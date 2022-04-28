Which Laneige lip balm is best?

While there are endless products designed to take care of your face, hair and body, one area that might require even more care is your lips. Lips are thinner than the skin on your face and lack sweat glands for protection, which means they’re more susceptible to weather and prone to dryness.

Using a lip balm is one of the best ways to protect your lips, and the Korean beauty brand Laneige offers several options. If you’re looking for a lip balm with quality ingredients that promises to deliver intense hydration, Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a Laneige lip balm

Type of applicator and packaging

Knowing the type of applicator and packing you prefer is the first step to finding the best lip balm.

Tub or jar

One of the most popular types of lip balm packaging is a tub or jar. These are usually made of plastic, glass or tin. One area to consider is whether the lid is a pop-off, which can be challenging to manage, or a twist-off. The biggest downside of a jar lip balm is that most require the use of your finger to get the product out and apply it to your lips. Dipping your finger into the product creates a mess on your hands and can also transfer bacteria.

While some come with an applicator, it usually gets lost because there’s nowhere to keep it. However, if you prefer a jar lip balm, the Laneige Lip Treatment Balm comes with an applicator stored in the lid, making it both hygienic and convenient.

Squeeze tube

Lip balms that come in a squeeze tube are convenient because they are easy to apply, don’t make a mess and are usually small enough to keep in your pocket or purse. Since the product has to push through a small hole, squeeze tube lip balms are generally less viscous. Additionally, they can be hard to squeeze sometimes.

Determine your lip concern

Lip balms address a variety of concerns, including hydration, fullness and wrinkles. Before choosing a lip balm, it’s essential to determine your lip concern.

Hydration: If you have chapped, peeling or dull lips, hydration and moisture will probably be your top concern. Those looking for ultimate hydration may prefer a lip sleeping mask.

Wrinkles: Lip balms with vitamin C, antioxidants or retinol are known to target fine lines and wrinkles. However, be sure to use caution when applying lip balms with active ingredients.

Fullness: Lip balms that contain menthol, mint or cinnamon oil are known to temporarily plump lips.

Sun protection: Sun protection is vital for lips, especially since they are thinner than the skin on your face or body. Look for a lip balm with a rating of at least SPF 30 for proper sun protection.

What to look for in a quality Laneige lip balm

Size

Because lip balms are used on such a small area of your face, you don’t need a lot of product. However, take note of the ounces on the container to determine how much product you’re receiving for the price because the size of the package can be deceiving.

Texture and finish

Do you prefer a solid but creamy lip balm or a jellylike lip balm that’s simple to spread? Some lip balms can resemble lip glosses and be shiny and sticky, while others are waxier and melt into your skin. While a tub lip balm will be thicker, a squeeze tube will probably be less viscous and shinier. Also, be sure to take note of the finish and whether it has glitter or a pearlescent shine.

Scent or flavor

Laneige is known for having an array of scents — from gummy bear to vanilla to grapefruit — in its lip balms. Those sensitive to smell or taste may want to keep that in mind when choosing a lip balm.

How much you can expect to spend on Laneige lip balm

Depending on the size and ingredients, you can expect to spend between $15-$30 on Laneige lip balm.

Laneige lip balm FAQ

Can I use a lip sleeping mask during the day?

A. Before using any lip balm or sleeping mask, it’s essential to check the application instructions on your product. Products formulated with active ingredients aren’t always designed to be used during the day or more than a few times a week. If a lip sleeping mask is recommended for daily use and contains hydrating ingredients, it’s entirely safe for use day and night.

Do lip balms expire?

A. All makeup and skin care products expire, including lip balms. To find the expiration date on your lip balm, look for a small symbol that looks like a jar with a number in the middle. For example, if you see the jar symbol with the number six, your lip balm expires six months after opening. If your lip balm doesn’t have an expiration date, it’s best to throw it away about 12 months after opening or if you notice any changes in consistency, color or smell.

What’s the best Laneige lip balm to buy?

Top Laneige lip balm

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

What you need to know: This leave-on lip balm mask is a fan favorite and comes in four unique colors and scents to suit various preferences.

What you’ll love: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, this lip balm not only delivers intense moisture but also targets fine lines and wrinkles. The four scents include vanilla, berry, gummy bear and sweet candy.

What you should consider: There isn’t a fragrance-free option for those with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

Top Laneige lip balm for the money

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

What you need to know: For those seeking a hydrating lip balm for everyday use, this moisture-coating lip balm contains murumuru and shea butter.

What you’ll love: In addition to providing a glowy finish, this lip balm also offers a slight tint and is small enough to keep in your pocket. It comes in four scents: peach, grapefruit, gummy bear and berry.

What you should consider: For some, this lip balm may feel more like makeup rather than a moisturizing skin care product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

Worth checking out

Laneige Lip Treatment Balm

What you need to know: With quality skin care ingredients like peptide, adenosine and coconut oil, this treatment balm will smooth lip wrinkles while making them appear fuller.

What you’ll love: This lip balm is formulated without mineral oil, silicones, parabens or formaldehydes. It is gentle enough to use every day and comes with an applicator stored in the lid for cleaner use.

What you should consider: This lip balm may not be moisturizing enough for those in need of intense hydration.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

