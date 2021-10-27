Best lip balm for men

Aside from applying lip balm, you can help prevent chapped lips by staying hydrated and avoiding excessive licking or biting of your lips.

Which lip balms for men are best?

Chapped lips are often an unfortunate side effect of cold or dry weather. Luckily, with the right lip balm, you can combat the seasonal changes and keep your lips healthy and moisturized all year long. While many lip balms are designed to be unisex, there are some that are recommended for men due to their scent or formula.

When choosing the best men’s lip balm, you should consider certain aspects, such as ingredients, application method and the severity of your dry skin. The Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm is highly regarded for its extra strength formula and moisturizing properties.

What to know before you buy men’s lip balm

Benefits of lip balm

Men’s lip balm has a number of beneficial uses. A few of these benefits include:

Healing severely cracked or dry lips

Providing a preventive coating

Creating a softer feel

Repairing lip damage and overall appearance

Potentially restoring and rejuvenating other areas of the body as well

Types of treatment

When searching for the ideal men’s lip balm, you’ll want to decide whether you need a traditional lip balm or a medicated one. Traditional lip balms will provide sufficient protection and moisturization, though certain medicated options are designed for more severe cases. Medicated lip balms usually include ingredients like Dimethicone, Camphor, Petroleum, Menthol and others.

Application method

The most common application method for both men’s and women’s lip balms is a classic rub-on stick. However, there are alternative application methods including squeezable gel tubes and even small jars containing balm designed to be applied using your finger.

What to look for in quality men’s lip balm

Ingredients

Ingredients are important, especially for products applied to the body on a daily basis. The best men’s lip balms will feature a variety of soothing natural ingredients. When choosing a medicated option, be sure to examine the active ingredients to ensure you won’t have any type of negative reaction or irritation.

Some of the most common and effective natural ingredients include beeswax, shea butter, lanolin, leaf extracts, vitamins, coconut oil, peppermint oil, avocado oil and other naturally derived oils.

Flavor and scent

Flavor and scent is based solely on personal preference, but a majority of men’s chapsticks will have a minty aspect to them. Lavender, coconut, vanilla and fruit scented options are also available, as are non-flavored chapsticks. The best men’s lip balms will use natural oils and extracts in order to create the desired scent.

Multipack

Some high-end men’s lip balms are sold individually. However, you can also find multipack options that will likely save you money and may even contain a number of different flavors, allowing you to experiment and find the one that works best for you. Multipacks will also let you keep a spare stick handy in case you run out or accidentally misplace one.

SPF

Sun exposure can also cause chapped and peeling lips, which is why lip balms that sport SPF protection are great for summer use or for those who live in sunny climates. Considering most people don’t consider their lips when applying sunscreen, an SPF lip balm will ensure they remain protected.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s lip balm

You should expect to pay somewhere between $2-$20 for men’s lip balm, depending on ingredients, formula and quantity. High end individual lip balms and decent multi-packs will likely cost somewhere in the middle of that range.

Men’s lip balm FAQ

How often should you apply lip balm?

A. There is no concrete answer as to the exact amount of application, but many people will apply chapstick every couple of hours or throughout the day as needed, especially when dealing with overly dry lips. However, others warn against consistent overuse, as it can sometimes lead to further irritation.

Can you use lip balm with a cold sore?

A. It is OKto use lip balm on a cold sore in order to ease any pain or dryness. That being said, be sure not to share your lip balm with others and always replace it once your cold sore has healed, in order to prevent the spread of any viral particles or leftover bacteria.

What are the best men’s lip balms to buy?

Top men’s lip balm

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm

What you need to know: A lip balm designed to heal seriously chapped lips while also providing adequate sun protection.

What you’ll love: Made using a number of natural and cruelty-free ingredients and with a variety of pleasant aromas to choose from, this easy-to-apply lip balm is a great on-the-go option. Users also love the SPF 25 sun protection for complete coverage.

What you should consider: It is somewhat expensive for a single-use tube.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top men’s lip balm for the money

Burt’s Bees Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm

What you need to know: This Burt’s Bees two-pack contains moisturizing beeswax and other natural ingredients that users have been trusting for decades.

What you’ll love: The soothing beeswax and natural oil make this a high-quality lip balm at a reasonable price. The classic peppermint flavor isn’t overpowering and the unique formula provides a long-lasting barrier for extended protection from cold and dry environments.

What you should consider: For some people, it can be a little difficult to evenly spread while applying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Lip Balm

What you need to know: This all-natural option is designed not only for lips but can be used safely on other areas of the body.

What you’ll love: With no synthetic ingredients, this lip balm is perfect for everyday use and is scented using natural essential oils. This pack also features four distinct scents, so you can mix and match, or stick to your favorite.

What you should consider: There is no SPF protection included with this specific formula.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

