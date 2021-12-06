Best conditioner for color-treated hair

To help prevent color-treated hair from fading rapidly, limit how often you wash your hair and avoid using hot water when washing.

Which conditioners for color-treated hair are best?

The first week after you color your hair is the best. It is bright, shiny and luxurious. Sadly, hair color can fade fast, but there is a way to keep colored hair gorgeous in the long term. Nexxus Hair Color Assure Conditioner For Color Treated Hair is a top rated conditioner for color-treated hair. It keeps your hair soft and maintains color with protein enriched ingredients that are sulfate and paraben free.

What to know before you buy conditioner for color-treated hair

Conditioner for color-treated hair 101

Conditioner is the second step in the hair cleansing routine after shampooing. If you have dyed your hair with permanent hair color, then conditioning is a vital step, since hair dye can strip hair of its natural oils and break down hair follicles. Conditioner helps replace the moisture that is lost and prevents any further damage. Conditioner for color-treated hair is designed to protect hair from UV exposure that can cause hair color to fade, retaining the color as much as possible.

Your hair type

Knowing your hair type will help determine what conditioner for color-treated hair is best for you. Dry and thick hair should opt for deep conditioners that penetrate the hair follicles, delivering hydration throughout your hair and scalp. Curly hair can be tricky but it needs the same hydration and moisture similar to dry hair, however thick conditioners can weigh down curly hair. Fine hair can get oily quickly, so consider a lightweight conditioner.

Condition when you shampoo

Depending on where you live and how often you wash your hair, conditioning color-treated hair should be part of your hair care routine. After leaving the salon with a fresh new color or doing it at home with a kit, it is recommended to condition every time you wash your hair. Conditioners for color-treated hair will help it stay moisturized and vibrant.

What to look for in a quality conditioner for color-treated hair

Sulfate-free

Sulfates are types of chemicals found in cleaning products like shampoo, detergents and body wash that are used to create a sudsy lather. The most commonly used sulfates are sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate. Sulfates have been known to wash out hair color more over time than those formulated without sulfates. Sulfates can also dry hair out and remove excess oils from the hair and scalp. Sulfate-free products have less lather and allow you to use less product as well. Conditioners for color-treated hair made without sulfates will be less harsh on your hair color overall.

Non-residue feel

Some conditioners can leave your hair feeling greasy or weighed down. There is no clear reason why this happens, especially since it varies from user to user, but it can be caused by the fragrances used or the types of moisturizers used. Search for a conditioner that provides moisture without weighing your hair down

Multiple benefits

Aside from adding moisture to your hair, conditioners for color-treated hair should also provide heat and UV protection, anti-frizz and extra shine.

How much you can expect to spend on conditioner for color-treated hair

This type of conditioner ranges in price from $10–$80.

Conditioner for color-treated hair FAQ

How long should I leave the conditioner in my hair?

A. Instructions for how long to leave a conditioner in your hair vary from product to product, but usually it is three to five minutes. It is important to also take your hair type into consideration as well. For example, if you have dry, coarse or thicker hair, you may want to leave the conditioner in your hair for longer than the suggested time.

Can conditioner fix damaged hair?

A. Damage cannot be reversed. However, hair can be protected from further damage by using proper hair maintenance techniques like brushing and detangling your hair and being careful with heated styling tools. Conditioners made without harsh chemicals and sulfates can help protect your hair from future damage when used regularly.

What are the best conditioners for color-treated hair to buy?

Top conditioner for color-treated hair

Nexxus Hair Color Assure Conditioner For Color Treated Hair

What you need to know: This deep conditioner keeps color-treated hair looking vibrant and protects from fading.

What you’ll love: It is enriched with quinoa protein and is sulfate-free to keep hair strong, shiny and healthy, delivering salon worthy results.

What you should consider: It can make hair feel greasy or weighed down after using.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

Top conditioner for color-treated hair for the money

L’Oreal Everpure Moisture Conditioner

What you need to know: L’Oreal’s budget friendly sulfate-free color moisturizing conditioner helps prevent color from fading.

What you’ll love: It is affordable yet still provides the same color-protecting elements and ingredients as high-end brands.

What you should consider: The product has a very strong rosemary fragrance, and the conditioner is designed for thick hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Ulta Beauty and Bed, Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

It’s a 10 Haircare Miracle Daily Conditioner

What you need to know: This product is a moisture and antioxidant packed lightweight conditioner made for daily use.

What you’ll love: In addition to the many benefits this conditioner provides, it is also specifically made to help prevent hair from damage and fading.

What you should consider: This conditioner is pretty pricey compared to other brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta Beauty

