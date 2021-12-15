Best Estée Lauder lipstick

Some people wear matte Estée Lauder lipstick and use it as a base shade beneath the beauty brand’s high-gloss liquid lipsticks and lip glosses.

Which Estée Lauder lipstick is best?

Looking for a new signature color? If you’d like to invest in a luxury formula, consider an Estée Lauder lipstick.

Estée Lauder is an iconic brand with nearly 100 years in the beauty industry, and its lipsticks remain perennial favorites for their high-impact color, diverse shade range and long wear times. If you’re looking for a creamy formula, Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Hi-Lustre Light Sculpting Lipstick is the top choice, given its hydrating ingredients.

What to know before you buy an Estée Lauder lipstick

Types of Estée Lauder lipstick

Estée Lauder has well over 20 lip products on the market, ranging from lipsticks to glosses to lip care products. It has a well-received collection of classic bullet lipsticks, and more recently, it has added a few buildable and nourishing formulas. The beauty brand also has a growing number of liquid lipsticks that are known for their creamy, luxurious textures. Many of the brand’s lipsticks are popular among beauty enthusiasts. Some shades, like Rebellious Rose, have a reputation for selling out as soon as they’re restocked.

What you should buy with Estée Lauder lipstick

Estée Lauder’s luxurious lipsticks are enough to transform any makeup look on their own, but they’re not the only lip product worth buying.

Lip liners, whether they’re made by Estée Lauder or another brand, define the lips and may prevent lipstick from migrating.

Nourishing lip masks, including those formulated with deeply-hydrating ingredients, may soothe parched, cracking lips.

Soft makeup remover cloths or cotton balls are a gentle way to remove high-pigment lipstick when they’re saturated with cleansing products.

Lip sunscreens protect lips from harmful UV rays when you spend time outdoors.

What to look for in a quality Estée Lauder lipstick

Ingredients

Although there are many different Estée Lauder lipstick formulas, many of them have the same ingredients. The most common ones include dimethicone, petroleum, kaolin, silica and lanolin oil. Certain varieties contain nourishing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter, squalene and fruit seed extracts. The brand is transparent about changing formulas, including for popular lipsticks, and notes on packaging that ingredient lists may change from time to time.

Finish

Most Estée Lauder lipsticks are available in either matte or high-shine finishes. Some lipsticks, such as the Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid LipColor, come in vinyl or metallic finishes. Pure Color Desire Rouge Excess Lipstick comes in satiny creme and pearly chrome finishes.

Shade range

Estée Lauder’s well-developed lipstick collection includes a diverse shade range that promises to have a color for everyone. Most lipsticks are available in over a dozen shades, and some are available in as many as 20. The shades are categorized based on color, namely red, pink, mauve, nude and coral. The brand further explains certain lipstick shades by indicating whether they have cool or warm undertones.

Wear time

Estée Lauder lipsticks typically last up to eight hours of wear time, according to product information for its most popular formulas. High-pigment and high-saturation varieties, including some matte lipsticks, may offer longer wear times than other finishes. Their formulas are more drying and may adhere to lips better. While the color won’t completely wear off, like most lipsticks, these formulas typically require touch-ups or reapplication at some point during the day.

How much you can expect to spend on an Estée Lauder lipstick

Estée Lauder mini lipsticks cost $10 while full-size varieties cost $30-$33. There are a few specialty formulas available that run as high as $44. Limited-edition lipstick collections are often released, which include several lipsticks, for $30-$160.

Estée Lauder lipstick FAQ

Do Estée Lauder liquid lipsticks have the same applicators?

A. There are two applicator varieties. Some liquid lipsticks have sponge-tip applicators, which are soft and easy to control during application. Other formulas have brush-tip applicators that glide across lips and deposit more color per swipe.

What are limited-edition Estee Lauder lipsticks?

A. Estée Lauder often releases limited-edition lipsticks, which either feature unique shades or collectible packaging. Popular limited-edition collections are those made in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which occurs every October.

What’s the best Estée Lauder lipstick to buy?

Top Estée Lauder lipstick

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Hi-Lustre Light Sculpting Lipstick

What you need to know: Besides creating a high-gloss finish, this bestselling lipstick has a hydrating formula that keeps lips soft and smooth all day.

What you’ll love: Color is saturated, and it only takes a couple coats for full coverage. The smooth, creamy formula glides across lips and wears well over lip liners. It has a tapered bullet tip for precision application around the bow and corners of the mouth.

What you should consider: Several shades may appear much different in tone when they’re applied, particularly neutral shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Estée Lauder lipstick for the money

Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Paint-On Liquid Lipcolor

What you need to know: This luxurious liquid lipstick, available in many bold shades, is ideal if you’d like to create dramatic lip looks.

What you’ll love: While the formula is rich, it’s lightweight and comfortable to wear. It’s available in three finishes: matte, metallic and vinyl. The shade range is diverse and includes several neutral and universally flattering colors. A little goes a long way.

What you should consider: Some people felt the formula was a bit oily, making it more prone to transferring and migrating than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Estée Lauder Pure Color Illuminating Shine

What you need to know: This sheer-to-medium coverage formula makes this a versatile lipstick for creating day-to-night looks.

What you’ll love: The lipstick has a glistening shine that is flattering without being overpowering. The hydrating formula is infused with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to condition and protect lips. It’s rich enough to smooth over fine lines and flakiness.

What you should consider: It wears off more quickly than other Estée Lauder lipsticks and requires reapplication often.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta and Macy’s

