Does biotin shampoo work? We asked an expert

Biotin was first used to help strengthen the hooves of horses. Only after seeing the positive effect did it become the subject of study for use on humans.

Here’s what we learned about biotin shampoo

A study reported by the National Institute of Health found that, even though research is limited, patients receiving biotin supplementation for poor hair health showed clinical improvement. Biotin is believed to stimulate keratin production (the primary protein found in hair) and help stimulate follicle growth. Biotin can be taken orally as a supplement or applied directly to the hair. That’s the thinking behind the influx of shampoos suddenly touting biotin as a key ingredient.

It’s important to understand that biotin won’t work miracles or help you suddenly grow hair. It can help make hair thicker, fuller and healthier by improving a possible biotin deficiency. However, one must consider that the source of hair loss could be the result of something else and not a biotin deficiency. That doesn’t mean you can’t reap the benefits of biotin-infused shampoos.

What is biotin?

Biotin is a B-vitamin and an essential nutrient the body uses to convert nutrients into energy. It’s also believed to reduce inflammation, raise levels of good cholesterol and improve cognitive function. Biotin doesn’t store in the body for long. A deficiency, though rare since biotin is in many common foods, can result in thinning hair, among other side effects.

In addition to biotin shampoos and conditioners, biotin is also available in supplement and gummy form. However, a possible biotin deficiency doesn’t only impact poor hair growth and health. It has also been linked to nail strength and growth, which is why biotin-infused nail products have become just as popular as shampoos. There is also a growing market for biotin products that help promote facial hair and beard growth.

Common ingredients found in biotin shampoos

Collagen

The most abundant protein in the body, collagen, is found in tendons and ligaments. The many benefits include promoting healthy skin and hair because it’s rich in the amino acids the body needs to build keratin.

Zinc

Zinc deficiency is one of many causes of hair loss. While playing a significant role in tissue growth, zinc can help keep hair healthy by supporting the oil glands and follicles.

Coconut oil

Besides being an excellent conditioner, coconut oil can prevent protein loss, hair breakage and split ends while also moisturizing your hair and scalp. Overall, it helps make hair easier to manage.

Saw palmetto

Originally used by the Native Americans to treat a myriad of ailments, saw palmetto affects the enzyme responsible for blocking the hormones associated with hair loss.

Best biotin and collagen shampoos

Jason Restorative Biotin Shampoo

For those whose locks need a little assistance, this biotin formula has added panthenol, which helps to defeat damage while also increasing your hair’s elasticity and shine.

Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Shampoo

In addition to biotin, this shampoo features Maltodextrin, a natural sugar starch. This assists in the thickening and development of separate strands for fuller-looking hair. The inclusion of ginger and ginseng stimulates long-term hair health while leading to thicker and fuller hair.

Biolage Advanced Full Density Shampoo for Thin Hair

Formulated with a blend of biotin, zinc PCA and Gluco-Omega, this nutrient-rich shampoo can improve the thickness of your hair while removing the follicle-clogging impurities to make hair look and feel healthier instantly.

OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

This high-performance biotin and collagen shampoo is a powerhouse blend of ProVitamin B7. It infuses every strand, while collagen amps up volume and dimension. The hydrolyzed wheat proteins help produce stronger, thicker-looking hair.

OUAI Fine Hair Shampoo

An excellent option for color-treated hair, OUAI brings those fine or limp hairs to life for most all hair types. A perfect choice for those looking to maintain their new highlights.

HAIRtamin Biotin Botanical Blend Shampoo

Create your own at-home spa experience while strengthening hair and stimulating growth with this vitamin and antioxidant-rich shampoo. Turmeric, tea tree oil, aloe vera, cucumber fruit extract and peppermint help support a healthy scalp and blood circulation optimal for hair growth. The chamomile & camellia extract relax your scalp & minimize oxidative stress.

Not Your Mother’s Way to Grow Long & Strong Shampoo

Explicitly geared toward women of any hair type (including color-treated hair), this biotin shampoo is formulated with vitamin B5 and keravis. There are no sulfate surfactants, parabens or phthalates. The vibrant apple scent is a big hit for those looking for something fruity.

Redken Extreme Length Shampoo

Powered by science, this biotin-infused shampoo helps stimulate growth for damaged hair. Clinical trial results include a reduction of breakage by 81 percent and a visible reduction of the appearance of split ends by 78 percent.

Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

This curated blend contains 24 rare and exotic ingredients and 17 DHT blockers sourced from every corner of the world. The clinically proven and tested formula is known to minimize hair thinning. It also increases strength, thickness, adds volume and reduces breakage.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

For big, luscious and full hair, try “Dallas” from R+Co. This thickening shampoo adds bounce to fine and flat hair while hydrating from the scalp to protect ends.

Best budget biotin and collagen shampoos

Renpure Biotin and Collagen Shampoo

This plant-based, price-conscious biotin shampoo is packed with nutrients, B-vitamins, amino acids and collagen. The all-natural cleanser eliminates harsh chemicals and has hints of apple, jasmine and bergamot.

Suave Professionals Strengthening Shampoo, Biotin Infusion

Paired with Suave conditioner, this biotin shampoo can help you simultaneously eliminate breakage and shedding while you bulk up and fortify your hair.

Old Spice Hair Thickening Shampoo for Men

A tried-and-true men’s brand, this biotin-infused shampoo’s castor oil formula was specially designed to thicken hair.

Best biotin and collagen shampoo sets

Bosley BosRevive Non-Color-Treated Hair 30-Day Kit

This three-step system includes shampoo, conditioner and leave-in thickening treatment. It is ideal for those with noticeably thinning, non-color-treated hair. Designed to preserve existing hair while adding thickness and volume, it can reduce hair loss and nurture a healthy scalp.

Nioxin System 4 Hair Care Kit for Color Treated Hair with Progressed Thinning

Reap the benefits of fuller-looking hair with maximum protection against damage with the Nioxin three-part system that includes shampoo, conditioner and scalp and hair treatment. These three salon-quality products take an advanced skincare approach.

