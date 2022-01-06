Best Chanel lipstick

Help lipstick last longer by keeping your lips consistently moisturized to better lock it in.

Which Chanel lipsticks are best?

Lipstick can help accentuate your facial features and emphasize your taste and personality. Chanel has a long history as a sophisticated luxury brand that began in France, spans two centuries and continues to evolve. Chanel lipsticks bridge the gap between timeless and modern with a wide range of colors and lip products. If you are looking for a top Chanel lipstick, consider Chanel Rouge Coco.

What to know before you buy a Chanel lipstick

Properly moisturized skin

Properly moisturized skin can boost the staying power of your lipstick. It’s important to keep your lips hydrated before applying a lipstick because lipstick tends to make dry lips more obvious and accentuate both cracks and chaps. To better lock in color, consider also purchasing an additional lipstick primer.

Color preference on lips

Before purchasing a lipstick, it’s important to understand your skin tone and the undertones. Colors that look good on other people or online might not appear the same on your own lips. If possible, test the product on an easily washable area of the skin such as your wrist to see if the color works well with your skin. Keep in mind that your face tends to get more sun than other areas of your body, so try to test on a portion of your skin equally exposed to the sun.

Creamy texture

Lipsticks often have a creamy texture and offer a full-coverage approach. The texture is different from that of a moisturizing lip balm and can sometimes feel heavier on the skin.

What to look for in a quality Chanel lipstick

Long lasting

Chanel lipstick frequently lasts for four or more hours when going through daily activities such as working and eating. Keep in mind that eating can remove some of it if it is not a lipstainer.

Rich color

The colors Chanel creates are intended to remain vibrant and rich throughout the day, but the lipsticks are designed to be easily reapplied if needed to maintain their vibrancy and shine. The colors are often created from high-quality ingredients that increase the lipstick’s cost.

Elegant packaging

Chanel makes a point of creating functional products that also incorporate a timeless flair to their packaging. The containers often include the Chanel logo or brand name on the side or top.

How much you can expect to spend on Chanel lipstick

A single Chanel lipstick tends to range between $40-$50. They can also be found in gift sets and miniature sizes if you prefer smaller or more travel-friendly alternatives.

Chanel lipstick FAQ

What is Chanel?

A. Chanel is a luxury brand and company founded in France over 110 years ago by designer Coco Chanel. The company makes a variety of products including clothing, skincare and perfume.

Why are Chanel products so expensive?

A. Chanel is more expensive because it is viewed as a luxury brand. Chanel also uses premium, higher-quality ingredients, which cost more and boost the price.

What counts as lipstick?

A. The definition of lipstick is broad, but it’s commonly accepted that they come in a solid form. Frequently, lipsticks are packaged in a tube. Lipsticks and lip glosses are often confused, but lip glosses offer a glossy look that makes them different from lipstick. Chanel usually calls its lipsticks “solid lip products lip color.”

What’s the best Chanel lipstick to buy?

Top Chanel lipstick

Chanel Rouge Coco

What you need to know: It’s available in 26 colors and includes a hydrating formula that offers strong coverage with a bright shine.

What you’ll love: It includes jojoba and sunflower wax to boost your skin’s moisture and increase shine.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said the color lasted for a limited amount of time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Chanel lipstick for the money

Chanel Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Ultra Wear Lip Colour

What you need to know: Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue includes both a lipstick and a gloss for easy extended wear on the go. The first coat dries quickly to speed the application process before the lip gloss.

What you’ll love: The top coat can be reapplied and it comes with applicators to ease the application process.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found it too dry on the lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour

What you need to know: It offers a matte finish that comes in a sophisticated, sleek black case.

What you’ll love: It moisturizes and hydrates the lips with shea butter and jojoba oil.

What you should consider: Some reviewers found that it did not stay on the lips and easily moved around.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

