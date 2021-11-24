12 most popular highlighters at Sephora

Regardless of the tool you use to apply your highlighter, always avoid using a sweeping motion when you apply. Otherwise, you’ll cause streakiness in your makeup.

Which popular highlighters at Sephora are best?

Sticks, powders, or bricks — there are so many highlighter options you can choose from, whether you’re browsing the drugstore makeup aisle or the latest selection in a trendy beauty store. These days, most people have added highlighting to their skincare routine. Not only do highlighters give your face more definition — but they also help you create more natural looks. They can add a subtle radiance to your cheeks or keep your eyebrows on fleek. But achieving that “lit-from-within look” can be intimidating to you if you don’t even know where to start. Get your fingers and brushes ready as you discover the best highlighters from Sephora.

Different types of highlighters to consider

Jelly: If you want to know the secret weapon to a flawless face, then check out the newest addition to the highlighter game: the jelly highlighter. Notorious for its wobbly consistency and high color payoff, you can easily build on top of each applied layer for less subtle looks. Light and smooth, jelly highlighters will blend into the skin smoothly after applying primer, foundation, and optional setting powder.

Stick: If you’re a makeup novice yet want to give your complexion a nice radiant boost, stick highlighters will suit you the best. Its thick crayon texture is available in a variety of shimmery shades that can be sketched directly on the high points of the face over foundation or blended in by itself for a faint glow characteristic of the no-makeup look. Thanks to their compact and easy-to-use tubes, beauty lovers can swipe a bit of sparkle on their cheekbones with ease.

Brick: Save more and add a flush of radiance to your skin when you choose a brick highlighter. This type is known to be available at a cheaper price than other varieties and usually features multiple colors within one compact palette. Each shade is divided into different tones that can be applied separately to enhance facial features or blended together for a custom color.

Powder: Powder highlighter is the perfect choice for anyone who desires to add more subtle glows and shimmers to their look. Usually available in a pressed powder form, powder highlighter formulas have become a beauty staple thanks to coming in a nice and compact carrying case that features exceptionally shiny and soft-textured hues. With one brush swipe, beauty addicts can add the powder to their skin easily for a fresh face.

Liquid: If blinding sheens and serious pops of shimmer are not your styles, then a liquid highlighter will be a great addition to your current roster. Easy to blend, this kind can give any skin type a healthy and dewy finish. Every single drop will be deeply pigmented, so experts recommend that liquid formulas should be blended quickly once applied to your skin.

Novelty palettes: You’re guaranteed to find a highlighter that suits every occasion, thanks to the wide variety and availability of novelty highlighters that are typically colored and shaped in ridiculously fun designs and patterns. Each vibrant shade will add a bright stroke of sparkle and shimmer to your face, which may not be ideal to wear during certain occasions that require a specific dress code. If you find yourself not willing to take the plunge into exceptionally bright highlighter territory, then these sets also make great collectible items.

What are the most popular highlighters at Sephora?

Top popular shimmer finish

Benefit Cosmetics Cookie Highlighter

Achieve a gorgeous glow in just a few swipes with this golden-hued, super-silky highlighter. This illuminating powder is perfect for sculpting your face with reflective depth and dimension for an overall polished makeup look. Infused with a variety of non-harmful chemicals and extracts, this glittery highlighter hue is ideal to use on different complexions. It also includes a built-in mirror and rounded blush brush for seamless makeup application.

Top popular radiant finish

Freck Beauty SLIMELIGHT Highlighter

Available in three different shades such as Space Face, Big Bang and Beam Machine, this lightweight and long-lasting highlighter provides a light-shifting glow. Its liquid formula is crafted with a mix of minerals that help balance out your skin’s sebum production, leaving your complexion looking energized and radiant. Plus, the inclusion of non-comedogenic ingredients won’t cause skin irritation or clog your pores.

