8 most popular lip balms at Sephora

Lip balm is subject to expiring just like other products. Experts recommend throwing out lip balm if it’s over a year old, or sooner if it starts to smell or look different.

Which popular lip balm at Sephora is best?

There are a lot of lip balms out there—some with subtle differences and some with major ones. What do you want your lip balm to do? Is moisturizing your priority? Or maybe you’re looking for a lip balm that has the perfect tint of color?

Sephora offers plenty of brands, styles and price ranges when it comes to lip care. So, if you’re looking to be as stylish and on-trend as possible, here are 8 of the most popular lip balms currently at Sephora based on differing needs.

What is the difference between lip balm and lip oil?

A lip balm is generally thicker and formulated with more wax to lock in moisture on the lip surface. Lip oil is better for moisturizing deep into the skin.

Parabens, phthalates and sulfates

More and more beauty products are being marketed as “paraben-free,” but what exactly does that mean? Here are some of the terms you’ll see with increasing frequency as you compare lip balms, as well as why makeup companies are starting to drop them from their products.

Parabens refer to a type of preservative used in beauty products to prolong shelf life and can potentially be harmful to one's health. Paraben-free products are made without any of these ingredients and are thought to be safer.

Phthalates are chemicals that make plastic softer and more pliable. High exposure to phthalates over time is believed to have negative health implications, and so some beauty companies are creating more phthalates-free formulas.

Sulfates are used to thicken things like shampoo or lip balm, but they ultimately have no nutritional value for hair or skin. In fact, sulfates can make lips more sensitive to irritants, thereby defeating the purpose of using lip balm in the first place.

Applicators

Stick: This is the basic tube with a stick of lip balm inside. They are very similar to how most lipsticks are packaged.

Doe foot: This style has a slanted applicator tip that is dipped into the lip product and applied like you're using a paint brush.

Flat doe foot: This one is exactly like the doe foot applicator; however, instead of a slanted tip, the applicator has a flat tip. It uses less product per dip and can be easier to apply.

Squeezable tube: This method requires you to squeeze the product out of a tube either onto your finger for application or directly onto your lips. If the doe foot is the paint brush approach, a squeezable tube is like working with the paint tube itself.

Most popular moisturizing lip balms at Sephora

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

What you need to know: This 0.35-ounce squeezable tube of glossy lip balm comes in five different flavors with a subtle hint of color.

What you’ll love: It’s a favorite for dry skin with a hydrating formula for soft, nourished lips. There’s a nice shine to it without overwhelming color. It’s also paraben and phthalates-free.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the texture of it on their lips.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

What you need to know: This 0.15-ounce lip balm comes on a stick applicator in eight tinted finishes, including a natural finish for a more subtle look.

What you’ll love: It’s made with moisture-boosting ingredients like Salicornia (sea succulent) and Shea butter. The colors are rich plus it’s good for dry skin and it’s silicone-free.

What you should consider: It has to be re-applied with some frequency.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s and Amazon

Most popular tinted lip balms at Sephora

Sephora Collection Melting Lip Clicks Lip Balm

What you need to know: Available in five tinted colors, this 0.53-ounce lip balm comes in a thin stick applicator.

What you’ll love: The lip balm “melts” into your lips, moisturizing with castor seed oil while giving your lips a shiny finish. It’s also paraben-free.

What you should consider: Some users love the look but don’t like the scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection #LIPSTORIES Lip Balm

What you need to know: This 0.10-ounce lip balm comes with a stick applicator and is offered in 10 tinted colors with a satin or shimmer finish.

What you’ll love: This lip balm comes in great shades of pink and red, including some darker tones. It is sustainably packaged so that it uses less plastic and paper.

What you should consider: The color is great, but it’s not as moisturizing as some of the other lip balms from the Sephora Collection.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Most popular sunscreen lip balms at Sephora

Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

What you need to know: This 0.25-ounce lip balm comes in a squeezable applicator with five flavor options and SPF protection.

What you’ll love: It will protect your lips against the sun and all flavors go on with a smooth matte finish. This lip balm is gluten, paraben and alcohol-free. It’s also cruelty-free.

What you should consider: This product was tested in extreme conditions.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Amazon

fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15

What you need to know: This 0.15-ounce tinted or untinted stick comes in several satin finish or shimmer finish colors and provides light SPF protection.

What you’ll love: It goes on smooth and sheer with meadowfoam and black currant seed oils for moisture. It smells great and has SPF 15 which means it will protect your lips a little against the sun.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Most popular vegan lip balms at Sephora

tarte SEA Quench Lip Rescue Balm

What you need to know: This 0.10 lip balm stick comes in eight high-shine finishes and is completely vegan.

What you’ll love: It’s smooth and nourishing with a nice array of tinted color choices. This lip balm smells great, plus it’s paraben, phthalates and mineral oil-free.

What you should consider: The packaging could be of better quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Kohls and Amazon

Urban Decay Vice Plumping Shine Lip Balm

What you need to know: This plumping 0.20-ounce lip balm comes with a flat foot applicator and is available in nine high-shine finishes.

What you’ll love: It’s a cruelty-free, vegan plumping lip balm that lasts long and hydrates. The shine is subtle, but pretty.

What you should consider: There’s a slight tingling sensation upon application.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Macy’s and Amazon

