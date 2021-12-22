Best Lancome foundation

When it comes to finding the ideal shade in Lancome foundation, try finding one that matches your forearm. While it may not be the exact shade you need, it’s an easy way to narrow your options.

Which Lancome foundations are best?

Lancome foundations have won numerous awards over the years for their high-quality formulas, long-wear times and second-skin finishes. They remain some of the bestselling formulas in the beauty industry. If you’re open to trying one, you won’t be disappointed.

No matter what shade or coverage you’re looking for, or if you need a unique formula to manage specific skin concerns, there’s a Lancome foundation to suit your needs. The Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation, for instance, remains a top choice that is suitable for all skin types.

What to know before you buy a Lancome foundation

Types of Lancome foundation

Lancome currently has a dozen foundations on the market in just about every formula you can imagine: liquid, stick, powder, cream, tints and CC cream foundations.

Lancome liquid foundations are highly-pigmented and offer full, long-wearing coverage. Most contain SPF, making them popular for outdoor wear. The stick foundation, Teint Idole Ultra Wear, offers creamy opaque coverage that spreads and blends easily. Lancome’s powder foundation, Dual Finish Powder, offers buildable matte coverage that wears just like liquid foundation. Lancome’s Absolue Makeup Cream foundation is a nourishing formula popular for mature skin.

Lancome’s skin tint, Skin Feels Good Skin Nourishing Foundation, is a lightweight buildable formula that leaves skin with a natural finish. Those seeking full coverage and color correction often use Lancome UV Expert Mineral CC Cream, which has built-in filters and broad-spectrum sunscreen.

How to apply foundation

While you can apply Lancome foundation and it may look great, there are a few techniques you can master to improve the overall wear experience.

First, begin with a lightweight moisturizer to soften and smooth over dry patches. Next, apply a foundation primer to blur pores smooth over uneven areas, including fine lines around the eyes or mouth. After that, apply a color corrector if necessary. Foundation is applied last, and if you use concealer, make that your last step. To lock the foundation in place, use a setting powder or setting spray.

What to look for in a quality Lancome foundation

Shade variety

Lancome foundations vary considerably in terms of how many shades they offer. The Teint Idole Foundation, for example, offers over 40 shades. Others are more limited in their shade range. The UV Expert Mineral CC Cream and Skin Feels Good Nourishing Foundation both have fewer than 16 shades available.

Finish

Most Lancome foundations have a matte finish, with a few outliers. Many of them are formulated with shine-control ingredients that prevent excess oil production. Lancome’s matte finish foundations also have longer wear times than dewy finishes. These radiant finishes, on the other hand, add a natural glow to the skin. They’re considered more moisturizing than matte finishes, making them popular for those with mature or dry skin.

Coverage

Lancome foundations fall into one of two coverage groups: full or buildable coverage. Many of the brand’s foundations offer full coverage, including the bestselling Teint Idole liquid and stick foundations. Other formulas, such as Lancome’s powder foundation, offer buildable coverage. Some formulas build from sheer to full, whereas others build from sheer to light or medium.

Nourishing ingredients

Besides offering the coverage that many people seek, Lancome foundations are infused with nourishing ingredients. Some of the most popular ingredients include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, sea algae, perlite and silica. Not only do these ingredients maximize wear time, but many of them help manage skin concerns like dryness, dark spots or excess oil production.

How much you can expect to spend on Lancome foundation

Lancome foundations start at $40-$50, which includes several Teint collection varieties. Specialty formulas, including Renergie Lift and Absolue Makeup, cost $52-$69.

Lancome foundation FAQ

What is the difference between Lancome’s Teint Idole and Teint Miracle foundations?

A. The Teinte Idole foundation leaves skin with a matte finish that lasts up to 24 hours. Teint Miracle, on the other hand, gives skin a radiant, dewy finish. However, it has a shorter wear time of around 12 hours.

How much SPF is in Lancome foundations?

A. Depending on the formula, it ranges from SPF 18 to 50+. They’re often preferred as everyday foundations, or as the go-to foundation for outdoor wear. Most Lancome foundations, particularly liquid formulas, have built-in SPF.

What’s the best Lancome foundation to buy?

Top Lancome foundation

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Matte Foundation

What you need to know: A perennial favorite for its near-flawless coverage and inclusive shade range, this liquid foundation is Lancome’s top-selling formula.

What you’ll love: The foundation is suitable for all skin types and leaves skin with a natural matte finish. While it’s a 24-hour formula, the foundation is lightweight and breathable. It’s infused with oil-absorbing ingredients to keep shine to a minimum.

What you should consider: It has built-in SPF with octinoxate, which may irritate sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Top Lancome foundation for the money

Lancome Dual Finish Multi-Tasking Lightweight Pressed Powder Foundation

What you need to know: This well-received powder foundation is feather-light and can be worn either on its own or over other foundations.

What you’ll love: It offers sheer-to-full coverage with emulsifiers that help it function and wear like liquid foundation. Powder sets onto skin and leaves it with a smooth, even texture. While it helps with oil control, it won’t dry out skin like other powder foundations.

What you should consider: Some individuals said it was difficult to find a shade that matches their undertone.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

Worth checking out

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation Stick

What you need to know: The creamy stick foundation has a built-in brush for quick-and-easy application, making it one of the more convenient formulas.

What you’ll love: The oil-free formula is suitable for most skin types. It offers full coverage and can be used as a concealer or highlighter. The long-wearing foundation won’t transfer or migrate, including during sweaty workouts. It’s a popular option for mature skin.

What you should consider: It’s one of the more expensive formulas to wear regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s

