Best small baby crib

Purchase a crib that’s certified at least by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to ensure your small baby crib will keep your child safe and sound.

Which small baby crib is best?

While full-sized cribs are excellent, they come with their challenges. They can make a small bedroom feel even more cramped and aren’t the most portable option when you visit a relative across town.

However, there is a solution to this problem. A small baby crib such as the Carter’s By DaVinci Colby 4-in-1 Convertible Mini Crib can help maximize space in small bedrooms and can easily be stored away.

What to know before you buy a small baby crib

Room sharing

It’s recommended that parents share the same room with a baby for at least their first six months or year. While a full-sized crib is an excellent option, it can make your bedroom feel more cramped than a smaller version with all the same benefits.

You could use a bassinet before upgrading to a crib, but babies tend to outgrow bassinets quickly. A small baby crib is a perfect choice to help maximize your room’s space.

If you’re worried about purchasing a full-size crib after they outgrow a smaller version, you’ll be happy to hear that there are small baby cribs that can convert into a full-twin bed.

Portability and durability

Parents love play yards and pack ‘n’ plays for their portability, but they lack sturdiness and durability. Most small baby cribs come with the same portability as a pack ‘n’ play but have the added benefit of being manufactured from more durable material.

Longevity

A major asset of many small baby cribs is that they convert to full-size twin beds when your baby grows into a toddler. It also helps that many of these cribs come with adjustable heights. That way, you can ensure the perfect height for your rapidly growing baby.

Getting a convertible small baby crib with adjustable heights is a great way to stay within budget and make your investment last for several years.

What to look for in a quality small baby crib

Safety certification

It’s best to purchase a crib certified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC. It’s better if it also has certification from ASTM, formerly known as the American Society for Testing and Materials, and a Greenguard Gold certification — but that truly limits your options. As long as it holds a CPSC certification, you can rest assured that the crib underwent several strenuous tests to ensure your baby’s safety.

More for your baby’s safety

If the crib you select has slats, they must be no more than 2 3/8 inches apart. Additionally, there should be no decorative cut-outs, and the corner posts should be entirely flush with the end panels.

The safety procedures don’t end at the manufacturer. After putting together your crib, regularly inspect for loose hardware or broken slats. You must also keep your baby’s growth in mind. If you have a crib with adjustable heights, constantly check to ensure that the mattress is low enough so that your baby can’t pull themselves out over the rails.

One extra precaution is comparing the mattress size to the crib. Always ensure that the mattress fits tightly and there’s no space in between where your baby could get caught.

Sides and size

A wooden baby crib is an excellent choice for durability and beauty. However, it can present a splinter problem if not regularly maintained and inspected.

Cribs with mesh sides remove the risk of your baby’s hands getting stuck between slats. If you decide to choose a mesh baby crib, though, ensure that it’s high-quality so it doesn’t stretch, and that all staples are constantly covered.

The biggest benefit that comes with a small baby crib is the amount of space it saves, especially in small living spaces. Decide how you think you’ll end up using the crib and if getting one that easily folds away for travel and storage is best.

Adjustable height

Babies grow quickly — out of their clothes and, eventually, their cribs. Consider a small baby crib with adjustable heights for a budget-friendly option, even if it costs more upfront. That way, you’ll ensure that your baby can’t crawl over the railings, and you won’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on new cribs every few months.

How much you can expect to spend on a small baby crib

Depending on the brand, size and materials used, expect to spend $100-$350 on a quality small baby crib.

Small baby-crib FAQ

Is a small baby crib safe?

A.Yes, as long as it’s not used and you buy a new mattress fitted for it. Both mattress and crib must adhere to all CPSC safety standards, including a tightly fitted mattress with no space between it and the crib, and no loose or missing hardware.

Is mesh siding safer than slat siding?

A. One issue with slat siding is that your baby’s hands can get stuck, which is why the gap between slats must be no larger than 2 3/8 inches. However, cribs with mesh sides must follow their own set of rules. Some of those standards include covering any staples and the mesh being free of any loose threads, tears and holes.

Can I use a bassinet instead of a small baby crib?

A. Yes, but your baby is likely to grow out of a bassinet once they’re around 6 months old. Bassinets are designed to be temporary, while small cribs are larger and durable enough to last for a couple of years. Additionally, some small cribs convert into twin beds, saving you money in the long run. It’s worth noting that small baby cribs that don’t convert are typically large enough to accommodate babies under 45 pounds and 2 years of age.

What’s the best small baby crib to buy?

Top small baby crib

Carter’s By DaVinci Colby 4-in-1 Convertible Mini Crib

What you need to know: If you have a large family or are simply short on space, this small convertible baby crib has enough storage to maximize your living space.

What you’ll love: Forget about having a dozen baskets strewn across your nursery. There is ample storage space for diapers, pajamas, wipes and other essentials right beneath the crib. The mattress can be adjusted to four different heights, and once your baby becomes a toddler, the crib converts into a full-size twin bed with a separately sold conversion kit. And it’s Greenguard Gold certified.

What you should consider: While you have ample storage and a 50-pound weight capacity, it can’t fold and is difficult to travel with.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Buy Buy Baby and Wayfair

Top small baby crib for the money

Delta Children Mini Convertible Baby Crib

What you need to know: Delta Children created one of the cheapest small baby cribs without compromising safety, comfort or portability.

What you’ll love: This small baby crib can fold flat when you need to store it away or take it on the go. It can also change between two heights you can adjust as your baby grows. The four rolling wheels mean straining your back even less by simply rolling your child into the next room — and they mean you won’t have to purchase a separate rocking crib to lull your baby to sleep.

What you should consider: While it meets all the safety standards set by the ASTM and CPSC, it doesn’t hold a Greenguard Gold Certification.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Stokke Sleepi Mini Crib Bundle

What you need to know: This small baby crib is everything a lover of Norwegian hygge design needs.

What you’ll love: This crib with beautiful design and high-quality finish is perfect for newborns up to 6 months old. The unique shape allows full comfort for your baby while maximizing space in the room. You separately purchase an extension kit to convert it into a full-size crib and a toddler bed as your child grows.

What you should consider: It’s on the more expensive end, and there are no returns.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

