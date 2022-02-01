Best Revlon lip stain

Combining your Revlon lip stain with other products can lead to exciting new looks; try applying a layer of translucent gloss to add a touch of shine.

Which Revlon lip stain is best?

Lip stains are an excellent option for those who like to add a touch of color to their lips without having to worry about touching it up or their lips getting dry. Revlon provides plenty of high-quality lip stain options for a fraction of the price of top dollar brands.

One of the best Revlon lip stains is the Revlon Balm Stain, Crush. This lip stain provides plenty of moisturization in addition to its lovely reddish color that stands out on a variety of skin tones.

What to know before you buy a Revlon lip stain

Lip stain types

Lip stains typically come in one of two types: liquid or gel.

Liquid: Liquid lip stains have a thin consistency. They dry exceptionally quickly once applied, usually as fast as 30 seconds, and tend to last the longest after application. Their chief downside is they also actively dry out your lips which can lead to discomfort and even damage if your lips were already dried out.

Liquid lip stains have a thin consistency. They dry exceptionally quickly once applied, usually as fast as 30 seconds, and tend to last the longest after application. Their chief downside is they also actively dry out your lips which can lead to discomfort and even damage if your lips were already dried out. Gel: Gel lip stains have a thicker consistency than liquid lip stains. They also take longer to dry, sometimes a minute or more, and won’t last as long before they start to fade. Their biggest benefit is that not only do they dry your lips less, but some gel lip stains also add ingredients that actively moisturize your lips.

Applicator

Depending on if your Revlon lip stain is liquid or gel, they’ll use different applicators. Liquid lip stains usually use small, tipped applicators that can absorb the liquid and effectively transfer it to your lips. Gel lip stains may include a similar applicator or they could come in stick forms like lipstick. Many of Revlon’s lip stains use stick-like applicators.

In rare cases a lip stain may not include an applicator, so you’ll need one of your own.

What to look for in a quality Revlon lip stain

Color and finish

There are two elements to the look of a lip stain to consider: the color and the finish.

Color: Revlon lip stains come in a wide variety of colors. Many of them fall into shades of red though there are a few bombastic options like bright orange. Lip stain colors typically provide a subtler look than other lip makeups.

Revlon lip stains come in a wide variety of colors. Many of them fall into shades of red though there are a few bombastic options like bright orange. Lip stain colors typically provide a subtler look than other lip makeups. Finish: Most lip stains strive for a matte look as part of their more subtle intentions though some may still provide a slightly shinier finished look.

Moisturizing properties

Most lip stains lead to some amount of drying to the lips while being worn which can cause varying levels of discomfort. Some, including many of Revlon’s lip stains, include ingredients like shea butter to counteract a large portion of the drying effect.

How much you can expect to spend on a Revlon lip stain

Revlon as a brand is one of the more affordable options for a lip stain. Most of Revlon’s lip stains cost no more than $10 though some rarer or discontinued colors may cost more.

Revlon lip stain FAQ

How long will a Revlon lip stain last once applied?

A. That depends on the type of Revlon lip stain you have. Some lip stain options can last as long as 12 hours without any noticeable decline but other options may start to fade after the four- or five-hour mark. Check the product descriptions and user reviews of your prospective lip stain to get a better idea of how long it may last.

Do all lip stains have moisturizing properties?

A. Unfortunately, most lip stains not only lack moisturizing properties but they can actively cause your lips to dry and crack. Applying them to already dry and cracked lips can even cause some nasty damage. Thankfully, most of Revlon’s lip stains do have moisturizing ingredients like shea butter to avoid any damage to your lips. That said, they won’t replace the use of a good lip balm if your lips are already dry and cracked.

What are the best Revlon lip stains to buy?

Top Revlon lip stain

Revlon Balm Stain, Crush

What you need to know: This Revlon lip stain and balm is an excellent choice for anyone looking to add a touch of color while moisturizing their lips.

What you’ll love: The crayon applicator makes the application quick and easy, making it an excellent option for those first getting into makeup. The moisturizing effect is accomplished with a mix of shea, mango and coconut butter. The color stands out on a wide variety of skin tones.

What you should consider: Some consumers were unhappy with this Revlon lip stain’s minty aspects, including the smell and tingle effect. The stain’s color lightens as it wears off.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Revlon lip stain for the money

Revlon Just Bitten Lipstain and Balm, Passion

What you need to know: This fun and flirty Revlon lip stain is even cheaper than the already inexpensive line of Revlon’s standard lip stains.

What you’ll love: Revlon’s Just Bitten lip stain and balm line comes in nine color options from bright pinks and reds to dark reddish-brown. One application lasts for hours, even with plenty of eating and drinking. The moisturization additives are perfect for maintaining the health and softness of your lips.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted that the color which arrived looked slightly different from the example color. Some applicators broke after a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Revlon Balm Stain, Smitten

What you need to know: This Revlon lip stain and balm is similar to the Crush option above, but it comes in more color options.

What you’ll love: The Revlon lip stain comes in eight colors, including various shades of red and pink as well as a bright and flirty orange. No sharpener is required to continue using this crayon-like applicator. Like other Revlon lip stains, this option includes plenty of moisturizing properties.

What you should consider: Some of the color options for this Revlon lip stain cost considerably more than others. The stain may leave a trace of color after removal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.