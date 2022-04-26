Which Dior lip gloss is best?

Whether you wear it on its own or layer it over your favorite lipstick, lip gloss instantly gives you poutier lips with its bold shine. Dior lip glosses are some of the most popular glosses because they look and feel great.

Like many formulas, Dior glosses are available in a wide array of colors, finishes and opacity options. Dior glosses also stand out for their high-end packaging. If you’re searching for a gloss that can make your lips look plumper and help them stay hydrated, the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss is an ideal formula.

What to know before you buy a Dior lip gloss

Ingredients

While Dior glosses offer a high-shine effect, they also contain ingredients to help hydrate, plump and soothe the lips. That makes the glosses extremely comfortable to wear.

Some noteworthy ingredients in Dior lip glosses include:

Hyaluronic acid is found in most formulas in microsphere form for better absorption. It attracts and retains water, which helps plump your lips and allows for long-lasting hydration.

is found in most formulas in microsphere form for better absorption. It attracts and retains water, which helps plump your lips and allows for long-lasting hydration. Cherry oil also helps moisturize the skin for smoother, softer lips. It provides antioxidant protection against environmental stressors, too.

also helps moisturize the skin for smoother, softer lips. It provides antioxidant protection against environmental stressors, too. Mallow flower extract offers antioxidant protection from environmental stress, such as UV rays and pollution. It also helps hydrate the lips.

offers antioxidant protection from environmental stress, such as UV rays and pollution. It also helps hydrate the lips. Aloe vera also contains antioxidants, but it’s best known for its skin-soothing benefits. It helps treat cracked, peeling lips and hydrates the skin.

Opacity

Lip glosses are not as pigmented as lipsticks, so they typically have a sheer texture. However, some glosses are sheerer than others.

You can choose from Dior formulas that only provide a shiny tint to the lips. These glosses can be worn on their own, but you may prefer to layer them over a lip liner and/or lipstick for more intense color. Other Dior glosses are more pigmented, providing greater coverage and opacity. In most cases, you can wear them on their own and still enjoy rich color on your lips.

Finish

All lip glosses have a shiny finish that reflects the light and helps your lips appear fuller. However, some Dior formulas also contain glitter or shimmer in addition to the shine. These glosses offer an intense look on the lips that’s perfect for parties or an evening out.

What to look for in a quality Dior lip gloss

Shades

Clear is the most common shade for lip gloss, and all Dior formulas offer a clear option. So if you just want to add some shine to your favorite lipstick or lip liner, a clear gloss is an excellent choice.

However, Dior also offers plenty of other shades. You can choose from soft pinks, nudes and roses, as well as deeper red, berry and brown shades.

Applicator

Dior glosses all feature a sponge-tip applicator built into the lid. It has a tapered point that allows for precise application, so you don’t have to worry about the gloss smearing outside your lip line.

Lip plumping

Many Dior lip glosses offer an instant plumping effect when applied. These formulas contain hyaluronic acid to draw moisture to the lips and keep it there, leaving them smoother and plumper. They may also feature mint, which helps increase blood flow to the lips for added fullness.

Scent

Dior glosses are often scented to make them more pleasant to wear. Most feature a mint scent, but some formulas have a vanilla mint fragrance.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dior lip gloss

Dior glosses generally cost $32-$60. Formulas that provide mainly shine are usually the most affordable, so you’ll pay more for glosses that plump the lips and offer 24-hour hydration.

Dior lip gloss FAQ

Are Dior lip glosses sticky?

A. Dior glosses generally aren’t very sticky. Instead, they have a smooth, cushion-like feel on the lips that’s comfortable for all-day wear. So you don’t have to worry about your lips sticking together or your hair getting caught in your gloss when it’s windy.

Do Dior lip glosses layer well over lipstick?

A. Yes. Because the formula isn’t thick or sticky, it makes a perfect topper for your favorite lipstick.

What’s the best Dior lip gloss to buy?

Top Dior lip gloss

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

What you need to know: This signature Dior gloss not only provides high shine but also offers a plumping effect that doesn’t cause any discomfort.

What you’ll love: It contains hyaluronic acid spheres for long-lasting hydration and a plumping effect. It helps smooth the lips with regular use. It can be worn on its own and as a primer or topper for lipstick. It comes in 12 shades.

What you should consider: Some buyers don’t find the plumping effect to be as dramatic as they’d like.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top Dior lip gloss for the money

Dior Addict Stellar Lip Gloss

What you need to know: This formula provides all the shine you’d expect from a gloss but has the smooth, comfortable feel of a balm and leaves your lips soft and nourished.

What you’ll love: The glossy finish is highly reflective, so your lips appear plumper. Its applicator is specially designed to hug the shape of the lips for precise application. It contains aloe to help soothe irritation. It’s available in 15 shades, too.

What you should consider: The gloss doesn’t wear long on the lips, so it requires frequent touch-ups.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Dior Lip Glow Oil

What you need to know: This highly conditioning lip oil offers plenty of protection for your lips, but it provides intense shine, too.

What you’ll love: The formula is infused with cherry oil to nourish, protect and soften the lips. It doesn’t feel greasy or sticky. It features a plush applicator that provides full coverage in a single layer. It’s available in eight sheer colors.

What you should consider: The price is fairly high for such a sheer gloss.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

