Best high-end baby bottle sterilizer

Which high-end baby bottle sterilizer is best?

It’s not easy to keep your child’s baby bottles sanitary, but it’s very important. High-end baby bottle sterilizers can make the sanitation process much simpler and faster, whether you are traveling or at home. The Home Sanitizers Today UV Sanitizer Box and Dryer is an exemplary high-end baby bottle sterilizer with all the features a parent needs.

What to know before you buy a high-end baby bottle sterilizer

Types

There are several different kinds of sterilizers, including combo bottle warmers and sterilizers, microwave bottle sterilizers, UV portable bottle sterilizers and electric bottle sterilizers.

Electric sterilizers have a heating element that warms up the water chamber to create steam that kills off the bacteria and germs.

UV bottle sterilizers utilize UV light to kill off the bacteria and germs while microwave sterilizers use the microwave to heat the water.

Combo electric bottle sterilizers and warmers can be used as both a sterilizer and a warmer, as well as for pureeing and steaming baby food.

Capacity

You need to think about the number of baby bottles you’re using daily or how many you’re planning on using. If you use multiple bottles per day, you probably need a sterilizer that can clean multiple bottles at the same time. If you’re mainly breastfeeding and only need to use the occasional bottle, you probably just need a single bottle sterilizer.

Portability

Many bottle sterilizers are lightweight and portable, but these tend to also provide less capacity. You need to find a good balance between capacity and portability. Some parents even buy a multi-bottle sterilizer for at home and a portable sterilizer for travel.

What to look for in a quality high-end baby bottle sterilizer

Counter and storage space

You should look at how much storage space and counter space you have. You should also look at the height of the sterilizer to make sure that it can properly fit into your kitchen cupboards. If you don’t have much space, you should probably buy a single-bottle model.

Drying feature

Many sterilizers come with a drying feature, which can be convenient but is not necessary. If you want to save time in preparing baby bottles, a drying feature is probably right for you.

Ease of operation

Your sterilizer should be simple to operate since most parents are sleep deprived. Most sterilizers are fairly simple. You just need to pop in the baby bottle, press a button, walk away and let the sterilizer do its job.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end baby bottle sterilizer

High-end baby bottle sterilizers range in price from about $50-$120, based on the quality and features of the sterilizer.

High-end baby bottle sterilizer FAQ

Do baby bottle sterilizers accommodate all bottles?

A. Some sterilizers are meant for particular bottle types or brands, typically when the sterilizer is part of a feeding system. You should check the types of bottles the sterilizer accommodates carefully before buying the product. Sterilizers that work universally for all kinds of bottles work best. It’s hard to tell which kind of bottle your child is going to prefer, and they might change their mind about what they like.

Can you only use sterilizers on the dry setting? Can they only be run for sterilization?

A. Most sterilizers that come with a drying feature can run on the sterilization setting separately from the dry setting. This allows you to dry your bottles quickly after washing them. Many sterilizer models will enable you to sterilize your bottles without actually drying them. If you want to save power or time, you should skip the dry setting.

Can you sterilize your breast pump in addition to the baby bottle?

A. Many sterilizers, especially those that are considered part of a feeding system, are intended to sterilize the coordinating parts of breast pumps as well. You might need to read the instruction manual to make sure yours has this capability.

Just know that you probably won’t be able to sterilize every part of the breast pump. Some of the parts just won’t fit, and some parts can be damaged by the heat from the steam.

What’s the best high-end baby bottle sterilizer to buy?

Top high-end baby bottle sterilizer

Home Sanitizers Today UV Sanitizer Box and Dryer

What you need to know: This quick and energy-efficient sterilizer comes with space for six bottles and four functions.

What you’ll love: This product removes 99.99% of all germs and comes with a long-lasting UV lamp and backup filters. The UV sanitizer cleans about six bottles safely at the same time. It can sterilize most items, including teethers and cellphones.

What you should consider: It might be a little too bulky in storage or on the counter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top high-end baby bottle sterilizer for the money

Tommee Tippee Steri-Steam Electric Sterilizer

What you need to know: This sterilizer features a slim design and can sterilize up to six bottles in about five minutes.

What you’ll love: This product is simple to use and takes up minimal space on your countertops. The sterilizer also features two stackable trays to fit bottles, feeding accessories and nipples.

What you should consider: It’s hard to remove the bottle from the sterilizer with just one hand.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuyBaby

Worth checking out

BabyBrezza One-Step Sterilizer and Dryer

What you need to know: This user-friendly product cleans and dries your baby bottles both easily and efficiently.

What you’ll love: This sterilizer can sterilize up to six bottles in only eight minutes and dry them in about half an hour. The product also has lots of room for pump parts and nipples. The backlit screen and touch controls make it simple to navigate.

What you should consider: The design of the lid on this sterilizer can make it hard to close when it’s fully loaded.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuyBaby

