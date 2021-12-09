Best pink blush

Which pink blushes are best?

Wearing makeup can be a lot of fun, especially when you’re experimenting with different looks. From bright colors to subdued shades, makeup provides a great way to express your own individual style. If you’re wanting to give the appearance of having rosy cheeks, consider picking up a pink blush.

For a beautiful pink blush that will keep you glowing all day and night, try NARS Blush.

What to know before you buy pink blush

Formula

Blush can be purchased in different formulas, with each providing a slightly different look. Most commonly, blush is available in powder form, packed neatly in a compact.

Powdered blush requires a brush for application. Some products come with a small applicator, but many users prefer to purchase a bigger brush.

Blush is also available in other forms, such as a balm, liquid or a putty-like substance. With the exception of liquid, these can typically be applied with the fingertips instead of a brush. Liquid blush includes an applicator designed specifically for that formula.

Finish

Not all blush is created equal. The look you want to achieve determines which type of blush you select.

A matte finish doesn’t have any sheen to it and sits flat on the skin without any added texture. A shiny blush gives a dewy look and catches the light at certain angles. If you’re looking for something right in between, select a product that has a bit of sparkle, which highlights your cheekbones.

Shade

There are many shades of blush, especially when it comes to pink. For a subtle look, you can choose a light pink and build on it with more strokes to achieve the shade that works best for you.

If you want a more dramatic look, find a hue that’s bright and bold. Once applied, it can always be toned down with pressed or loose powder. Another option is to blend a touch of highlighter on top.

What to look for in a quality pink blush

Staying power

You’ll want to find a blush that can make it through the day and last all night. Choose something vibrant that goes on smoothly. Whether you’re planning to have pictures taken or go out for a night of sweaty dancing, you’ll want a product that looks as good when you take it off as when you first put it on.

Blendable

Your blush should blend right into your skin flawlessly. You don’t want a product that simply sits on your face without looking natural. Whether it’s powder, putty or liquid, using a blender to smooth it out can take your blush to the next level. You want to create a look that tells the world you’re naturally happy, not extremely embarrassed.

Complementary

While some makeup is designed to complement either cool or warm undertones, it’s not necessarily a deal-breaker when it comes to blush. It’s more important to have some awareness of what colors you already wear so you can select a shade that works for the skin you’re in.

If you’re not sure, you can simply hold the color close to your wrist to get a good idea of what it will look like on your face. Keep in mind that most colors are buildable, so if you’re new to using blush, starting on the lighter side is a safe bet.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink blush

The price of blush can vary depending on the brand and ounces, but on average, you can expect to spend $3-$19.

Pink blush FAQ

Is pink blush too dramatic for daytime wear?

A. The good news is that there are so many pink blushes out there, you can definitely find one that works for daytime use. If you’re concerned that the look will be too much for a day at the office, pick out a light pink and do a small swipe on each cheek. Once you get used to it and others get used to seeing you with it, you’ll likely get more comfortable experimenting with different looks.

Can I wear the same pink blush both day and night?

A. Blush is a very versatile product that can seamlessly go from day to night. You might choose to go a little lighter when the sun is out and add a couple more strokes for a night on the town. You can make the same blush look different by applying a dot of mattifying powder on top of it or dabbing some bronzer on your cheekbones.

What’s the best pink blush to buy?

Top pink blush

NARS Blush

What you need to know: Even though it comes in a powder form, it has a silky finish.

What you’ll love: This blush is designed to universally complement any skin tone. It has a smooth texture and will make your cheeks shimmer. The micronized powder allows for an application that’s easy to blend.

What you should consider: It’s lightly pigmented, so you might have to use a bit more than expected to achieve the look you want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora and Ulta

Top pink blush for the money

Maybelline New York Fit Me Blush

What you need to know: The texture of this powder blush is both smooth and creamy.

What you’ll love: It’s highly pigmented and blends easily. The color is true-to-tone, so what you see is what you get. This long-lasting formula blends easily and gives the cheeks just the right amount of color.

What you should consider: This product has a little sparkle in it, so it will give more shine than a matte blush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Worth checking out

Covergirl Cheekers Blendable Powder Blush

What you need to know: It’s sheer and slightly shimmery, adding a pop of color to your cheekbones.

What you’ll love: It smells amazing, looks natural and lasts all day. It provides a classic look without looking overdone.

What you should consider: It gives a natural glow, so if you’re looking for drama, consider selecting a shade darker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Ulta

