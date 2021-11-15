Best baby bib

Your baby’s mealtime can be a fun experience, but it can also be very messy. Having baby bibs on hand can help reduce the stress you might feel while their clothes are being covered in puree or sauce.

Your baby’s mealtime can be a fun experience, but it can also be very messy and having baby bibs on hand can help reduce the stress you might feel while their clothes are being covered in puree or sauce. Baby bibs can help you relax and enable your baby to experiment and create a healthy relationship with their food. The Burt’s Bees Organic Cotton Bibs are the perfect baby bibs.

What to know before you buy a baby bib

Consider the different kinds of baby bibs

There are several different kinds of baby bibs out there, including coverall or sleeved baby bibs, teething baby bibs, scoop feeding bibs, waterproof baby bibs and terry cloth baby bibs.

Understand the various types of materials

Baby bibs come in a diverse range of different materials, including polyester, plastic, silicone and cotton.

Find baby bibs that are simple to clean

Make sure that the baby bibs you choose can be washed in the washing machine and either quickly air-dried or tumble-dried. You can also find silicone or plastic baby bibs that are quick and simple to wipe clean.

What to look for in a quality baby bib

Colors and prints

Baby bibs come in a wide array of prints, designs and colors, including animal designs, florals, options with cute slogans, dots, stripes, stars and geometric patterns. There are also some fun baby bibs with logos from famous bands and characters from shows and video games. Since your child is too young to care what their baby bib looks like, you can select fun designs that you enjoy.

Quantity

Many baby bibs come in multipacks that include two to 24 baby bibs, but you can also buy individual baby bibs. Think about what works best for you. It’s often more convenient to simply buy one multipack with all of the baby bibs you need, but some parents like to carefully select individual bibs. Whether you choose a diverse array of designs or matching baby bibs, make sure that you factor in the time it takes to clean, wash and dry all of the baby bibs.

Teething

Some teething baby bibs have components that are made of silicone or something similar that’s safe for your child to chew on. This material can help reduce the discomfort from teething.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby bib

Baby bibs range in price from about $5-$30. The most basic and budget-friendly baby bibs go for about $5-$10, while midrange baby bibs cost $10-$20 and the most high-end baby bibs vary in price from about $20-$30.

Baby bib FAQ

Does it matter which kind of clasp comes on a baby bib?

A. Baby bibs usually have snap closures, hook-and-loop closures or ribbon ties, or they sometimes pull on over the head. It’s typically easier and quicker to fix bibs with hook-and-loop closures or snaps than to tie a ribbon, but the type of bib closure doesn’t matter very much.

Some babies don’t like pull-on bibs or the sensation of pulling the bib over their head. A pull-on bib is probably not the right option for your child if they get fussy when you pull their tops over their head.

Will you need various kinds of baby bibs?

A. Yes, most parents and guardians need a wide range of different kinds of baby bibs for various situations. Simple terry cloth baby bibs work well for young infants who are either still just drinking breast milk or eating purees, but you also need a scoop bib or waterproof bib for when your baby gets older and starts to eat a wider range of different foods. You should also buy teething and drool baby bibs for non-meal times.

How many baby bibs do you need?

A. You will need about three to five baby bibs per day, assuming your baby wears one bib per meal and snack. You will also need some bibs for drooling, teething and feeding your child milk. You will probably need to purchase about 10 to 20 bibs of different kinds, so that you have a few extras and have time to wash and dry the baby bibs before using them again.

What are the best baby bibs to buy?

Top baby bib

Burt’s Bees Organic Cotton Bibs

What you need to know: These all-natural baby bibs from Burt’s Bees are an excellent option for parents that like organic materials for their baby’s sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: These Burt’s Bees baby bibs are composed of 100% organic cotton and available in eight different sets of patterns. The bibs are simple to remove and put on with Velcro closures.

What you should consider: These baby bibs are on the more expensive side for bibs.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Top baby bib for the money

Green Sprouts Stage 2-3 Terry Cloth Bibs

What you need to know: These inexpensive cotton baby bibs from Green Sprouts are simple to wash, soft and comfortable.

What you’ll love: These budget-friendly Green Sprouts baby bibs come in 10 different colors with bright color options and feature a lined backing, ultra-absorbent terry cloth and waterproof protection.

What you should consider: These terry cloth baby bibs are not the softest option.

Where to buy: Sold by Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Bumkins Waterproof SuperBib Three-Pack

What you need to know: These baby bibs from Bumkins have all of the features you need in a baby bib, including a crumb-catcher.

What you’ll love: These Bumkins baby bibs come with a machine-washable, waterproof material and a catch-all fabric that is resistant to both odors and stains. The baby bibs are also meant to fit babies from 6 to 24 months.

What you should consider: It is recommended that you hang these to dry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

