallic or glittery hue, since they can be rougher on nails.

Skin tone

Rose gold is not one color, but a family of colors. Although most tend to the warmer side, since both their main components are on the warm side of the color spectrum, it’s possible to find a cooler version that will flatter pale or pink-toned skin.

Sparkle level

Rose golds come in quietly metallic shades and in riotously sparkly glitters. For night or a special occasion, feel free to get your sparkle on. A metallic rose gold with a medium sheen looks lovely from the boardroom to your favorite brunch spot.

Base and top coats

It’s always a good idea to apply a base coat before putting on any nail polish, as this gives the color a smooth base to stick to and can help it last longer. It’s particularly important with metallics and glitters due to the bigger particles in the pigment and the amount of work it takes to remove. Additionally, with its warm colors, rose gold nail polish can yellow your nails. A good, clear base coat can prevent this. A top coat seals your polish to help prevent chips and cracks for the length of your manicure.

What to look for in a quality rose gold nail polish

Full-cover formula

The color is the star of the show in a rose gold nail polish, so be sure to get one that’s deeply pigmented.

Nail-fortifying ingredients

It’s always a good idea to buy nail polish that’s good for your nails, but it’s particularly good for metallics and sparkles. Sparkle nail polish, in particular, can take some elbow grease to remove, so you’ll want your nails in their best condition when you do. Avoid toluene and formaldehyde, and look for polishes with natural ingredients when possible.

Dark vs. light

The range of rose golds runs from palest rosy gold to boldly metallic and almost coppery. A darker hue is generally best for evening and big celebrations, while a subtler, pale shade is suitable for everyday wear.

How much you can expect to spend on rose gold nail polish

A drugstore nail polish can run around $5-$10. Upscale, premium brands generally cost $20-$30.

Rose gold nail polish FAQ

What are some good looks to try with rose gold nail polish?

A. While rose gold is stunning on its own, it also lends itself to fun looks. Try an update on a French manicure with a base of rose gold and your nail tips done in white, or even black or a pink that matches your rose gold. Rose gold also shows off black or white nail art well.

How long will my rose gold nail polish last in the bottle?

A. Every brand and formulation is different, but in general, nail polishes last 1-2.5 years. You can extend their life by keeping them in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight. Unlike face makeup, however, it’s not time that increases the chances that nail polish will harbor bacteria, since the liquid is usually sealed tight and the formulas contain enough chemicals to make it inhospitable for bacteria. The problem is that formulas tend to separate after some time, with color on the bottom and a yellowy, clear film on the top. Shaking them regularly to remix the ingredients helps. Once they’re fully separated, though, it’s best to toss them and buy a new one.

What are the best rose gold nail polishes to buy?

Top rose gold nail polish

Orly Deep Wonder Collection Nail Lacquer in Lucid Dream

What you need to know: Orly creates vibrant colors that last. This hue is flattering and eye-catching without being overpowering.

What you’ll love: What will grab you most about this nail polish is the color. It’s a stand-out within a family of beautiful shades, with a subtle shimmer that catches the light.

What you should consider: Be sure to let it dry completely before going about your day, as its thickness means it can smudge if you’re not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top rose gold nail polish for the money

Essie Metallics Nail Polish in Penny Talk

What you need to know: Essie is a drugstore go-to, with solidly dependable colors and long-lasting finishes.

What you’ll love: This color leans to the warmer side of rose gold options with an almost coppery glow. It looks beautiful on warmer skin tones or when you have a tan.

What you should consider: It can look yellowy on cooler-toned skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Londontown Lakur Enhanced Colour Nail Lacquer in Kissed by Rose Gold

What you need to know: This polish is rich in botanicals but rivals the length of wear of more traditional formulas.

What you’ll love: The color is stop-in-your-tracks breathtaking and looks good on everyone. The formula is free of toluene, formaldehyde, phthalates and other irritants.

What you should consider: It’s less densely pigmented than other options, so you may need to apply several layers to get the look you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