Most popular natural finish

Laura Mercier Matte Radiance Baked Powder Compact

This collection of rich and warm-hued powder pigments will help conceal visible redness on the skin and give a soft glow similar to natural lighting from the sun. Each tile of flattering shades is hand-mixed into a precious spherical design and features a long-lasting formula that can last up to 8 hours and stays true to color — no matter what. Its smooth and silky texture makes it comfortable and hydrating.

Top popular metallic finish

Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit

Light up your beauty look with this collection of four metallic highlighter hues that feature a buildable luster swatch that can be layered when highlighting your eyes, face, or body. Its self-setting formula doesn’t require additional mixing to achieve a high color payoff and smudge-proof finish. Each of these professional-quality hues is formulated with natural ingredients and doesn’t contain sulfates or parabens.

Top popular matte finish

Givenchy Prisme Libre Loose Powder

Choose from over five different quad-sectioned palettes that range from bubbly pastels to bright neutrals. Each pearly pigment is sure to create a reflective finish for a brilliant glow that fits any makeup style. Weightless and long-lasting, each matte color can be combined for the perfect high-impact glow on either your eyelids or cheekbones. All palette formulas are designed to be waterproof and smudge-proof, which allows you to have a smoother makeup session.

Top popular glitter finish

PAT McGRATH LABS Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio

If you’ve just recently become familiar with the super shine highlighter trend, then this glittery trio of shades is perfect for experimenting with different looks. Each gel-powder highlighter is pearl-infused, offers long wear, and achieves multi-dimensional effects. Both subtle and sheer, you will easily be able to create a gorgeous spotlight effect by layering each hue or shimmery finish with a diffused radiance.

Top popular high shine finish

Gucci All Over Face & Lip Gloss

Blur the visible pores and imperfections on your face with ease once you use this multipurpose gel gloss formula that is capable of creating a glossy, yet subtle shine on your cheeks, lips, eyes, and brow points. Its lightweight and versatile texture allows it to be swiftly applied and easily removed. Its glitter-free hydrating formula is guaranteed to give you a clean picture-perfect finish that won’t crease, cake, or crack once applied.

Top popular satin finish

Benefit Cosmetics High Beam Satin Pink Liquid Highlighter

Rumored to give any beauty fan the ultimate level of highlighting prowess, this satiny-pink liquid highlighter is ultra-blendable and will accent your cheek and brow bones effortlessly with a dewy glow. The brand’s newly designed doe-foot applicator helps the shimmer glide on easily for a soft, rose-gold finish that resembles a natural blush.

Top popular subtle finish

Tower 28 Beauty SuperDew Shimmer-Free Highlight Balm

Formulated without the use of unhealthy ingredients such as mineral oils, petroleum, or silicones, this highlighter balm is infused with hydrating aloe and calming green tea extract that works in tandem to soften and condition your skin. Vegan and cruelty-free, you can create simple yet stunning highlights without the hassle of shimmer or glitter for a no-makeup look. Its lightweight cream formula will look glassy and luminous once applied to the skin.

Top popular high-impact finish

FENTY BEAUTY Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil

This diamond-dusted powder will create a 3D glitter-like effect on your face and body that will make you feel and look like you’ve been dusted with sparkles. The Diamond Bomb’s formula features a proprietary jelly-powder type mixture that’s smooth to the touch, blends into the skin well, and creates a high-sheen finish that matches well with all skin types. Plus, its jewel-like compact comes with a compact built-in mirror and applicator brush.

Top popular versatile finish

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Hollywood Flawless Filter

This customizable makeup product features a light-as-air formula that moisturizes for up to 24 hours regardless if you use it as a tinted primer worn underneath your foundation or as a highlighter for smoother and brighter-looking skin. Formulated to be a miniature complexion booster of sorts, you can blur, smooth, and illuminate your skin in a way that mimics the popular social media filter effect.

Top popular lightweight finish

Saie Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlighter

This radiant gel-based highlighter is made up of 75% water which makes it great for mixing in with other skincare products like foundation or worn by itself for a dewy look. Plant-derived with glycerin and Vitamin C, its formula aids in improving your skin’s natural moisture and is known to have skin brightening properties. The addition of rosehip seed oil also helps brighten and moisturize dry skin.

