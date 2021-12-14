The online financial magazine Mint.com reported that, on average, women would spend over $3,500 on mascara in their lifetime.

Which blue mascaras are best?

The 2010s and 2020s have seen their fair share of re-trends, but the latest has to be ‘90s makeup making a come back. From neon eyeshadow to skinny eyebrows, blue mascara is possibly the tamest of them all. This color choice in mascara was first sold to the public in 1971 but began to take off circa 1990. The trend soon faded out as makeup artists began to opt for the classic black stuff instead. But fear not, you blue-mascara-loving trendsetters! It is time for the blue mascara to make a comeback.

The best option currently on the market is the Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG in blue.

What to know before you buy blue mascara

Shade

When looking for the best blue mascara, you have quite a few shade options to choose from. Like lipstick, every shade has its purpose and perks. Most brands simply name the shade blue, but you occasionally find a midnight blue, aquamarine or electric version.

Electric blue mascara accentuates the size of your eyes and makes them appear much larger. At the same time, it gives the illusion that your lashes are both thicker and longer. On the other hand, royal blue mascara tends to have a brightening effect and works best when layered over black mascara for an ombre effect.

Navy mascara gives the illusion of brighter scleras, which are the white parts of your eye. This mascara shade is possibly the closest you’ll find to black mascara, so this is the most subtle choice for those not looking to make too much of a choice.

Application

When choosing a mascara, you have plenty of wand styles to choose from, and all serve their different purposes and give a different visual effect. Here are some of the most common wand styles out there currently.

Classic: The classic wand usually has thick bristles that can reach every lash and produce a voluminous result. This wand is not for those looking to achieve a natural look.

Tapered: Featuring a thinner, pointier end, this wand will help you reach those smaller lashes close to the corner of your eye. The larger side of the wand helps achieve a dramatic gradient effect, as it tends to hold a lot more product than the thinner point of the wand.

Curved comb: This wand is specifically designed to curl the lashes, providing a volumizing effect. The bristles on a wand such as this one will also separate your lashes and prevent any clumping from occurring.

Micro wand: If you're aiming to layer the mascara without any clumping, go for a micro wand, which is best suited to the more natural looks. Micro wands are also great for making sure the lower lashes get their fair share of mascara.

Promises

It’s one thing a brand listing all of the things their mascara can do for you, but it’s another thing when they deliver on those promises. The only way you can discover if the mascara is all it says is to try it yourself or do plenty of market research.

Keep this in mind when looking for any mascara and don’t get too wrapped up in all of the emotive languages they use on the packaging.

What to look for in quality blue mascara

Waterproof

You never know when you might be caught off-guard by a sad dog video or fit of cry laughter, so waterproof mascara is something you should consider. Waterproof mascaras are more durable to the elements as well as your everyday wear and tear. If you rub your face accidentally, you won’t have to worry about waterproof mascara smearing all over your face.

The only thing to remember is that waterproof mascara does remove some of the natural and healthy oils from your lashes to keep it all dry and stick to the lashes.

Long-lasting

If you know that you won’t be able to touch up your makeup throughout the day, you might want to purchase a blue mascara known for lasting. Waterproof mascara tends to tick this box, but there are non-waterproof options out there.

No clumping

Clumpy mascara is a sign that your mascara is old or that the formula is unbalanced. You want to find a formula that is smooth but not too watery. The more well-known and trusted brands are the best way to go, as their formulas are tried and tested, and you are more likely to find a review of the product.

How much you can expect to spend on blue mascara

Blue mascara can be viewed the same way that you would black mascara. The good-quality mascaras will cost anywhere between $20-$50, and your cheaper options will fall around $10.

Blue mascara FAQ

What eye color suits blue mascara?

A. Green and brown eyes are well-suited to blue mascara, as the colors complement each other well.

Should I remove my mascara at the end of every day?

A. Mascara will dry overnight, stiffening your lashes and drying them out. This will increase your chances of losing your natural lash length and thickness.

What are the best blue mascaras to buy?

Top blue mascara

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG

What you need to know: This is an intense blue mascara that adds length and volume to lashes.

What you’ll love: This blue mascara has a vibrant blue tint to it. The mascara formula is long-lasting and does not flake off by the end of the day. In addition, the mascara will hold curled lashes and boost volume.

What you should consider: This mascara is difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue mascara for the money

NYX Professional Makeup Color Mascara

What you need to know: If you are looking for a pigmented mascara that is good for layering, this product is your best bet.

What you’ll love: This blue mascara will add length, thickness and color to your lashes. The formula used for this product is suitable for adding layers to black mascara and creating an ombre effect.

What you should consider: The blue color is not very vibrant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Pupa Milano Vamp! Mascara

What you need to know: Pupa’s volumizing mascara is creamy and gentle enough for sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: This creamy formula adds a fun pop of color to your everyday makeup look. The mascara is made for sensitive skin but does not sacrifice quality. Your lashes will look more voluminous and longer.

What you should consider: This blue mascara is easier to remove since it is a lot creamier than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

