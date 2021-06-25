Best hair regrowth conditioner

If you’re experiencing thinning, excess breakage or shedding, you may want to consider trying a hair regrowth conditioner.

If your hair hasn’t been looking full lately, it may be time to consider a hair regrowth conditioner. They nourish the scalp and follicles, so not only do they stimulate growth that might be able to bring back some volume, but they also leave your locks looking shiny and healthy.

ArtNaturals Argan Hair Growth Conditioner is a good choice for many users because it is safe for all hair types and contains several proven ingredients. Yet, it is still moderately priced enough that you won’t mind using it daily.

What to know before you buy a hair regrowth conditioner

How hair regrowth conditioners work

There are many hair regrowth conditioners and, depending on the ingredients, they may promote growth in different ways. However, nearly all of them will nourish the scalp with vitamins and nutrients for healthy hair and follicles.

As with regular conditioners, hair regrowth conditioners have moisturizing properties and often provide a protective coating over shafts. These actions help to strengthen strands, making them less prone to breakage.

Regrowth conditioners also promote growth by unblocking and stimulating follicles. Dead skin, oil and sweat can clog or constrict follicles over time, preventing hair from emerging. Likewise, if you don’t stimulate follicles with enough blood flow, they won’t produce much hair and what they do produce won’t be healthy.

When it comes to men, one of the most common reasons for hair loss is DHT sensitivity. Genetic sensitivity to this byproduct of testosterone is what causes male pattern baldness. To combat this, many hair regrowth conditioners contain ingredients designed to block DHT. This can help slow the shrinkage of follicles so your hair can continue to grow thick and healthy for as long as possible.

Who should try a hair regrowth conditioner?

Anyone noticing thinning, excess breakage or shedding may want to consider trying a hair regrowth conditioner. Most use natural ingredients that are good for the scalp and hair, which means that even if they don’t promote the growth you are hoping for, they should still improve the overall health of your hair. This means it will be less prone to breakage and should look like it has more volume.

Are hair regrowth conditioners effective?

There are many reasons for hair loss, so it is impossible to say if a hair regrowth conditioner will work for you. It can be hereditary, caused by excess stress, an underlying health condition or even a traumatic injury to another part of the body. If you only have mild thinning caused by a lack of nutrients to the scalp, blocked follicles or very light sensitivity to DHT, a hair regrowth conditioner may be effective.

If you are experiencing noticeable genetic male pattern baldness or any other form of major hair loss, a medication such as minoxidil or finasteride may be an effective option. However, you must speak to a doctor before trying either of these.

Common hair regrowth conditioner ingredients

Plant oils and extracts

Plants have been used for medicinal purposes throughout human history, so it should come as no surprise that many hair regrowth conditioners use plant oils and extracts. Common plant ingredients include saw palmetto, stinging nettle, argan, castor, coconut, avocado, olive, black cumin seed and aloe vera.

Vitamins and biotin

Like vitamins are vital to a healthy diet, many believe they are also essential to healthy hair. Many regrowth conditioners include vitamins C and E for nourishing the scalp, follicles and hair shaft. They also have antioxidant properties and may help stimulate capillary growth. Biotin, which is a form of B vitamin, is also found in many hair regrowth conditioners. Biotin is believed to stimulate keratin production and increase the rate of follicle growth.

Caffeine

When used topically, caffeine may increase circulation, which could help stimulate the follicles and promote new growth.

Collagen

According to Healthline, collagen may help prevent damage to hair follicles and age-related thinning. It could theoretically help stave off greying too. Additionally, it may strengthen the skin that contains the hair roots.

Protein

Keratin, a type of protein, is added to hair regrowth conditioners because it plays a vital role in keeping hair healthy. It is also known to add smoothness and shine.

How much does hair regrowth conditioner cost?

Due to the premium ingredients, hair regrowth conditioners with the potential to be effective tend to cost more than regular conditioners. You should expect to pay from $15-$40 for an 8 or 16-ounce bottle of a quality hair regrowth conditioner.

Hair regrowth conditioner FAQ

How long do hair regrowth conditioners take to work?

A. Technically, hair regrowth conditioners start working immediately. However, it usually takes at least a month to see any regrowth. For most people, it will take 2-4 months to see noticeable results.

Will a hair regrowth conditioner grow hair on a bald spot?

A. There is no definitive answer to this as it depends on what has caused your bald spot. If the follicle has closed, disappeared, is scarred or has not generated a new hair in years, then a hair regrowth conditioner will not work. However, if the bald spot is recent and the follicles are still there, just miniaturized, clogged or unhealthy, then a hair regrowth conditioner may work.

What is the best hair regrowth conditioner to buy?

Top hair regrowth conditioner

ArtNaturals Argan Hair Growth Conditioner

What you need to know: This argan-oil-infused conditioner contains several powerful botanicals to stimulate cell production and rejuvenate hair.

What you’ll love: It contains keratin and biotin, is suitable for all hair types and leaves locks looking shiny.

What you should consider: The formula is thin and watery, making it easy to pour out too much accidentally.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top hair regrowth conditioner for the money

Shiny Leaf Cold Pressed Castor Oil Conditioner

What you need to know: Affordably priced for a large 16-ounce bottle, this castor oil conditioner is ideal for those looking to experience regrowth without spending a lot of money.

What you’ll love: It’s formulated to add shine and volume, and it contains nourishing coconut oil and aloe vera.

What you should consider: It can make hair look a little greasy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Worth checking out

Hairgenics Pronexa Hair Loss Therapy Conditioner

What you need to know: Hairgenics Pronexa Hair Loss Therapy Conditioner is made in the United States and contains premium ingredients that have shown efficacy in studies.

What you’ll love: It is formulated with DHT-blocking saw palmetto and has both keratin and collagen to keep hair healthy and prevent damage.

What you should consider: It’s pricier than most other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

