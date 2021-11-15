Lash Paradise Mascara: Can this L’Oréal product make your lashes appear thicker and longer?

To achieve the length and volume that you desire, you may need to apply two or more coats of L’Oréal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise mascara to your lashes.

Voluminous Lash Paradise review

Mascara can produce dramatic effects, creating the appearance of longer, darker and thicker lashes. Unfortunately, inferior mascara can clump, smudge or flake, ruining your look.

L’Oréal claims its Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara can offer impressive results with its lengthening and volumizing formula. The brand also promises that their mascara won’t flake, smudge or clump.

We decided to test L’Oréal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara to see if the claims were true: Can this product really make lashes appear longer and more voluminous without clumping? Here’s what we discovered.

Testing the Lash Paradise Mascara

Our tester has used a variety of mascaras, including Maybelline, Essence, MAC and Too Faced. They like mascara that adds volume to their lashes for a healthy, full look. They’re also looking for a mascara that won’t clump or flake. Mascara that’s easy to remove with a makeup remover cloth is another must.

Our tester’s lashes are naturally long and dark, but they don’t have much volume. Our tester prefers black mascara as opposed to brown, purple or other colors.

After testing the L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara for several weeks our tester shared with us their extensive notes on how the mascara performed.

What you need to know about Lash Paradise Mascara?

L’Oréal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara is formulated to add volume and length by using a uniquely designed soft, wavy-bristle brush to coat every lash. We liked that the mascara brush was thick and featured bristles around the entire top.

The design of the pink mascara tube with a gold band has the look of a luxury product. It’s comparable in size to other mascaras we’ve tested in the past. The product is available in Black, Black Brown, Blackest Black and Mystic Black.

How to use the Lash Paradise Mascara

L’Oréal offers simple instructions for use: place the brush at base of lashes and gently sweep up to tip of your lashes. We followed those directions and found that a few coats were needed before there was a notable effect. Overall, the application process was a bit more time-consuming than we were used to.

The results were satisfactory, with the mascara providing defining color as well as adding length and a little volume. While our lashes stood out more than they did without the mascara, the amount of volume offered might not be enough for some individuals.

The formula was completely dry within minutes of the initial application and there was only minimal clumping. A few times during our testing process, a tiny bit of mascara ran below the lashes during the day and we would then need to be wiped our eyelids. However, we were impressed with how well this product held up throughout the day. There was no need for reapplying as both the color and the volume remained consistent with no notable degradation.

Removing the Lash Paradise Mascara was very easy. We used makeup-removing wipes that took the mascara off with minimal effort. While the process was quick and it felt like all of the mascara came off, we did notice a few lashes were coming out with the cleaning.

Key features of Lash Paradise Mascara

L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Mascara has a smooth-glide formula designed to give silky volume with just one coat. It has been ophthalmologist and allergy tested to make sure it’s suitable for sensitive eyes. The soft, wavy bristle brush has over 200 bristles for a dense mascara application.

Lash Paradise Mascara price

L’Oréal’s Lash Paradise Mascara costs $10.99. However, you can often find it at a reduced price on Amazon.

Where is the Lash Paradise Mascara sold?

L’Oréal’s Lash Paradise Mascara is available at Amazon and Ulta.

Lash Paradise Mascara benefits

Our favorite part of the L’Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara is the applicator brush. It’s very large and full, which makes it easy to apply the mascara. The product lengthens and separates lashes, and stays on remarkably well throughout the day.

Lash Paradise Mascara drawbacks

We experienced minor clumping with this L’Oréal mascara and we weren’t as impressed with the volume it offered as we were with other aspects of this product. Because it took several coats to achieve the desired effect, this mascara took a little more time to apply than other options and it ran out sooner as well — it lasted just a few weeks.

Should you get Lash Paradise Mascara?

L’Oréal’s Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara has a few minor drawbacks. However, many of these could have been the result of trying to achieve greater volume than the product offers. If you are interested in defining and lengthening your lashes, and volume is not a major concern, this mascara is reasonably priced, easy to apply and remove and lasts all day. If, however, you are looking for thick, bold lashes, this mascara might not be suitable for your needs.

