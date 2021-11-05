Best deodorant for kids

There are many brands of deodorant on the market today that are vegan or cruelty-free, which means they don’t test on animals.

Which deodorant is best for kids?

Being a kid is hard enough, and things only get more complicated when they hit puberty. To make life easier, it is important for kids to have a quality deodorant that can prevent odor and wetness.

Typical adult brands of deodorant won’t do. You want to find a brand that caters specifically to children, so it best fits their needs and skin type, like the Hello Fragrance-Free Deodorant.

What to know before you buy deodorant for kids

Types of deodorant

There are different types of deodorant that require different application methods. There aren’t as many options for kids’ deodorant as there are for adult deodorant, but three of the most popular are stick, gel and roll on.

Stick : The most common type, stick deodorant resembles a bar of soap. It can leave behind residue on clothing, but some brands go out of their way to combat this potential issue.

: The most common type, stick deodorant resembles a bar of soap. It can leave behind residue on clothing, but some brands go out of their way to combat this potential issue. Gel: Similar to a stick, but not solid. Gel deodorant is dispersed through tiny holes. It’s easy to over-apply gel deodorant, so you might have to repurchase it more frequently.

Similar to a stick, but not solid. Gel deodorant is dispersed through tiny holes. It’s easy to over-apply gel deodorant, so you might have to repurchase it more frequently. Roll-on: This is typically liquid deodorant that is applied using a roll-on ball. This option is often neater and cleaner than both sticks and gels.

Ingredients

The biggest difference between adult deodorant and deodorant specifically made for kids is the amount of aluminum, perfumes, chemicals and fragrances that can potentially irritate the skin. Parabens are often included in deodorant to prolong the shelf-life.

Antiperspirant

While deodorant attempts to mask odor, antiperspirant fights sweat. It works primarily through aluminum, so the higher the aluminum content, the stronger the antiperspirant.

What to look for in deodorant for kids

Scents and fragrances

Part of how deodorants mask odor is through scents and fragrances, but these often include perfumes and ingredients that could potentially irritate sensitive skin. So, if your child is preparing to use deodorant for the first time, maybe consider fragrance-free deodorant until you see how their skin responds.

Organic and all-natural options

Organic and all-natural deodorant are good options for kids because they don’t contain any chemicals and aren’t as likely to irritate sensitive skin. However, it may take time for the body to adjust to using a natural deodorant.

Long-lasting

A deodorant is only as good as how long it lasts. A weak deodorant will require multiple applications per day. Even though many brands of kids’ deodorant don’t contain the same ingredients and chemicals as an adult brand, some still offer 24-hour protection.

It’s recommended that your child applies deodorant once a day to start, but if they are actively involved in sports or experience odor issues, they can apply a second time and continue to do so if they don’t experience any adverse reactions.

How much you can expect to spend on deodorant for kids

Prices for kids’ deodorant will vary depending on pack size and ingredients, so it can range from $2-$15. Multi-packs, organic deodorant and natural or aluminum-free deodorants will be on the higher end of the spectrum.

Deodorant for kids FAQ

How does deodorant work?

A. Deodorant relies on antimicrobial ingredients to combat odor-causing bacteria.

At what age is it appropriate for children to wear deodorant?

A. There is no specific age recommended for kids to start using deodorant. Some children start using deodorant around the age of 10, but it comes down to personal preference and potential need. Deodorant is safe to use whenever the time is right, but when in doubt, have a conversation with your pediatrician.

Can my child use regular deodorant?

A. Kids’ skin tends to be softer and more sensitive than adults, so it is important they use a deodorant specifically made for children or an all-natural deodorant until they’re skin has fully developed. As a general rule, it’s best for children to use products that don’t have harsh chemicals or fragrances.

What’s the best deodorant for kids to buy?

Top deodorant for kids

Hello Fragrance-Free Deodorant

What you need to know: This custom blend of natural ingredients has been clinically tested to create a deodorant with 24-hour protection for kids.

What you’ll love: This kids’ deodorant contains arrowroot to absorb moisture, and natural ingredients such as coconut oil, rice wax, sunflower wax and shea butter work together to control odor. This product is both great on your skin and the environment, as the packaging is made of 100% previously recycled materials.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted difficulty with the twist-up portion of the dispenser.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top deodorant for kids for the money

Native Natural Deodorant

What you need to know: This budget-friendly kids’ deodorant is easy to apply, and it contains only synthetic, safe, sustainable and natural ingredients.

What you’ll love: This completely natural kids deodorant is made without parabens, phthalates, aluminum and talc. It’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

What you should consider: Your body will have a natural detox when switching from regular to natural deodorant, and there are reactions that can occur. You should research symptoms and processes before making the switch so you can plan accordingly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tom’s of Maine Long-Lasting Deodorant

What you need to know: A great option for kids, this natural deodorant comes from a company that meets the highest standards of environmental, social and public transparency. They even donate 10% of their profits to charity.

What you’ll love: This natural kids’ deodorant comes with long-lasting protection in a wild lavender scent. It is 100% free of aluminum, artificial colors, fragrances, preservatives and animal products.

What you should consider: Some customers with sensitive skin have noticed irritation. If you’re using this deodorant for the first time, try testing a small area of skin prior to applying a full amount.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

