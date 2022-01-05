Best baby sleeping bag

Most baby sleeping bags are for indoor use, but you can also buy quilted outdoor sleeping bags ideal for camping trips or outdoor naps.

Which baby sleeping bag is best?

Baby sleeping bags help keep your baby warm during the night or while napping without the safety concerns that come with loose quilts or blankets. Naturally, you’ll want to take the time to choose the right sleeping bag carefully for your infant.

The tog rating will tell you how warm the sleeping bag is, so it’s important to learn more about this, as well as factors such as size and swaddle options. If you’re looking for a quality baby sleeping bag, the HALO Micro-Fleece Sleepsack Swaddle is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a baby sleeping bag

Tog rating

The tog rating refers to the warmth of a baby sleeping bag. You don’t need to know more about how tog ratings are worked out, just what’s appropriate in various conditions. Lightweight 0.5 tog sleeping bags are ideal when temperatures reach 80 degrees or higher. 1.0 tog options are best used in rooms between 70 and 80 degrees, while 1.5 tog baby sleep sacks are ideal for roughly 65 and 70 degrees. When temperatures drop below 65 degrees indoors, use a 2.0 to 2.5 tog baby sleeping bag and go as warm as 3.5 togs if the temperature in your baby’s room drops below 58 degrees.

Swaddle options

If your baby sleeps more soundly in a swaddle, some infant sleeping bags incorporate swaddle options. These look like regular baby sleeping bags aside from the added velcro flaps that you can wrap around your infant to swaddle them. The startle reflex can cause young babies to wake themselves up, so swaddling can help them sleep for longer. Sleeping bags with swaddle options only come in small sizes as swaddling isn’t suitable for bigger babies.

Size

Baby sleeping bags aren’t one-size-fits-all, so it’s vital to get the right size for your child. The smallest sleep sacks fit newborn preemies while the largest fit toddlers, so choose accordingly. If you’re unsure which size to buy, check the sizing chart. This will give you a weight range or a height range for each size.

What to look for in a quality baby sleeping bag

Color or print

You can find baby sleeping bags in a wide range of solid colors and prints, so you can find something to fit the tastes of most parents and caregivers.

Sleeveless

Baby sleeping bags are generally sleeveless to help keep babies from getting too hot while wearing them. Except for on the warmest of days, you can put a long-sleeved romper or bodysuit on your baby under their sleeping bag to keep their arms warm.

Easy changing

Some baby sleeping bags have zippers or snaps along the bottom hem so you can more quickly and easily change your baby’s diaper in the night. Others have front zippers that zip from bottom to top, so you don’t need to unzip it all the way to change your baby.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby sleeping bag

Expect to pay anywhere from $8-$50 per baby sleeping bag, depending on the style and quality and whether you buy it individually or in a set.

Baby sleeping bag FAQ

Are sleeping bags good for babies?

Yes, sleeping bags are a safe choice of sleep covering for babies. It isn’t recommended to cover babies with loose blankets when they sleep because the blanket could ride up or the baby could slip down, leading to a risk of suffocation. Baby sleeping bags, however, are designed so the baby can’t slip down into them, making them a safer choice.

What should a baby wear under a sleeping bag?

You might be wondering what your baby should wear under their sleeping bag, but this varies depending on the tog rating of the sleeping bag and the ambient temperature. On a hot day, your baby will only need to wear a short sleeve bodysuit underneath their sleeping bag, while in cold weather, they’ll need a long sleeve bodysuit and a romper under their sleeping bag to keep warm. In a heated home, it’s easier for a baby to overheat than get excessively cold, so bear this in mind when dressing your baby for bed.

What’s the best baby sleeping bag to buy?

Top baby sleeping bag

HALO Micro-Fleece Sleepsack Swaddle

What you need to know: The is the perfect choice of sleeping bag for young babies who like to be swaddled.

What you’ll love: Your baby can wear this sleeping bag in three ways: with their arms in, by their face or out. You can choose from a range of tog ratings from 1.0 to 3.0.

What you should consider: A small percentage of babies can easily break out of the swaddle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby sleeping bag for the money

Burt’s Bees Baby Unisex Baby Beekeeper Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: These organic cotton baby sleeping bags are extremely reasonably priced for their quality.

What you’ll love: Buyers can choose between lightweight 0.5 tog and mid-weight 1.5 tog options. There is a range of adorable designs from which to pick. The zipper opened from the bottom to make changes easier.

What you should consider: The zipper can be slightly fiddly to close.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

BABYINABAG Quilted Winter Model Baby Sleeping Bag

What you need to know: A warm 2.5 tog baby sleeping bag that’s ideal for winter use in cool climates.

What you’ll love: It has a cozy quilted design with a 100% cotton lining, so a natural material is next to your baby’s skin. It has a spacious design so your baby can kick and wriggle around without feeling restricted.

What you should consider: Some buyers found it too big, so be sure to check the sizing chart.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

