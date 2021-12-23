Best COVERGIRL foundation

Get more out of your foundation by properly priming your face with a skin-care routine and primer before application.

Which COVERGIRL foundations are best?

Finding a drugstore foundation you love can be tough. Luckily, COVERGIRL has been around since 1961 to offer affordable quality makeup to all who seek it. COVERGIRL’s extensive collection means it likely has a formula that works for your skin, style and budget.

From classic hits such as COVERGIRL & Olay Simply Ageless 3-in-1 Liquid Foundation to lesser-known or newer formulas, COVERGIRL has a formula that can fit seamlessly into your makeup routine.

What to know before buying COVERGIRL foundation

There is a lot more to finding the right foundation or tinted moisturizer than just picking out a matching shade. Your skin type and the look you are going for have a huge say in what will work for you. Before picking a foundation, make sure that you know a bit about your skin type and what types of foundation work best for it.

Oily or dry

If you already have a natural dewy look with oilier skin, you want a mattifying foundation so you don’t end up too shiny throughout the day. Powder foundations usually work well for oily skin and help keep shine to a minimum, but liquid foundations meant for a more matte look can also be helpful. For dry skin, you should generally stick to liquid foundations, as powder foundation can end up looking flaky.

Skin tone

Matching a foundation to your skin tone can be a doozy, especially when shopping online. One trick is to take a picture of your face and cross reference it with the examples offered online. It is also important to know your skin’s undertones. If you have cool undertones, you want a foundation that appears slightly pinkish; if you have warm undertones, you want your foundation to have a yellow tint.

Seasons

If you spend a lot of time outside, the shade that matches you best may change with the seasons. Generally you will need to be one to two shades lighter in winter than in summer. Since you can only match your foundation to the skin tone you have now, be sure to re-evaluate your shade whenever purchasing a new bottle, especially if it’s been a few months since you got a new foundation.

What to look for in a quality COVERGIRL foundation

Compatibility with your skin type

It can be tempting to buy products that work really well for others and have a great reputation even if they aren’t what would be the best for us. A five-star product for your friend with a completely different skin type may be a one-star product for you. It’s worth it to compare a few products and really dive into what type of skin the product is targeted toward.

Water-based

For drugstore foundations, water-based is the way to go. Water-based foundations are generally lightweight and sheer but can offer buildable coverage and are easier on acne-prone skin than an oil-based foundation.

Shade range

Having a wide shade range means you can find the right shade for you and not just the “close enough” shade. This will also let you more accurately take into account your undertones to find a foundation with a natural finish.

How much you can expect to spend on a COVERGIRL foundation

You can look fabulous without breaking the bank with a COVERGIRL foundation, generally priced between $6-$18.

COVERGIRL foundation FAQ

What should I apply my foundation with?

A. This is totally up to your preference as well as the type of foundation you use. For liquid foundations, a popular choice is a makeup sponge. Powder foundations are often applied with a foundation brush or a puff. If you’re a makeup newbie, take some time to experiment and find the application method that works best for you.

What does “full coverage” mean?

A. Full-coverage foundation is meant to seemingly create a new surface of your skin — to cover all dark spots, discolorations and even skin texture. Some people prefer this type of foundation, like a sheer or buildable foundation that lets the skin’s surface show through.

Do I need to apply sunscreen if I am wearing foundation?

A. Some foundations include sunscreen and some don’t. If sun exposure is a concern, apply sunscreen as the last step of your skincare routine before your foundation. Applying it after foundation could cause it to smear and get mixed with any bronzer or blush you may be wearing.

What are the best COVERGIRL foundations to buy?

Top COVERGIRL foundation

COVERGIRL & Olay Simply Ageless 3-In-1 Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This foundation gives your skin a smooth, youthful finish.

What you’ll love: The hyaluronic complex and vitamin C in this formula hydrate and tighten skin to create a flawless finish. The pump bottle takes the mess out of the liquid foundation and makes it easy to travel with.

What you should consider: Some users found that this full-coverage foundation was a bit heavy for them.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top COVERGIRL foundation for the money

COVERGIRL TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation

What you need to know: This matte liquid foundation is great for all-day wear.

What you’ll love: Despite being a liquid foundation, this formula does a great job of keeping oil at bay for up to 12 hours. It comes in a whopping 40 shades, so anyone can find their perfect shade.

What you should consider: Some users reported this foundation oxidizing over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Worth considering

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a foundation with a natural finish, this is the one for you.

What you’ll love: The aloe and coconut milk in this foundation gives your skin a soft, dewy look. This is the perfect base for a “no-makeup” makeup look.

What you should consider: You should not expect this to be a full-coverage foundation.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sophia Jurgens writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.