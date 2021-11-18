Best pink eyeshadow palette

Pink eyeshadow palettes add versatility, whimsy and a touch of floral to your makeup routine with hues that look great on most skin tones.

Which pink eyeshadow palettes are best?

Pink is a soft, sometimes-overlooked eye shadow color that adds softness and whimsy to a makeup routine. On pale skin, it can make skin look dewy and fresh. On darker skin, it can add highlights and freshness. When you’re looking for an eye shadow palette that offers a range of options for using pink in your eyeshadow routine, the Natasha Denona Retro Eyeshadow Palette is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a pink eyeshadow palette

If you want a modern, fresh look, try a variation on the smoky eye done in a variety of shades of pink. If you want to incorporate only a bit of pink without committing to a full pink eyeshadow look, add a splash of pink to your lid or a light pink to your brow bone as a highlighter.

Warm vs. cool colors

Although we tend to think of pink as one color, there is a range of possibilities when incorporating pink into your eyeshadow look, ranging from close to mauve and burgundy to the palest, cool accent pinks.

See-through vs. intensely pigmented

A light wash of translucent pink can add a summery glow to your eyeshadow routine. Certain pink eyeshadows are heavily pigmented and add a bold splash of color. Neither is better than the other. It depends on if you’re going for a more dramatic evening look or want something that’s wearable for the daytime.

Matte vs. shimmery

Pink can seem to almost blend with certain skin shades or pop dramatically depending on whether you choose shimmery or matte shades. You can blend matte palettes with taupes and grays to create subtle daytime looks. A shimmery dark or even hot pink can create a smoldering look which is particularly interesting with a summer tan.

What to look for in a quality pink eyeshadow palette

The range of pink eyeshadow palettes is broad, with some focusing on cool to warm variations on the hue and others incorporating darker earth tones for

Adaptability for different looks

While it’s easy to associate pink eyeshadow palettes with flirty day looks, pink is more versatile than expected. A well-blended, dusky hue can create a smoldering evening look. Light, floral versions can be a mainstay of your routine for the daytime.

Matching your usual range of eyeshadow colors

Take a moment to catalog your various eyeshadows and palettes. Do you find it skews to neutral colors like taupes and grays? Is it heavy with cool blues? Expanding into adding pinks to your collection can begin with identifying those that blend well with the eyeshadows you already own. For those whose eyeshadow taste runs to the browns and other neutrals, finding a warm, soft pink with hints of burgundy or gold can move you in the direction of pink while still keeping close to your look. If you find your existing collection incorporates more blues, a cooler pink eyeshadow palette might give your look pop. But, like all rules, this is made to be broken. If you’re feeling bold, it’s fine to try a new color that’s a radical departure from your usual.

Color saturation

If you’re looking to add just a hint of pink to your look, find a pink eyeshadow palette with blendable shades. If you’re looking to make a statement, a more color-saturated palette is the way to go.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink eyeshadow palette

Expect to pay around $20 for drugstore store brands and $50-$75 for premium department store palettes.

Pink eyeshadow palette FAQ

Can a pink eyeshadow palette work for blue eyes?

A. Pink eyeshadow was practically built for blue and other light-colored eyes. Pastel colors brighten and open up light eyes. But the versatility of pinks means that they look great on darker eyes, adding warmth and glimmer.

I’m hoping to match my pink eyeshadow palette to the undertones of my skin. How do I know what those are?

A. Makeup artists recommend trying this: check the color of the veins on the inside of your wrist. If they look on the blue side, that means your skin has cool undertones and you can choose pinks on the cooler side of the color spectrum, like those that have a hint of blue in them. If the veins look green to you, that indicates warmer undertones. If that’s the case, warm and neutral pinks will really bring out the best in your skin.

What are the best pink eyeshadow palettes to buy?

Top pink eyeshadow palette

Natasha Denona Retro Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: This makeup artist-conceived palette gives all the best that pink can offer.

What you’ll love: Filled with pinks and complementary colors like mauve, this retro-inspired palette gives you tools to create both day and night looks, with shimmery and matte eyeshadows.

What you should consider: Some users report that the eyeshadows can have some fallout onto the face and clothing as you apply.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top pink eyeshadow palette for the money

Maybelline The Blushed Nudes Palette

What you need to know: This classic drugstore brand does a great job of offering an array of ways to introduce pink into your eyeshadow routine.

What you’ll love: The pale, floral pinks in this palette are dainty and sweet. The complimentary grays and browns are ideal for creating depth and are well-matched to the predominantly pink palette.

What you should consider: Some of these shades can look too faint on darker skin, and each color is small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tarte Tartelette™ Juicy Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette

What you need to know: The clay in this palette makes it feel substantive and color-saturated.

What you’ll love: This palette offers some unique ways to introduce pink, including a bronzy option and several great colors with shimmer.

What you should consider: If you’re looking for heavy shimmer, this palette may not be the best choice.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

