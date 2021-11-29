Best fall acrylic nails

While the adhesive nail pads that may come with your acrylic nails are convenient, if you will be wearing them for more than a couple of days, it’s best to use nail glue.

Which fall acrylic nails are best?

The fall season is a wonderful time to experiment with dynamic and dramatic colors, such as burgundy and brown, that just don’t work as well any other time of year. This not only includes your clothing but your accessories and nails as well. One quick and easy way to step up your fall nail game is to purchase acrylic nails.

The best acrylic nails will fit your nails properly and be a color that compliments, more than matches, your wardrobe. Ladying Acrylic Matte Press-on Nails come in eight bold autumn colors, giving you enough options to have the perfect fit for any fall fashion choice.

What to know before you buy fall acrylic nails

What are acrylic nails?

For the individual who goes to the salon, acrylic nails consist of tips glued to your nails and then shaped. The nail technician dips a brush in liquid monomer and dabs it in acrylic powder to make a bead. That bead is carefully spread from the glued-on tip to your nail bed to make one perfect coating. If you wish to keep your acrylic nails on for an extended period, you will need to return to the salon to get them filled every two to three weeks. However, for the DIYers, acrylic nails are solid colored shells of thin acrylic that are glued directly to your nails. These press-on nails are not meant to stay on for much longer than a week. Here is everything you will need to know to select the best at-home acrylic nails.

Acrylic nails must be the right size or they won’t stay on

Since acrylic nails are glued to your real nail, they must fit properly or won’t stay on long. While some people painstakingly measure their nails using a cloth tape measure, that is not necessary. The best way to get a good fit is to simply place an acrylic nail on your natural nail to make sure it fits—the sides of the acrylic nail should be the same width as your real nail. If you find yourself between sizes, it is better to go with a slightly smaller option than one that is too big because you do not want the acrylic nail touching your skin.

What to look for in fall acrylic nails

Length

Acrylic nails come in many lengths. They can range from roughly the size of your actual nail to dramatically long. When deciding on a length, consider the look you want and how practical the nails will need to be—if you play guitar, long nails are not an option.

Shape

Acrylic nails come in various shapes, such as round, square, almond, coffin, stiletto, lipstick, natural and more. While you can use a nail file to shape your acrylic nails, that should be reserved for fine-tuning rather than reshaping.

Color

Autumn colors are darker. You can wear browns, deep reds, dark greens, purples, grays, blacks and many other seasonal shades. When choosing a color, go for one that compliments your wardrobe rather than one that matches. Doing this will add a little flair to your ensemble.

How much you can expect to spend on fall acrylic nails

Acrylic press-on nails are very affordable. You should be able to get anything you desire for between $10-$20. If you are more advanced in your acrylic nail work and want to get acrylic powder, you could spend anywhere from $20-$50, depending on how many colors you get in the set.

Acrylic nails FAQ

Are press-on acrylic nails reusable?

A. Depending on the quality of the acrylic nails you buy, it might be possible to reuse them. If they come off without splitting or cracking, it will be possible to get a second wearing out of your acrylic nails.

How long do press-on acrylic nails last?

A. It all depends on the type of glue you use. If you are using adhesive, you may only get three days out of your nails. However, if you are using quality nail glue, you should easily get a full week of wear from your acrylic nails. If you are careful, you may get as many as two weeks of wear.

Can wearing acrylic nails damage my nails?

A. Yes, it is possible that constantly wearing acrylic nails will weaken your natural nails, making them thin and prone to splitting. If you notice your real nails looking less than ideal, it may be time to take a break from acrylics to let your real nails recuperate.

What are the best fall acrylic nails to buy?

Top fall acrylic nails

Ladying Acrylic Matte Press-on Nails

What you need to know: There are eight packs of solid color acrylic matte press-on nails in this collection.

What you’ll love: These medium-length coffin nails come in eight dark fall colors, which include dark green, dark red, purple, pink, gray and more. There are enough nails to get you through the entire fall season. It only takes about 10 seconds to glue each one in place so you can have a look you want without going to a salon.

What you should consider: If you’d like these nails to stay on for more than a few days, skip the included nail pads and use nail glue.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall acrylic nails for the money

Misssix Acrylic Matte Square Press on Nails

What you need to know: This affordable option gives you six packs of matte square acrylic press-on nails.

What you’ll love: Besides the nails, this bargain kit also includes nail glue and a nail file, so you’ll have everything you need to put your nails on the minute they arrive. The set has 12 different-sized nails to help ensure you have a perfect fit for each finger. The darker colors in this collection are a good match for your fall wardrobe.

What you should consider: While these nails are more affordable, they don’t hold up long and may split after a few days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Modelones Warm Autumn Acrylic Powder

What you need to know: For something a little different, this is a set of 24 colored containers of acrylic powder that have been curated to represent autumn.

What you’ll love: If you want to take your nails to the next level, these acrylic powders will give you the ability to get true salon-level nails in your own home. The acrylic powders are non-toxic and do not require a lamp to cure. For peace of mind, the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: This is just the acrylic powder. You will still need to purchase tips and acrylic liquid (monomer).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.