Best rocking bassinet

When purchasing a rocking bassinet, it’s best to go with a brand-new one manufactured after 2014 with a JPMA seal. It guarantees that manufacturers follow mandatory federal safety standards.

Which rocking bassinets are best?

Many parents can’t stand being too far away from their newborns. One of the best ways to stay close with your infant without sleeping in the same bed is to use a rocking bassinet.

Like the Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Bassinet, the best high-quality bassinets ease new parents into an exciting chapter of their lives by allowing easy supervision throughout the night.

What to know before you buy a rocking bassinet

Safety and stability

Like all children’s items in the past, bassinets weren’t previously required to follow safety standards. Luckily, that changed in 2014. All manufacturers must now follow mandatory safety standards set by the federal government.

This is excellent news for parents. The mandatory standards now guarantee rocking bassinets after 2014 stability, safety and durability.

While manufacturers must follow these standards, parents must also keep one piece of information in mind. Manufacturers can follow guidelines to a tee, but they can’t control what happens after the product leaves their factories.

One actionable step for parents to reduce the risk of suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome is only to use fitted bassinet sheets.

Mattresses

When selecting your infant’s rocking bassinet, it’s vital to choose one with a mattress that can support them without bending. One useful test is to firmly press on the edges and in the center of the mattress to check for any areas that sink.

The last thing you need is for your infant to be unable to move because the mattress is engulfing them. Understandably, you want your infant to be as comfortable as possible. However, you should avoid using heavily padded sheets due to the risk of your infant’s face sinking into it.

The best rocking bassinets will come with a firm mattress that doesn’t leave any gaps on the sides. If there are any decorations or lights, they should be high enough that your infant can’t grab onto them.

Weight specifications

Babies rapidly outgrow and outweigh the limitations of rocking bassinets. It’s vital to always follow the bassinet’s weight, age and size guidelines to avoid potential accidents.

A majority of rocking bassinets can hold up to 20 pounds, but if you’re lucky, you can find ones that can hold a little more weight. Additionally, most bassinets can only accommodate infants between 4 and 6-months-old.

Trying to rock an infant older than the age limit or heavier than the weight limit can lead to potentially severe accidents. It’s always recommended to follow the instructions strictly.

What to look for in a quality rocking bassinet

Lights and sounds

Parents can opt for a rocking bassinet with a minimalist approach or one with all the bells and whistles, depending on the style choice. Bassinets with light and sound features have the advantage of soothing your infant when they cry.

The best bassinets will have calming melodies that catch your infant’s attention or natural sounds like birds chirping. Lights also have a unique calming effect for infants. Typically, they are either bright colors or shapes cut out that cast onto walls in a dark room.

Design

Once you’ve found a perfectly safe rocking bassinet, it’s time to get creative. There are various designs for parents that range from classical to modern and minimalist.

You can also find bassinets that have fabrics or wood designs that match your home’s interior décor.

Portability

Rocking bassinets were designed with small infants and new parents in mind. That means they’re typically tiny and lightweight, making them highly portable.

Portability is essential because it allows new parents to keep their infants by their side at all times. However, a few risks come with a portable bassinet.

If there are wheels, it’s important to ensure that they lock and that the bassinet can fold or disassemble easily. Check for folding legs and how easy it is to put the bassinet back together.

How much you can expect to spend on rocking bassinets

You can expect to spend between $90-$300 on a quality rocking bassinet. However, the price can jump upwards of $1,000 for ones that have automatic rocking features.

Rocking bassinet FAQ

Are rocking bassinets safe?

A. They’re the safest option apart from a full-sized baby crib. However, parents must take additional measures to keep their infants safe. First, always purchase new bassinets manufactured after 2014 that have the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association seal. Additionally, new parents should avoid placing toys, animals and other linens apart from a fitted sheet in the bassinet.

Why is rocking soothing for babies?

A. It may seem strange, but the rocking motion is just as soothing for adults as for infants. Babies like the rhythmic motion because it reminds them of being in their mother’s wombs in addition to the set of endorphins that get released.

What are the best rocking bassinets to buy?

Top rocking bassinet

Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Bassinet

What you need to know: Fisher-Price presents an auto-rocking bassinet that gives new parents’ arms a well-deserved rest.

What you’ll love: This is an auto-rocking bassinet that has the added advantage of providing up to 30 minutes of calming vibrations, sounds and music to help your baby fall asleep. You can select from a soft nightlight or removable projector to help see your baby during the night. Unlike most bassinets, this one can accommodate up to 40 pounds and has mobile toys that keep your baby’s attention.

What you should consider: This bassinet is on the more expensive end due to the auto-rocking feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Buy Buy Baby

Top rocking bassinet for the money

Delta Children Simmons Kids Auto-Glide Bedside Bassinet

What you need to know: Simmons Kids Auto-Glide Bassinet is perfect for new parents who want a one-touch gliding feature.

What you’ll love: The gliding feature operates in 15-minute intervals allowing parents to determine how well their infant is reacting to the motion. It also comes with a waterproof mattress and plays soothing music to help infants quickly fall asleep. Additionally, this bassinet is JPMA certified to guarantee they have followed all mandatory federal safety standards.

What you should consider: While cheaper than other auto-rocking bassinets, it’s still more expensive than manual ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MiClassic All-Mesh 2-In-1 Travel Bassinet

What you need to know: MiClassic features a bassinet that rocks your infant to sleep and can turn stationary so they don’t wake up.

What you’ll love: This rocking bassinet is one of the most portable ones on the market, making it a favorite for travelers. Parents can easily watch over their infants with mesh on all sides.

What you should consider: There aren’t any additional features like toys, music or lights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

