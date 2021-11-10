Best skincare gift set

A good skincare gift set can be an awesome gift or a chance for you to splurge on a great skincare brand at less than the cost of full-sized products.

Which skincare gift set is best?

Good skincare products can be an excellent gift or a wonderful self-care splurge. However, individual products can be pricey, and sometimes one product isn’t enough to bring out your best, healthiest skin. That’s where skincare gift sets really shine. By offering complementary products, often in smaller sizes than the full-sized, individual products, they give the opportunity to try a variety of great skincare products at a reduced price. For an excellent and well-priced set, check out the Drunk Elephant Any Time About Face Kit.

What to know before you buy a skincare gift set

Goals

Skincare gift sets are often themed around common skincare issues. Dry skin, aging skin, wrinkles and uneven skin tone are a few examples. To make sure you’ll be pleased with your skincare gift set, choose one that’s right for your skin and that tackles the issues you hope to address. If you’re prone to breakouts or have sensitive skin, be sure to choose a skincare gift set with mild ingredients.

Budget

It is very easy to break the bank with skincare gift sets unless you narrow your search. Ranges can vary wildly, and premium brands can charge a lot for even sample-sized skincare gift sets. That said, skincare gift sets can be a great way to try pricey brands whose full-sized products are normally outside your budget.

Active ingredients

Main ingredients in skincare gift sets can be truly dizzying and change with research and trends. For example, hyaluronic acid is enjoying a moment right now, and proponents say it’s with good reason — similar to a complex created by our skin, hyaluronic acid binds moisture without feeling greasy or heavy. But it goes well beyond that, to any number of compounds and natural ingredients, from squalene, to bakuchiol, to AHAs and probiotics. Do some research on what ingredients have been proven to help support your skin type, and opt for natural ingredients when possible.

What to look for in a quality skincare gift set

Presentation

Skincare gift sets come in containers as elaborate as a carry-on to as no-bells-and-whistles as a plain plastic bag. If you’re buying your skincare gift set as a present, you may want to opt for a set that comes with a reusable pouch or some other way to contain all the products in the set. Plus, a nice tote or zippered pouch makes the gift feel special!

Brand ethics

If you’re buying for a friend or loved one, take note of their position on things like animal testing and natural ingredients. While animal testing has been on the decline, some well-known brands are still not cruelty-free. Take note when buying for your vegan friends or those who try to keep their skincare regimen organic.

Allergens

As with issues of brand ethics, you may want to find non-allergenic products when giving skincare gift sets.

How much you can expect to spend on a skincare gift set

This is a truly broad range. You can find fantastic daily routine gift sets for as low as $19. On the top end, however, products can cost hundreds of dollars, particularly when the gift set contains a large collection of products or elaborate, reusable packaging.

Skincare gift set FAQ

What is in a well-rounded skincare gift set?

A. A good rule of thumb is that a well-rounded skincare gift set should have everything you need for a morning or evening skincare routine. Those usually consist of a cleanser, a toner and a moisturizer. Nice additions include an exfoliator, particularly for mature skin, and a serum that addresses a specific zone of concern, like the delicate area around the eyes.

What are some popular or up-and-coming skincare gift set main ingredients?

A. Hyaluronic acid continues to be a mainstay of skincare products due to its capacity to bind moisture to skin, making skin look healthier and hydrated. Another popular ingredient to look for is Vitamin C, reputed to give the skin building blocks for renewing collagen.

What’s the best skincare gift set to buy?

Top skincare gift set

Drunk Elephant – About Face Firming Skincare Kit- The Anytime Routine

What you need to know: Drunk Elephant burst onto the scene and is at the top of makeup artists’ lists when it comes to well-priced skincare products that do a great job.

What you’ll love: These products are free of silicone, essential oils, PEGs, irritants and harsh essential oils.

What you should consider: Drunk Elephant products are high-quality, but can be pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top skincare gift set for the money

The Ordinary – The Daily Set

What you need to know: The Ordinary hit the beauty world by storm, and for good reason. They make amazing skincare products that feel like department-store brands at drugstore brand prices.

What you’ll love: These products are free of parabens, sulfates and artificial fragrances.

What you should consider: With only a cleanser, hyaluronic acid and a moisturizer, this only gives you the tools for an abbreviated skincare routine.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Tatcha Mini Treasure Set

What you need to know: Tatcha is a well-respected Japanese brand that formulates its products using classic Japanese ingredients. One of the main stars of this kit is Hadasei-3, which is a complex three of fermented superfoods: green tea, rice, and algae.

What you’ll love: Besides smooth skin, you’ll love how wonderful these products smell.

What you should consider: These are small, sample-sized containers and they don’t run cheap.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

