Here’s what you need to know about the Sephora holiday savings sale

The Sephora Collection sale is also held Nov. 5-15. Although Beauty Insider discounts can’t be applied to the sale, all Sephora products are 30% off.

The Sephora Savings Event starts today. Here’s what you need to know about the holiday sale

If you’re a Sephora Beauty Insider shopper, you’re in for an early holiday treat: the Fall VIB Savings Event begins today, and there are hundreds of products just waiting to be purchased as holiday gifts for yourself or someone else.

Sephora’s VIB event offers Beauty Insiders discounts of 10, 15 or 20% off, depending on their Beauty Insider status. The sweetest part of the sales event, however, is that it falls early in the holiday season. And according to the National Retail Federation, shoppers are prepared to stock up on gifts and most-wanted items — including top-selling Sephora products — before they become impossible to find.

What you should know about Sephora’s savings event

What is the Sephora VIB Savings Event?

The Sephora Fall VIB Savings Event unlocks discounts that Beauty Insiders can apply to their total purchase of regular-priced and sale items, with few exclusions. The event runs Nov. 5-15, though it’s broken down in three phases depending on Beauty Insider status.

Rouge shoppers enjoy 20% from Nov. 5-15

VIB shoppers enjoy 15% off from Nov. 9-15

Insider shoppers enjoy 10% off from Nov. 11-15

Shoppers who aren’t currently Sephora Beauty Insider members can sign up today and automatically qualify for 10% off on Nov. 11. In the meantime, they can start adding items to their cart — from masks to moisturizers — in anticipation of the sale.

Where is the Sephora VIB Savings event held?

Fall’s Sephora VIB Savings event is held online and in stores, including in Sephora at Kohl’s locations. Beauty Insider members who prefer shopping online can apply their 10, 15 or 20% discount to their entire cart with the YAYHOLIDAY code.

How to become a Sephora Beauty Insider

To save on their favorite beauty products during the Fall VIB Savings Event, shoppers will need to sign up for a Sephora Beauty Insider membership. Not only does it unlock exclusive access to sales and events, Beauty Insiders rack up points they can redeem for rewards.

All new members begin as Sephora Beauty Insiders, and once they spend $350 in a year, they’re elevated to VIB status. After that, when they spend $1,000 a year, they become Rogue members — the highest tier of the program with the most rewards and perks.

Top products to pick up during the Sephora Savings Event

Dyson Airwrap Styler

The Airwrap Styler, one of the most dynamic hair tools on the market, styles hair without exposure to extreme heat. It comes with six attachments to cover all styling needs.

Sold by Sephora

Huda Beauty Naughty Nude Eyeshadow Palette

This Huda Beauty nude palette has a smoldering, dramatic color story with 18 shades, including marble and metallic colors. The shadows offer high color payoff and last all day.

Sold by Sephora

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask

A gentle, oil-free formula, this Clinique mask penetrates pores and softens skin overnight. It leaves skin with a dewy, radiant glow in the morning.

Sold by Sephora

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation

A bestselling foundation, this all-day formula is available in a diverse range of over 45 shades. The full-coverage foundation also has broad spectrum sunscreen.

Sold by Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit

The four-shade flow palette highlights the face, eyes and body with frosty metallic shades. The pink undertones are universally flattering.

Sold by Sephora

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil for Frizzy Hair

Suitable for all hair types, this luxurious hair oil smooths hair and adds a glossy shine. It’s the perfect product to polish off slicked-back hair and ponytails.

Sold by Sephora

Beautyblender Original Beauty Blender Makeup Sponge

Get a second-skin foundation application when you bounce the original Beautyblender over your face. The unique sponge is made with baby-soft, latex-free foam.

Sold by Sephora

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte Shine Lipstick Balm

Known for its rich pigment, this YSL lipstick offers a high-shine finish and has a balm-like consistency. It’s infused with nourishing oils to keep lips hydrated and protected.

Sold by Sephora

Youth To The People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask with Vitamin C

The award-winning vitamin C and hyaluronic acid mask brightens skin and helps reduce the appearance of dark circles and fine lines. The mask is vegan, cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging.

Sold by Sephora

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

A perennial favorite, this Urban Decay primer holds onto shadows and liner pigment for up to 24 hours. It leverages polymer technology to deliver an ultrasmooth, crease-free application.

Sold by Sephora

Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray

This all-in-one leave-in spray is ideal for color-treated hair since it protects, conditions and detangles. It’s one of few formulas that works particularly well on curly and wavy hair.

Sold by Sephora

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

The Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment is a clarifying formula that smooths over uneven textures and patchy areas. It brightens the appearance of dark spots and evens out complexions.

Sold by Sephora

Tatcha The Rice Wash Skin-Softening Cleanser

The creamy pH-balanced Rice Wash counteracts dryness with hyaluronic acid and leaves plump and smooth. It’s a vitamin-rich formula that nourishes skin and is a Clean at Sephora product.

Sold by Sephora

Sol de Janiero Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream

The cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream firms and leaves behind a hint of shimmer. It has an intoxicating fragrance with vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio notes.

Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.