Best epilator

Some epilators come with a massage function that can help relax and smooth your skin after using.

Which epilators are best?

When it comes to getting smooth hairless skin, there are many options, but not all of them are ideal. If you find waxing, shaving and bleaching inconvenient, irritating or just plain messy, an epilator might be the perfect solution.

An epilator is a small electronic device that removes hair by pulling it out from the root. It can be painful at first, but that decreases with use over time. The result does limit hair regrowth and, in some instances, can prevent it from growing back at all.

There are different types of epilators. Skin type and personal preference will go far in determining which model is best for you, but the top pick is the Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-030 with Flexible Head.

What to know before you buy an epilator

Benefits an epilator

Aside from convenience and cleanliness, epilators can limit hair re-growth better than waxing or shaving. They remove the top layer of skin, so it’s gentler than other hair-removal options and can result in smoother skin. Keep in mind that you can also bring it with you wherever you go.

Types of epilators

Rotating spring: This was the original model, and it's the most painful as the rotating springs pull out hair would often break or jam.

Rotating disc: A step up from the rotating springs, this option uses rotating discs for the same function.

Tweezer: Today, most epilators on the market contain small tweezer-like devices that grasp and pull out hairs. This is less painful and much more effective at removing smaller hairs.

What to look for in a quality epilator

Number of tweezers

The more tweezers a model has, the more effective and quicker it works. The number of tweezers can range from 20 to 72.

Attachments

Not every part of the body is as easily accessible, and some require a more gentle touch, which is where attachments are great. They can be extremely helpful, and some models come with attachments designed specifically for certain body parts. Some models also come with an exfoliating brush that can help remove dry skin and limit the occurrence of ingrown hairs.

Additional functions

You want to look for models that have a pivoting head that can easily adjust to the contours of your body. Light can help you identify and remove smaller, finer hairs and multiple speeds to control the power flow better.

Wet epilators

There is no getting around the fact that the process is painful at first, but some people have found that epilators designed to work on wet skin instead of dry were actually less painful.

Cord and cordless options

Battery-powered epilators are more mobile and convenient, but they aren’t always as powerful as the models you plugin.

How much you can expect to spend on an epilator

An epilator can range from $30-$150, depending on the features and benefits offered with each device.

Epilator FAQ

What are the side effects of using an epilator?

A. Overall, using an epilator is a safe option, but there are minor after-effects, including soreness, ingrown hairs, redness or bumps. In most cases, these side effects will heal relatively quickly on their own. The consistent, correct use of the epilator should limit the after-effects.

How often should I use an epilator?

A. Hairs grow in different cycles, so during the first week of use, you will need to use it three times to catch all the hairs in different parts of their growth cycles. The second and third weeks, you will probably need to epilate once per week. As you continue to use it, your hair regrowth will decrease and then you will only need to use it every couple of weeks.

Will using an epilator permanently remove hair?

A. Epilation is not a permanent solution to hair growth. However, it should decrease the production of new hair over time, as the follicle is frequently damaged during the plucking process. This leads to the regrowth of fine hair, no re-growth at all.

What are the best epilators to buy?

Top epilator

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-030 with Flexible Head

What you need to know: This is a top-of-the-line epilator, loaded with beneficial features, including the ability to use it underwater and a virtually painless experience.

What you’ll love: This updated version of Braun’s epilator comes with a new ergonomic anti-slip design to assist in removing hair in hard-to-reach places. Other new bonus features include an exfoliating brush, 40 micro-grip long and wide tweezers and SensoSmart technology to ensure you are using just the right amount of pressure.

What you should consider: This is a pricey model, so you should make sure an epilator is the right hair removal choice for you before investing in this product.

Top epilator for the money

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 5 5-810 Epilator

What you need to know: This gentle newbies epilator provides 100% hair removal to help provide long-lasting smooth skin.

What you’ll love: The massage cap offers high frequency and pulsing vibrations to minimize any pain, while the 28 micro grip tweezers remove hair as short as a grain of sand. This process offers the ideal hair removal in even the most difficult-to-reach areas.

What you should consider: Some customers have mentioned that the instructions were a bit complicated for first-time epilator users.

Worth checking out

Philips Beauty Satinelle Essential Corded Epilator

What you need to know: This budget-friendly, easy-to-pack epilator will keep you smooth for weeks.

What you’ll love: This epilator offers two speeds to grab both thick and thin hairs for personalized treatment of each area of your body. The sensitive cap included is a great option to remove hairs in your more delicate areas.

What you should consider: Customers have mentioned that this epilator is not as successful at removing very short hairs.

