6 most popular makeup brushes on Sephora

Dirty makeup brushes can break down collagen and elastin in the skin and lead to the creation of more wrinkles.

Which popular makeup brush on Sephora is best?

The quality of a makeup brush can make or break a look. There are many styles and sizes of makeup brushes to serve various purposes. Each brush sold at Sephora allows for application and blending of multiple makeup products. The most popularly sold brushes on the Sephora website are made by Sephora and are featured in their own collection.

When purchasing a makeup brush on Sephora, consider the style of the brush in relation to the purpose it will serve in applying your makeup. Also consider what the bristles are made out of and the features of the handle.

What to consider before buying a popular makeup brush on Sephora

Style

The style of makeup brush you purchase should directly correlate to the purpose of application. There are makeup brushes that serve to blend in foundation and others that define the eyebrows, bend eyeshadow and contour the face. You will find the product’s purpose in its description on Sephora’s website. It is important to match the makeup brush with its correct function for the best makeup look and the best use of the brush. For example, using an eyeshadow brush to contour will give you a less desirable contour look than a contour brush would.

Bristles

The bristles on the makeup brush you plan to purchase are either a collection of natural hairs or made of synthetic material. A product made with natural hairs typically uses animal hair while synthetic brushes use a microfiber blend of polyester and nylon. Natural bristles are typically softer and allow for smoother application of makeup, while synthetic bristles work best for niche blending such as eyeshadow and concealer application. If you are concerned about animal cruelty, opt for a synthetic brush to avoid the possible exploitation of animals.

Handle

When purchasing a makeup brush from Sephora, consider the handle’s size and adjustability. The size and features should correlate with the purpose the brush serves. For example, an eyeshadow brush should feature a small, slender handle that does not get in the way when applying eyeshadow. A foundation brush should feature a thick handle to provide more control when applying the foundation. If you are applying makeup onto a small area of skin, the brush’s handle should be small and easily movable.

If you are concerned with sustainability, opt for a bamboo brush handle. These handles are the most sustainable and eco-friendly option.

Most popular makeup brushes on Sephora prices

The most popular makeup brushes on Sephora will be priced around $10-$70 depending on the brush’s features, quality of its bristles and whether it comes in a set. Brushes that come in a set will likely be more expensive than individual brushes.

Most popular makeup brushes on Sephora FAQ

Q. What should I use to clean a makeup brush?

A makeup brush is best cleaned with a gentle cleaning agent such as a mild soap and water. Swirl your makeup brush in the solution until visible makeup is removed. The brush can then be dried damp with a towel until it regains normal shape.

Q. How often do I need to clean my makeup brush?

Makeup brushes should be cleaned once or twice a week to ensure that there is no bacteria or product buildup. Product buildup will not only cause the formation of bacteria, allowing for skin irritation, but it will prevent the makeup from going on smoothly.

Most popular makeup brushes on Sephora

The most popular makeup brush set on sephora is the Sephora Collection Charcoal Brush Set because of the unique charcoal infusion and wide range of brushes for various application styles.

Sephora Collection Charcoal Brush Set

These brushes were created with the use of charcoal infused into the synthetic bristles. Charcoal brushes last longer and stay cleaner than normal brushes. This product features a set of brushes that provide an application method for various makeup products and formulas.

Available at: Sephora

Sephora Collection Essential Eye Brush Set

This brush set is for eye makeup specifically. Each brush is small and slender, featuring a different formation of bristles to be used on different parts of the eye and eyebrow. The brushes come in eco-friendly packaging and the bristles are synthetic.

Available at: Sephora

Sephora Collection Deluxe Brush Set

This set comes with 10 synthetic brushes that allow for smooth application of products across the face and eyes. The brushes come in various sizes and are contained in a nice, sturdy carrying case. This keeps the items organized and clean.

Available at: Sephora

Sephora Collection Coconut Mini Brush Set

The synthetic bristles on these brushes are formulated with coconut powder to add extra hydration to the skin. The brushes come in a uniquely designed mini set of four and are cased in recyclable packaging.

Available at: Sephora

Sephora Collection Season to Sparkle 8 Piece Makeup Brush Set

This Sephora set features eight synthetic face- and eye-makeup brushes for precise application of products. The brushes come in their own reusable pack and the handles are designed with red and gold sparkles for a holiday look.

Available at: Sephora

Sephora Collection Pro Foundation Brush #70

This pro foundation brush works best to press in powder formulas and allows for skin to look smooth. The brush handles are made sustainably and the brush is packed with an abundance of bristles for added coverage.

Available at: Sephora

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.