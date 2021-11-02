Best blush sticks

Although blush itself goes back to the ancient Egyptians, blush sticks are a relatively recent invention, made for the modern makeup lover on the go.

Which blush stick is best?

Blush is great, but sometimes you might want to apply it on the go. And maybe you’re not fond of liquid blush either because it can be hard to apply evenly. That’s why blush sticks are great. The blush comes in a solid but creamy formula that you can lightly dab directly onto your cheeks and then gently blend it with your fingertips. Especially for folks who want to do their makeup quickly, this can be a convenient way to apply blush. The best blush stick is the Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush.

What to know before you buy a blush stick

Skin Type

If your skin tends to be more oily, the creamy formula of most blush sticks might not stick as well to your skin. Conversely, it can also exacerbate dry patches. Consider your skin type and look for blush formulas that will be most compatible. This way, you can maximize the success of your blush!

Shade Range

Some blushes are universal and meant to work for every skin color, but it’s still a good idea to look for blush sticks that have a variety of shades. Some shades will look better on you than others, so knowing your undertones will help a lot. Use your existing makeup as a baseline to help you evaluate which blush stick shade will work for you.

Ease of Use

A blush stick should be easy and convenient to use. If the formula is too slippery for your skin, or the cap is always coming off in your bag, then it’s definitely not worth repurchasing. Consider how and where you’ll be using this product and factor that in when deciding which one to purchase.

What to look for in a quality blush stick

Longevity

Even if it’s quick to apply on, a good blush should not be quick to fade off. Look for blush sticks known for their longevity. This way you’ll know you can depend on your blush to stay put and keep you looking fresh and bright.

Cruelty-free/Vegan

This will depend on your morals, but it’s generally a good idea to look for beauty products that are labeled as cruelty-free and/vegan. Cruelty-free means that the products haven’t been tested on animals and are not manufactured in places where animal testing is required. Vegan means the product uses no animal byproducts in its ingredients or manufacturing. Every brand that is cruelty-free or vegan will say so up front, but it’s not a bad idea to do deeper research to see what their actual production process is like.

Matte or Shimmer

Matte and shimmer take turns being on-trend, so it’s not always easy to find one when the other is “in.” However, it’s good to know whether you have a preference because it will save you some frustration when looking for a new product or restocking your holy grail blush stick.

How much you can expect to spend on a blush stick

A good blush stick from a reputable brand will run you anywhere from $20-$40.

Blush stick FAQ

How do I apply blush from a blush stick?

A. Either rub or dab it onto the apples of your cheeks, depending on how much blush you normally like to wear and how pigmented the product is. Once you have enough, use your fingers or a large, soft blush brush to gently blend it into your skin. If needed, apply finishing spray or powder to set it. You can apply it before or after your foundation depending on your personal preferences.

What if I already have another blush product I like?

A. You don’t need to have a blush stick if you’re satisfied with the blush you already have. But if you like the idea of trying something new and are looking for a convenient option, there are affordable blush sticks available.

What’s the best blush stick to buy?

Top blush stick

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush

What you need to know: Always a great brand for quality and usability, ABH’s blush stick features its own brush to make an application on the go a breeze.

What you’ll love: This cruelty-free blush stick comes in five wearable shades to suit any skin tone. Each has a slight shimmer to give a subtle glow to your complexion without overwhelming you with glitter. Reviews say it’s both long-lasting and easy to apply with other makeup.

What you should consider: Some people may find the brush more a bug than a feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Ulta & Macy’s

Top blush stick for the money

Physician’s Formula Natural Defense Multicolor Stick with SPF 20

What you need to know: This multipurpose stick specially designed for sensitive skin not only functions as a blush, it also provides SPF protection!

What you’ll love: Physician’s Formula is a trustworthy brand that eschews glamour and pizazz in favor of science-backed ingredients and safe formulas. This blush stick not only protects you from harmful UV rays; it also can be used on your eyes and lips.

What you should consider: The drier formula might be difficult to blend on dry skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

NARS The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip and Eye Stick

What you need to know: NARS’ shimmery, multipurpose blush stick adds a beautiful and subtle glow, for those who prefer a less dramatic look.

What you’ll love: This blush stick is suitable to wear on the lips and eyes. It works especially well on mature skin because of the formula and subtle effect.

What you should consider: The texture might not suit all skin types. Some find it too dry while others find it oily. Consider swatching it first before buying it.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora, Macy’s & Kohl’s

