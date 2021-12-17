Best peach color corrector

A good peach color corrector can make your under-eye circles disappear, providing an excellent base for a flawless look, day or night.

Which peach color correctors are best?

Sometimes, concealer and foundation isn’t enough to counteract dark circles. For moments like these, a peach color corrector can be a great tool to create a smooth look. Whether you need subtle shading or a full color correction for an evening look, there are a range of options. If you’re looking for a good, all-purpose peach color corrector, NARS Radiant Creamy Liquid Color Corrector is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a peach color corrector

Coverage needed

Peach color correctors come in a range of pigmentation, from a sheer tint to a thick, full-cover cream. Start with the sheerest possible product to find the right amount of coverage and work up to a thicker product as needed.

Powder vs. liquid

For those new to color correcting, it can be easier to start with a light dusting of a color-correcting powder. If you have darker circles you need to conceal, try a liquid or cream peach color corrector. Less is more when it comes to color-correcting products.

Moisture content

The area under the eye can tend to dry out. If that’s the case with you, look for a color corrector with a high moisture content; liquid is better than powder for this. Creams can work, too, but be sure it’s warm enough to spread easily to avoid tugging on the sensitive skin around the eyes.

What to look for in a quality peach color corrector

Light vs. dark tone

Peach is in the orange family of color correctors. Lean into the lighter colors if your skin is fair. For dark skin, you’ll want a color corrector closer to orange. Use a concealer on top of it that matches your skin color.

Light reflecting vs. matte

Color correctors come in a range of reflectivity. A light-reflecting formula can help brighten the look of darker circles. Be judicious in your use of light-reflecting options, though, and opt against it if your concealer or foundation is already in the “luminous” category. Too many light-reflecting ingredients can layer on shiny and work against your goal of deemphasizing the area.

Waterproof

Waterproof color correctors aren’t for every occasion, but if you’re purchasing for an outdoor event or live in a humid region, it can help the product stay in place. If you do opt for waterproof, have a good makeup remover on hand and wash your face thoroughly at the end of the day.

How much you can expect to spend on a peach color corrector

Drugstore brands average $8. Department store products cost around $25-$40.

Peach color corrector FAQ

Should you use a peach or orange color corrector?

A. It depends on how fair or dark your skin is. Peach cancels out purple or blue shadows on lighter skin. For darker skin, use a color corrector with a deeper orange pigment.

Should you use both color corrector and concealer?

A. In most instances, yes. Some light-peach color correctors are sheer enough to act as both corrector and concealer. Many, however, look too orange without a coat of concealer over them. Be sure your concealer is well-matched to your skin tone and thick enough to fully cover the corrector.

Do you need to let the color corrector dry?

A. It’s generally a good idea to let each layer of makeup dry before going on to apply the next one. If you’ve moisturized and applied primer prior to your color corrector, give it a few minutes for the application to set before moving on to concealer so you don’t accidentally rub off what you’ve already applied. One trick is to work on hair or another part of the face while you allow the product to set. If time is of the essence, a blow-dryer on its lowest setting and cool temperature can speed up the process.

What are the best peach color correctors to buy?

Top peach color corrector

NARS Radiant Creamy Liquid Color Corrector

What you need to know: NARS does a great job on its correctors and concealers, and this works beautifully with any other NARS skin products you already own.

What you’ll love: This blendable liquid goes on smooth but has great coverage. It’s moisturizing and easy on skin, helping the area look hydrated and healthy.

What you should consider: Just a dab does the trick. It can look too layered if applied thickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Top peach color corrector for the money

Maybelline Facestudio Master Camo Color Correcting Kit in Medium

What you need to know: The drugstore-brand powerhouse offers consistently reliable formulas that do a great job.

What you’ll love: This inexpensive palette of color correctors allows you to mix and blend to help create the perfect color correction. Six color options means most skin tones and colors get what they need from this palette. Light and dark options are available.

What you should consider: These color correctors are on the thicker side, so be gentle on the under-eye area when applying. Consider a soft brush and warm up the corrector with your fingers, if necessary, to increase blendability.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Color Corrector

What you need to know: This luxury brand excels at rich, creamy formulas with staying power.

What you’ll love: This color corrector lasts through just about any event. Its thick formula covers even the most stubborn dark circles and gives you a smooth palette for your concealer and foundation.

What you should consider: The consistency of this product is thick, making it harder to apply in colder temperatures. It can be a bit much for daytime use.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

