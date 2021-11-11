Best Philosophy gift set

Philosophy gift sets are great ways to introduce a friend to the beauty brand or to give yourself a treat.

Which Philosophy gift set is best?

The Philosophy skin care brand has been a favorite since its creation in 1996. Launched initially in high-end department stores such as Barney’s New York and Saks Fifth Avenue, the brand now is in most department stores and beauty specialty stores, such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty. While the brand has expanded its offerings since its inception, your best bet is still to get a Philosophy gift set that includes their first product, the beloved cleanser Purity Made Simple. The top choice is the “back to basics” one: the Purity Made Simple Set.

What to know before you buy a Philosophy gift set

You can’t go wrong buying Philosophy gift sets, since the Philosophy brand consistently gets high marks for quality, is made with top-notch ingredients and makes products that smell amazing. The key considerations when choosing a gift set, then, are what issues you’re hoping to correct or what types of products you want to give as gifts.

Product based vs. occasion based

One awesome thing about Philosophy gift sets is that you can choose your theme. If you want to focus on the scent of your gift set, for example, the Amazing Grace gift set of shampoo, eau de toilette and firming body emulsion in its iconic bergamot, lemon and neroli scent provides a themed, uniform experience. On the other hand, Philosophy also offers products packaged by occasion, like its Congrats! Set (excellent as a graduation gift) and its fun Happy Birthday gift set.

Scent

One of the things Philosophy is known for is the subtle yet interesting scents of its products. Some of its items, such as the Vanilla Birthday Cake shampoo in the Happy Birthday gift set, can smell overpowering to those with a sensitive sense of smell. So choose a Philosophy gift set with a pleasing scent.

Skin care function

Not all Philosophy gift sets are filled with skin care products; some contain shampoos or perfumes. But of those that do contain skin care items, the products are themed around a skin care need, like the Wrinkle Takeaway anti-wrinkle gift set. Take a moment to find one that fits your or your gift recipient’s skin care needs and regimen.

What to look for in a quality Philosophy gift set

An experience

Part of enjoying a gift set is the process of using it. Of all the Philosophy gift sets available, perhaps the most fun is its Peel and Reveal skin treatment pack. Designed to help exfoliate and reveal bright, energized skin, the four products contained in this gift set need to be used together, one activating the other, for maximum effect. The resurfacing peel portion of the gift set involves applying the vitamin C/peptide Resurfacing Crystals, then adding on the lactic acid activating gel, creating a warming sensation. You’ll definitely feel pampered.

A free gift

Certain Philosophy gift sets, like the You’re Amazing Set or the Pure Grace Set, offer a free gift alongside the products in the gift set, giving your purchase extra oomph.

A reusable pouch

A cute carrier that can be reused for makeup or used to store products, makes a gift have more staying power, even after the products are used up. Look for Philosophy gift sets such as the Purity Made Simple 2-Piece Skincare Pouch Set or the Snowy and Cozy 3-Piece Pouch Set for this extra keepsake.

How much you can expect to spend on a Philosophy gift set

Small, sample-sized Philosophy gift sets can run you as low as $10. Expect to pay in the $80 range for gift sets containing full-size products.

Philosophy gift set FAQ

Are Philosophy gift sets appropriate for sensitive skin?

A. Everyone’s skin is different. While most Philosophy gift sets are considered “low hazard,” read ingredient lists carefully to check whether the specific gift set you’re considering has anything you’re allergic to.

Are there holiday-themed Philosophy gift sets?

A. Try the Snow Angel Shower Gel Ornament as a stocking stuffer.

What’s the best Philosophy gift set to buy?

Top Philosophy gift set

Purity Made Simple Set

What you need to know: Based on one of Philosophy’s cornerstone products, Purity Made Simple is a sure-fire hit for a gift.

What you’ll love: A one-stop cleansing shop, this three-item gift set offers a cleanser, exfoliator and moisturizer.

What you should consider: Some users didn’t like the open-top bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Top Philosophy gift set for the money

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Mini Cleanser Set

What you need to know: If you’re not looking to commit to full-sized Purity Made Simple products, this is a great way to experience them at low risk.

What you’ll love: A fresh twist on an old classic, this gift set offers variations on the beloved Purity Made Simple, which include goji berry and turmeric.

What you should consider: These are sample sized and with regular use, you’ll go through them fairly quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

Worth checking out

Ready. Set. Glow! Trial Set

What you need to know: Offering cleansing and moisturizing, this gift set gives a well-rounded skin care experience, offering morning and evening cleansing, an exfoliator and a high-moisture cream.

What you’ll love: The Hope in a Jar products in this gift set are worth the price alone. Hope in a Jar is an effective, hydrating moisturizer.

What you should consider: Some users noted that these products were used up at significantly different rates and weren’t scaled properly to one another.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

