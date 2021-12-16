Andis hair clippers vs. Oster hair clippers

The size of the guard comb you attach to clippers determines whether you’re getting a Blade 1, Blade 2 etc. cut. The lower the number, the shorter your haircut will be.

Are Andis or Oster hair clippers best?

Testing out different hair clippers can be costly, so most people will identify a couple of contenders before making their final selection. Andis and Oster are two giants of the hairstyling and grooming industry, and each has a range of products to suit different cutting and styling needs.

When it comes to choosing between the two brands, it’s important to assess which is best for your skill level, the type of hair you’ll be cutting and the level of adjustability you’ll need.

Andis hair clippers

Andis categorizes its clippers between working use for professional stylists and at-home clippers for those who prefer to take a DIY approach. At-home clippers from Andis range from $16-$83 in price. Customers can expect to pay $18-$322 for professional-grade clippers.

Andis hair clippers pros

They’re built with a sleek ergonomic shape, making them comfortable and easy to handle.

They are powerful yet have low noise and vibration levels. The professional-grade clippers are particularly impressive in this regard.

The professional versions are highly precise. The Professional Master model can move easily between blade sizes from 000 to 1.

Andis hair clippers cons

Almost all of the models require fairly extensive maintenance with blade oil to keep them in good condition.

The blades on the professional-grade models are extremely sharp, which may be a pro for professionals but can make DIY cuts a little bit riskier.

Many of the clippers come with very basic accessories, such as blade oil and a blade guard. If you need other accessories, they’ll likely need to be purchased separately.

Best Andis hair clippers

Andis Professional Master Adjustable Blade Hair Clipper

This professional-grade clipper is a great all-rounder, providing power and speed with the ability to cover precision detailing.

Andis Envy Cordless Lithium-Ion Adjustable-Blade Clipper

If you’re looking for a professional-grade set of clippers but with cordless maneuverability, this is a great option. It still has an adjustable blade and is extremely lightweight.

Andis Easy Cut Adjustable Blade Clipper

This Andis model is ideal for at-home use and comes with multiple attachments. The blade self-sharpens for long-term durability.

Oster hair clippers

Unlike Andis, Oster has positioned its brand as catering purely to professional barbers, hairstylists and groomers. Since it’s geared toward professional use, Oster tends to stay away from cordless options that require battery charging. In fact, it currently only offers one cordless option.

Customers can expect to pay $70-$330 for Oster hair clippers, although most basic clipper sets sit at the lower end of that scale.

Oster hair clippers pros

Unlike Andis, many of the clippers made by Oster use a rotary motor rather than an electromagnetic motor. The rotary motor ensures the clippers don’t pull hair or slow down while going through thick or wet hair. Overall, this means a faster and more consistent cutting experience.

Many users reported the Oster is even quieter than comparable Andis models. The rotary motor function means it produces more of a low hum than a buzzing sound.

The plastic body of the clippers and the detachable blade design limit heat transfer.

Oster hair clippers cons

Unless you’re fairly confident about your DIY hairstyling skills, Oster clippers are more suitable for industry professionals. Some of its models are only available through professional supply stores.

Oster clippers generally are heavier than their Andis counterparts. With an Oster, you can expect a clipper that weighs 1.9 pounds or slightly less.

Best Oster hair clippers

Oster Classic 76 Professional Hair Clippers

These robust and powerful clippers are the quintessential Oster model. They’re ideal for speed, precision and prolonged use in busy barbershops.

Oster Fast-Feed Adjustable Pivot Motor Clipper

The pivot motor on this Oster model is extremely quiet. The handle is textured for easy grip and it comes with four guide combs for fast and easy cutting.

Should you get Andis hair clippers or Oster hair clippers?

If at-home styling or lightweight, ergonomic handling are top of your list, a set of Andis hair clippers is your best bet. However, if durability and all-day professional use are your primary concerns, Oster is a high-quality choice.

