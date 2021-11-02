For bold but natural-looking brows, make sure to blend out harsh lines with a spoolie or a clean brow wand.

Which eyebrow brushes are best?

There are so many techniques for achieving the perfect eyebrows. You can use brow pencils, pomade, gel or powder. Regardless of your preferred product, a quality eyebrow brush will give you the control and detail you need to perfect your brow shape. From affordable e.l.f. brand eyebrow brushes to designer tools, there’s a wide variety of different brush types to get the exact look you’re going for.

Many eyebrow brushes are dual-ended for unique style and versatility. The BrowGal 2-in-1 is the best eyebrow brush for exactly this reason.

What to know before you buy an eyebrow brush

Your products

The products you use will help you determine the best brush type for you. Short and dense bristle brushes are best for thick pomades, while round and fluffy spoolies are great for blending in powders. They’re excellent for creams and gels as well. If getting the perfect brow for you involves multiple types of products, a dual-ended brush will suit your needs best.

Maintenance

If you like to do your brows as a quick, final step in your makeup routine, you should use products and brushes that are light and easy to use. If you enjoy taking your time to perfect every detail, a multi-use tool with an angled brush on one side is best for you. Angled brushes allow you to get precisely along the shape of your brow. If you like to touch up your brows throughout the day, be sure to get a brush that’s small enough to fit in your bag.

Light or heavy style

How much you fill in your brows will also help you figure out the right tools for you. If you like the bold and heavy look or you modify particularly faint brows, you may want to fill in the sparser parts with an eyebrow pencil. If you prefer to keep your brows light and subtle, a spoolie with powder may be best for you.

What to look for in a quality eyebrow brush

Material

Most eyebrow brush bristles are made of synthetic material, but some high-end ones are made of real hair. Synthetics are great for creams and gels because they don’t absorb products, but they can be rough on sensitive skin. Real hair brushes are great if you’re willing to pay the extra cost, but keep in mind they may pick up more product than they leave behind. Brush handles won’t affect the process much, but wooden ones tend to be more durable than plastic.

Brush shape

Soft-bristled brushes are usually either straight-edged or angled. If you’re going for specific and detailed definition, an angled brush will work best for you. Straight brushes are better for clean and crisp lines. Spoolies are rounded for fluffing up hairs and achieving a bushier look, as well as distributing products evenly throughout the brow. There are also combs for shaping your brow hairs, but they don’t do much for depositing products.

Duality

Many eyebrow brushes feature two types of tools in one. This allows the user to achieve a more dynamic and balanced look. These brushes typically have a standard brush on one side and a spoolie on the other, but some combine pencils, combs or even stick pomades. Consider what combination of tools will suit your brow style best.

How much you can expect to spend on an eyebrow brush

Cheap spoolies can cost as little as $2, while dual-ended brushes can be as low as $5. These designs can go up to $20-$25, depending on the materials used and the brand.

Eyebrow brush FAQ

Are eyebrow brushes durable?

A. It depends on the quality of the brush. Cheaper brushes may have bristles that fall out after just a few uses, while real hair brushes will likely last for multiple years. If you want a quality brush that will last for a long time, it may be best to spend a little extra.

Are stiff or loose bristles better for brows?

A. It depends on the products you’re using and the look you’re going for. For soft and natural brows, looser bristles are best. Firm bristles pick up and apply pomades and gels incredibly well.

What are the best eyebrow brushes to buy?

Top eyebrow brush

The BrowGal 2-in-1 Eyebrow Brush

What you need to know: This brush has a precision slanted tip on one end and a soft spoolie on the other for detailed design.

What you’ll love: As a durable tool from a trusted, high-quality brand, it has small and sturdy bristles for delicate precision and can also be used to apply eyeliner. The dual tips set you up for brow perfection.

What you should consider: This brush is a little on the expensive side but will last a long time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top eyebrow brush for the money

Eyebeautiful Mascara Eyebrow Brush

What you need to know: This is an inexpensive multitool for styling excellent eyebrows and eyelashes.

What you’ll love: This brush offers detail and duality for a low price. It’s perfect for multipurpose use in your makeup routine. The simple design is black and easy to use at home or on the go.

What you should consider: This brush is known to break after a few uses. It doesn’t have a spoolie or a soft brush.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Benefit Cosmetics Dual-Ended Angled Brush

What you need to know: This is a high-quality, dual-ended brush with an angled applicator and spoolie for controlled and smooth blending.

What you’ll love: Benefit is a trusted, high-end brand, and the bristles are firm and great for pomades and gels. The application is precise and easy. It’s versatile and can be used for eyeliner as well.

What you should consider: It’s on the expensive side. The bristles are thicker than some customers expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta

