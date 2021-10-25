Best Polo cologne

Polo cologne has been a popular staple on the fragrance scene for scents that range from clean and sporty to spicy and musky.

Which Polo cologne is best?

When Ralph Lauren introduced his first shirt more than 50 years ago with the iconic Polo logo, everyone knew it was only a matter of time until he came out with a line of fragrances. Polo cologne has been a popular choice for decades and for good reason, from clean, sporty scents to musky evening colognes. If you are looking for the most versatile choice, Ralph Lauren Polo Blue is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Polo cologne

How to apply cologne

A single spritz or two goes a long way when it comes to cologne. You don’t want the fragrance to be too overwhelming, and you certainly don’t want to overdo it. It’s essential to keep in mind what kind of scent you will be wearing and where you plan on wearing it. You should spray cologne on the pulse points, which include the wrists, neck and inner elbows. After you get out of a shower, you should focus on one or two areas you plan to spritz and apply the cologne onto your clean skin. Do not rub the cologne once it has been sprayed on your skin, as it will lose the scent of the top layer.

Does cologne expire?

Cologne typically lasts three to five years on average, but some can last up to 10 years. Heat, bright light and humidity will cause a bottle of cologne to expire quickly. You should store your cologne in a cool, dark area to keep it from expiring.

How long does cologne last on your skin?

Most colognes last anywhere between three to 12 hours on your skin, but there are stronger, bolder scents that will last much longer. You should sample the scent before deciding which cologne is best for you to be sure you enjoy the fragrance hours later. For more information, take a look at the full Polo cologne buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality Polo cologne

Clean and fresh scent

There is nothing quite like a clean, fresh and just-stepped-out-of-the-shower scent. Most crisp-smelling colognes contain floral hints as well as citrus. This fragrance would be your best choice for the office or an everyday classic scent. Look for ingredients like crisp melon, lemon, warm musk and sandalwood.

Spicy scent

A spicy cologne contains ingredients like cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger. These are typically featured in a special-occasion fragrance where the fragrance is warm yet bold. These earthy scents are best worn during the cooler months and make for an ideal evening scent.

Fruity and floral

Fruity and floral fragrances are light enough to be worn every day and feature popular ingredients like tangerine, rose, orange, vanilla and lavender.

How much you can expect to spend on Polo cologne

A bottle of Polo cologne ranges in price from $25 for a 0.34-ounce eau de toilette spray to $90 for a larger 4.2-ounce bottle. The price also varies depending on the fragrance, with the lighter scents on the more budget-friendly side and unique occasion fragrances being the most expensive.

Polo cologne FAQ

Which Polo cologne should I get?

A. This depends on how you plan to wear your cologne. If you are looking for an everyday scent that you can wear into the office that will be light and fresh, you want to find a versatile fragrance that combines the scents of spices and florals. If you want an alluring fragrance to wear on a special occasion, choose one that doesn’t linger too long, and its fruity or floral tones are balanced off with scents like sage and sandalwood.

Which Polo cologne is the most popular?

A. The original scent of Polo Green has been a favorite since it became a popular staple on the fragrance scene back in the 1980s. Since then, the American fashion icon has introduced an extensive line of fragrances for both men and women.

What’s the best Polo cologne to buy?

Top Polo cologne

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue

What you need to know: This most versatile fragrance is a top seller for its fruit, citrus and spicy notes that you can wear any season and on any occasion.

What you’ll love: The long-lasting, crisp scent features hints of suede, melon, citrus and spice. Designed as part of Polo’s aquatic line of fragrances, this popular cologne has staying power without being too overpowering.

What you should consider: Some people have reported the scent smells differently after a few hours.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top Polo cologne for the money

Ralph Lauren Polo Sport

What you need to know: This customer favorite remains a popular choice for its versatile scent that makes it a go-to for Polo lovers.

What you’ll love: The light, refreshing combination of florals and spices offers a clean fragrance that is designed for active lifestyles. Best worn during warmer weather, you don’t need to spray too much for the scent to go a long way.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have reported the rare occasion of a faulty nozzle on the spray bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Ralph Lauren Polo Green

What you need to know: The classic, traditional fragrance of this cologne has withstood the test of time and earned a loyal following for its alluring scent.

What you’ll love: This rich fragrance is popular during the fall and winter months for its recognizable scents of leather, wood, spices and tobacco. You can also wear the earthy blend year-round.

What you should consider: Some people say the cologne doesn’t last as long as it used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

