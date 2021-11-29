Best eyeshadow brushes

The right set of eyeshadow brushes will help you create stunning, versatile looks by offering both precision tools and brushes that make applying a broad wash of color a breeze.

Which eyeshadow brush is best?

While it’s important to choose quality cosmetics in colors we love, it is equally crucial to get the right tools to make sure the application is smooth and flawless. Getting a good selection of quality eyeshadow brushes in a variety of shapes and angles can ensure you can easily create all your favorite looks, from a smoky eye for evening to a casual, soft look for day, and everything in between.

When you’re looking for a good all-around eyeshadow brush set, Morphe X Ariel Signature Eyes 8-Piece Eye Brush Set is the top choice.

What to know before you buy eyeshadow brushes

Shape

Eyeshadow brushes come in every conceivable shape, from round to flat to angled, to those tiny ones that look like eyebrow brushes but are billed as eyeshadow brushes. You’ll want to have a selection for different eye makeup uses. Larger, fluffier brushes are great for spreading eyeshadow over the broader eye area, ideal for base coats (in a smoky eye, for example). Flatter and angled brushes are good for getting more precise, particularly in the crease of your eye. The tiny one that looks like an eyebrow brush can double as both — some use it to fill in brows, then to paint the same color under the bottom lash line to create color harmony.

Size

Similarly, you’ll want to have eyeshadow brushes of varying sizes. The tiny brushes get in for the precision work. The larger ones cut down on the time it takes to apply the product over a broader area of the eye.

Synthetic bristle or natural bristle?

You’ve probably seen high-end, expensive brushes labeled as “natural bristle” and may have concluded that natural bristles are best. While some things recommend natural-bristle brushes, they aren’t always the best choice. Powders do well with natural bristles, but for liquid eyeshadow, you’ll want a synthetic bristle brush, which will absorb less product during application. Of course, if you opt to shop cruelty-free, you may want to stick to synthetic brushes.

What to look for in quality eyeshadow brushes

Stiffness

Some eyeshadow brushes have very little give, while others are soft and pliable. Stiffness gives you an element of control over the spot where the shadow will land, handy for applying eyeshadow to creases and thin strips of the brow bone, especially for liquid products.. Then use a softer, more pliable brush for blending.

Long or short handle

If you like to get in really close to your mirror for detail work, you’ll want at least a few short-handled eyeshadow brushes. Long-handled brushes can bump against the mirror when you’re in close. As with most things makeup, though, this is a matter of preference, as some people like the weight and heft of a long-handled brush.

Seamless integration into your makeup look

Sure, makeup brushes have a job to do, but it matters if they feel and look great when you’re using them. Don’t be afraid to add a bit of whimsy with makeup brushes of cool color, or a marbled look, with a matching holder. After all, makeup time should be fun time!

How much you can expect to spend on eyeshadow brushes

You can get a good, serviceable drugstore eyeshadow brush set for as little as $10. High-end prices for sets range from anywhere from $50 to upward of $100 for premium brands. Buying in a collection saves money over buying individual brushes.

Eyeshadow brushes FAQ

Do I need different brushes for liquid eyeshadow and powder eyeshadow?

A. Yes. Liquid eyeshadow leaves a lot more residue on brushes, which can dry hard on the brush. This is not a problem with the next liquid application, because the fresh liquid softens the brush — but if you try to use that brush with powder, it will stain the powder and make for a harsh application. Keep separate brush sets for each.

How often do I need to wash my eyeshadow brushes?

A. It is key to wash your eyeshadow brushes regularly, based on how often you use them. Brushes you use sporadically can be washed once a month. More frequently used brushes should be washed weekly.

How do I wash them?

A. You can use a specially-made solution, but it’s not necessary. Any soap you’d use to wash your skin can also double as a brush soap. A mild shampoo is great on natural bristle brushes. Dunk each brush in a mix of soap and water, then rub to work the soap through. Rinse and, if necessary, repeat. Dry each brush carefully with a paper towel or a clean hand towel you haven’t used for anything else Then leave them flat to dry, or stand them up in your brush holder for maximum exposure to air. You also can aim a fan at them to speed up the process.

What are the best eyeshadow brushes to buy?

Top eyeshadow brushes

Morphe X Ariel Signature Eyes 8-Piece Eye Brush Set

What you need to know: With their dizzying array of specialty brushes, Morphe is the go-to for high-quality eyeshadow brushes.

What you’ll love: This luxurious, gorgeous set gives you a variety of tools for both precision and broader eyeshadow application. The two-sided eyebrow brush is particularly good.

What you should consider: The one thing this collection is missing is a good, big angled brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Top eyeshadow brushes for the money

E.L.F. Cosmetics Ultimate Eyes 5 Piece Brush Collection

What you need to know: It’s hard to find a bad E.L.F. Cosmetics brush, and the price makes it a no-brainer.

What you’ll love: Precision brushes and a longer brush make this a full-application brush set.

What you should consider: Some users suggest the brushes are bulkier than average.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Morphe The Best of Blends 7-Piece Brush Set

What you need to know: Morphe comes through with another great brush set with eye-catching design.

What you’ll love: This set also includes blush brushes, for almost a full face of brushes in one collection.

What you should consider: What this set does lack is a good angled brush, so if angled brushes are your go-to, this isn’t the set for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty

