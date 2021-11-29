Best smoky eye makeup

Mastering perfect smoky eyes means finding the perfect blend of base colors, a dramatic dark crease hue and a brow bone highlighter that pulls the whole look together.

Which smoky eye makeup is best?

If there’s one look to master in your makeup routine arsenal, it’s the smoky eye. A smoldering, well-blended smoky eye looks great on all skin tones and colors and is the go-to look for evening. The key to creating the best dramatic looks that make your eyes pop is finding the right blend of lid, crease and highlight colors to create the iconic look.

If you’re looking for a complete palette to create the perfect smoky eye, the Natasha Denona Glam Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.

What to know before you buy smoky eye makeup

The three key components of a smoky eye

While the dark colors in the crease of the eye are the ones that get most of the attention when it comes to a smoky eye, achieving the look means mastering the three components of a smoky eye: the dark shadow, the smoldering lid color and the highlight on the brow bone to make the whole look pop.

Know your undertones

Smoky eye makeup comes in many variations, and the ones that will look good on you should reflect not just your skin color but your undertones. Is your skin tone warm or cool? One quick way to tell is to look at the veins on the inside of your wrists. If they look bluish, your skin tone is cool. If they tend to the green side, your skin tone is warm. Choosing smoky eye makeup that complements your skin tone ensures you create a look that’s not just dramatic but harmonious.

Consider liquid eyeshadow

Because a smoky eye is usually a go-to look for big nights, you’ll want to use makeup with long-wear potential. Using liquid eyeshadow, particularly for your medium base tone, means your smoky eye is wearable well into the wee hours.

What to look for in quality smoky eye makeup

Blendability

The key to a great smoky eye is making all the colors blend seamlessly into one dramatic look. For that, you’ll need makeup you can blend easily and layer on until you’ve found the wash of color that looks best on you.

Don’t forget the highlight color

While the dark parts of the smoky eye get much of the attention, the look isn’t complete without a pop of light, shimmery color that adds highlights and drama to the look. A golden color often works best for the highlight color, so be sure to look for the right one in the smoky eye makeup palette you’re considering. If your skin’s undertones are on the cooler side, opt for a shimmer in a cooler shade of the color.

Long-lasting wear

A smoky eye is very often an evening look, so whether you go powder or liquid, find a formulation that will go the distance, and don’t forget a setting spray to make it look as beautiful at the end of the night as it looks at the beginning.

How much you can expect to spend on smoky eye makeup

A good drugstore smoky eye makeup palette can cost as little as $10. A high-end prestige brand palette can run $40-$70.

Smoky eye makeup FAQ

I have light skin. Can I pull off a smoky eye?

A. Absolutely. The key is choosing colors that are right for your skin’s undertones, and to apply sparingly at first, then layer on until it looks natural for you.

How can I make smoky eye makeup last all night?

A. Preparation is key for long-lasting wear for night makeup. Wash and dry your face thoroughly, and give moisturizer time to soak in. Then apply a primer before starting your smoky eye makeup application. You may want to consider a liquid or cream eyeshadow base for your smoky eye, then give it plenty of time to dry before applying the dark crease color and highlights.

What’s the best smoky eye makeup to buy?

Top smoky eye makeup

Natasha Denona Glam Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: Natasha Denona is the go-to for in-the-know makeup professionals, and nowhere is this more evident than in this smoky eye makeup palette, with its excellent selection of colors.

What you’ll love: You’ll be able to create many variations of a flawless smoky eye with this wide selection of cool and warm tones, lights and darks. It layers beautifully and has a great range of highlight colors.

What you should consider: Some users report short staying power on these colors, so be sure to use a setting spray to make it last.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top smoky eye makeup for the money

Rimmel Magnif’eyes Eye Palette, Smoke Edition

What you need to know: This Rimmel palette provides a solid set of options, from the overall color to shadow and highlight colors.

What you’ll love: Sumptuous and color-saturated, this smoky eye makeup wears like a premium brand and offers lasting color.

What you should consider: This palette leans into the cooler colors, so if your skin tone is warm, you may want to pass this one by.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in 599 New Look

What you need to know: Dior is the grand dame of high-end makeup, and they bring out all their best for this dramatic, beautiful collection of smoky eye hues.

What you’ll love: Just carrying this smoky eye makeup palette around will make you feel fancy, but the appeal goes well beyond that. A perfect, compact selection of every color you need for a smoky eye, this luxurious formulation gives you long-lasting color that will turn heads.

What you should consider: It’s got only one highlight shade, so if you like to play with your highlight tones, you may need to supplement with other highlight colors in your makeup bag.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Andreu writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.